Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Loughborough v Exeter Chiefs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Premier 15s, which is run by the Rugby Football Union, is the top tier of the women’s game in England.

It is a fairy new league, founded in 2016 and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs.

Harlequins are reigning champions, but face some tough competition this season.

They go into the latest round of fixtures third in the table on 45 points with London rivals Saracens sitting top on 57 points.

Bristol Bears split the two London rivals in second place on 50 points while Exeter Chiefs are fourth on 45.