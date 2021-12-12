European Champions: Cup La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow look to get on the front foot after the scrum, but Sione Tuipulotu was offside from Ali Price's kick, and the pressure is released.
Post update
La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow
And now the restart sails out on the full.
Sloppy from Ihaia West - Glasgow have a scrum on halfway.
Penalty - La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow
Ross Thompson
No mistake from Glasgow's fly-half, and the visitors take the lead.
Post update
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
First penalty of the afternoon goes the way of the Warriors, much to the consternation of the home crowd.
Ross Thompson calls for his kicking tee...
Post update
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
La Rochelle's first spell of possession comes to nothing, as Josh McKay retrieves a loose ball and kicks downfield into touch.
Post update
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
Strong start for the visitors, who ran some hard lines and made their way into La Rochelle territory, but they then concede a penalty at the breakdown.
Kick-off
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
Ross Thompson kicks high, and we're under way...
Post update
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
Slightly behind schedule, but here come the players.
Kick off is imminent.
Post update
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
Conditions look calm in La Rochelle - ideal for running rugby.
That could suit Glasgow, who will not want to get sucked into an arm wrestle against the French side's pack.
Post update
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Quote Message: This is one of the biggest tests in European rugby, going away to La Rochelle. I'm fascinated to see if Glasgow can deal with them.
This is one of the biggest tests in European rugby, going away to La Rochelle. I'm fascinated to see if Glasgow can deal with them.
The form guide
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
Glasgow have struggled for consistency this season, but come into this game having impressed against the Dragons last time out.
La Rochelle have also been up and down in the Top 14, but are formidable at home.
This is a big test for the Warriors, but they will be buoyed by memories of their victory on this ground in 2019.
Land of the giants
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
La Rochelle have made a late change to their side - Jonathan Danty replaces Levani Botia at 12.
The main theme that runs through the French side is their sheer physicality. Ronan O'Gara can call on the likes of Australian lock Will Skelton and France international Gregory Alldritt, who captains the hosts.
Price's big day
La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)
Ali Price captains Glasgow for the first time today in what is his 100th appearance for the club - a huge occasion for Scotland's scrum-half.
Sam Johnson returns in the centres to partner Sione Tuipulotu, and Josh McKay continues at fullback after his debut last weekend.
