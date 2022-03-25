Watch: Women's Six Nations - France v Italy

Sunday,\n27 March 14:45-17:45\n- France v Italy - BBC iPlayer Saturday,\n2 April 13:45-16:45\n- France v Ireland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer 16:30-18:45\n- Wales v Scotland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC\nRadio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru Sunday,\n3 April 14:30-17:30\n- Italy v England - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer Saturday,\n9 April 16:30-18:45\n- England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC\nRadio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru Sunday,\n10 April 12:30-15:30\n- Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer 16:30-19:30\n- Ireland v Italy - BBC iPlayer Friday,\n22 April 19:30-22:30\n- Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio\nCymru Saturday,\n23 April 18:50-21:50\n- Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer Sunday,\n24 April 11:45-14:00\n- England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra Saturday,\n30 April 11:30-14:30\n- Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio\nCymru 14:00-16:30\n- France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 19:30-22:30\n- Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 27 March
14:45-17:45 - France v Italy - BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 2 April
13:45-16:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-18:45 - Wales v Scotland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 3 April
14:30-17:30 - Italy v England - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 9 April
16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 10 April
12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC iPlayer
Friday, 22 April
19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Saturday, 23 April
18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 24 April
11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 30 April
11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
How to get into rugby union
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.