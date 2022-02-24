Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Ireland v Italy

. Copyright: .

Defending champions England got their campaign off to a successful start as they recovered from a 12-10 half-time deficit against Scotland to come away 41-24 victors. Their Grand Slam aspirations were ended in round two, though, with Italy securing their first ever Under-20 success over England with a 6-0 win in Treviso.

Ireland are the only unbeaten side left in the competition after a comfortable 53-5 over Wales in their opening game, before they edged out France 17-16 in the last round of fixtures.

Wales beat Scotland 26-13 in the second round of games, to join France, England and Italy with one win from two matches, and leave Scotland as the only winless side so far.