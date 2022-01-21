Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Brive - live text commentary

Welcome to our coverage of the European Challenge Cup, as Edinburgh take on Brive in the capital. Friday night under lights, and fans are back - what more could you want? We'll have live updates right here throughout.
Live Reporting
George O'Neill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Team news
Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)
Team news
Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)
Evening!
Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)
Welcome to our coverage of the European Challenge Cup, as Edinburgh take on Brive in the capital.
Friday night under lights, and fans are back - what more could you want?
We'll have live updates right here throughout.