Watch: Women's Six Nations - Scotland v France

What are the teams for Scotland v France in the Women's Six Nations?
Getty Images/BBC SportCopyright: Getty Images/BBC Sport
Getty Images/BBC SportCopyright: Getty Images/BBC Sport
Watch some of the best moments from the Women's Six Nations
How can I watch the Women's Six Nations?
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 9 April
16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 10 April
12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Friday, 22 April
19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Saturday, 23 April
18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 24 April
11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 30 April
11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty Images/BBC SportCopyright: Getty Images/BBC Sport Getty Images/BBC SportCopyright: Getty Images/BBC Sport
What are the teams for Scotland v France in the Women's Six Nations?
Watch some of the best moments from the Women's Six Nations
How can I watch the Women's Six Nations?
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 9 April
16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 10 April
12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Friday, 22 April
19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Saturday, 23 April
18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 24 April
11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 30 April
11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.