Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - France v Ireland

The Under-20 Six Nations Championship is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. The Six Nations Under-20s Championship is back to its annual time slot in February. The past two years the tournament has been affected by COVID-19 and was held in Cardiff last June and July.

England, winners of 2021, have the most titles (nine), followed by France (three), Ireland (three) and Wales (two).

Wales finished fourth in the 2021 Championship and bookended their campaign with wins against Italy and Scotland. Scotland will be coming back fighting as 2021 was a hard year, being bottom of the table, losing all five matches.