URC: Benetton v Glasgow Warriors - live text

Glasgow have grown into this game after that shaky start, and are looking to throw the ball around.
George O'Neill
Benetton 5-5 Glasgow
Try - Benetton 5-5 Glasgow
Jack Dempsey
You don't stop Jack Dempsey from there!
Glasgow go through the phases, and eventually their number eight crashes over from close range.
Ross Thompson pulls the conversion wide.
Benetton 5-0 Glasgow
Ross Thompson, fresh from a contract extension at Scotstoun, kicks into the corner, and Rufus McLean forces Benetton back over the dead-ball line.
Glasgow have a 5m scrum, and a great platform to hit back.
Try - Benetton 5-0 Glasgow
Rhyno Smith
Inside 40 seconds!
Glasgow don't clear their lines perfectly, and Benetton's full-back Rhyno Smith steps round the first tackle, before collecting his own chip through to score. It's a top finish.
Marin can't add the extras.
Kick-off
Benetton 0-0 Glasgow
The players are out under blue skies in Treviso, and Leonardo Marin gets us underway...
How it stands
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Here is the overall state of affairs in the URC. Glasgow suffered a disastrous 46-19 defeat the last time they travelled to the Stadio Monigo in April, but will be hoping for a vital away win today.
'A big game'
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has been speaking to Premier Sports ahead of kick off:
"It's a big game for us after the break", he says. "The quicker we can gel, the better, but we're really motivated for this game - Treviso is always a tough place to come."
The hosts
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Team news
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Scotland centre Sam Johnson captains Glasgow for the first time today, in the absence of Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown.
Good afternoon
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Welcome to our coverage of the URC, which returns after the thrill of the Autumn internationals.
We'll have live updates throughout the afternoon, as Glasgow travel to Treviso to face Benetton, before Edinburgh take on the Dragons.