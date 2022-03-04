Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Wasps v Harlequins

Premier 15s, which is run by the Rugby Football Union, is the top tier of the women’s game in England.

It is a fairly new league, founded in 2016, and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs.

Harlequins are reigning champions but face some tough competition this season, with two-time champions Saracens currently leading the way.