Ireland's Linda Djougang

Watch: Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Italy

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch some of the best moments from the Women's Six Nations

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: England run in nine tries against Scotland

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: Ireland 19-27 Wales - highlights

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: France secure bonus-point win against Italy

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: France overpower Ireland 40-5 to claim second Six Nations win

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: Wales 24-19 Scotland - highlights

    Video caption: Highlights: England thrash Italy in the Women's Six Nations
  2. How can I watch the Women's Six Nations?

    Saturday, 9 April

    16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    Sunday, 10 April

    12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    Friday, 22 April

    19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    Saturday, 23 April

    18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 24 April

    11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Saturday, 30 April

    11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

  3. How to get into rugby union

    Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.

    From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.

    And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.

    Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,

    Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.

    It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

