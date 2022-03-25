Stade des Alpes

Watch: Women's Six Nations - France v Italy

How to watch the Women's Six Nations 2022

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch the 2022 Women's Six Nations

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 27 March

    14:45-17:45 - France v Italy - BBC iPlayer

    Saturday, 2 April

    13:45-16:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    16:30-18:45 - Wales v Scotland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    Sunday, 3 April

    14:30-17:30 - Italy v England - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    Saturday, 9 April

    16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    Sunday, 10 April

    12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC iPlayer

    Friday, 22 April

    19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    Saturday, 23 April

    18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 24 April

    11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Saturday, 30 April

    11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

    14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into rugby union

    BBC Sport

    Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.

    From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.

    Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.

    It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

    Video content

    Video caption: Southport Ladies: ‘My other half said I couldn’t play rugby. I’m better than he is!’
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top