URC: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons - radio & text

Welcome to our coverage of tonight's action from the URC, as Glasgow take on the Dragons at Scotstoun. It doesn't get much better than a Saturday night under lights!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
Team news
Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (19:35)
Evening!
Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (19:35)
Welcome to our coverage of tonight's action from the URC, as Glasgow take on the Dragons at Scotstoun.
It doesn't get much better than a Saturday night under lights!