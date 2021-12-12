Live

European Champions: Cup La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors

preview
665
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow

    Glasgow look to get on the front foot after the scrum, but Sione Tuipulotu was offside from Ali Price's kick, and the pressure is released.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow

    And now the restart sails out on the full.

    Sloppy from Ihaia West - Glasgow have a scrum on halfway.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Penalty - La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow

    Ross Thompson

    No mistake from Glasgow's fly-half, and the visitors take the lead.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow

    First penalty of the afternoon goes the way of the Warriors, much to the consternation of the home crowd.

    Ross Thompson calls for his kicking tee...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow

    La Rochelle's first spell of possession comes to nothing, as Josh McKay retrieves a loose ball and kicks downfield into touch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow

    Strong start for the visitors, who ran some hard lines and made their way into La Rochelle territory, but they then concede a penalty at the breakdown.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Kick-off

    La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow

    Ross Thompson kicks high, and we're under way...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Slightly behind schedule, but here come the players.

    Kick off is imminent.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Conditions look calm in La Rochelle - ideal for running rugby.

    That could suit Glasgow, who will not want to get sucked into an arm wrestle against the French side's pack.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    Quote Message: This is one of the biggest tests in European rugby, going away to La Rochelle. I'm fascinated to see if Glasgow can deal with them.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. The form guide

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Glasgow have struggled for consistency this season, but come into this game having impressed against the Dragons last time out.

    La Rochelle have also been up and down in the Top 14, but are formidable at home.

    This is a big test for the Warriors, but they will be buoyed by memories of their victory on this ground in 2019.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Land of the giants

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    La Rochelle have made a late change to their side - Jonathan Danty replaces Levani Botia at 12.

    The main theme that runs through the French side is their sheer physicality. Ronan O'Gara can call on the likes of Australian lock Will Skelton and France international Gregory Alldritt, who captains the hosts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Price's big day

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Ali Price captains Glasgow for the first time today in what is his 100th appearance for the club - a huge occasion for Scotland's scrum-half.

    Sam Johnson returns in the centres to partner Sione Tuipulotu, and Josh McKay continues at fullback after his debut last weekend.

    -
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Glasgow's Josh McKay
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Afternoon!

    La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (15:15)

    Welcome to our coverage of the European Champions Cup, as Glasgow travel to the west coast of France to take on La Rochelle.

    We'll have text updates throughout, and you can also listen to radio coverage via the link at the top of the page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top