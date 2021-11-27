Live

URC: Benetton v Glasgow Warriors - live text

George O'Neill

  1. Post update

    Benetton 5-5 Glasgow

    Glasgow have grown into this game after that shaky start, and are looking to throw the ball around.

  2. Try - Benetton 5-5 Glasgow

    Jack Dempsey

    You don't stop Jack Dempsey from there!

    Glasgow go through the phases, and eventually their number eight crashes over from close range.

    Ross Thompson pulls the conversion wide.

  3. Post update

    Benetton 5-0 Glasgow

    Ross Thompson, fresh from a contract extension at Scotstoun, kicks into the corner, and Rufus McLean forces Benetton back over the dead-ball line.

    Glasgow have a 5m scrum, and a great platform to hit back.

  4. Try - Benetton 5-0 Glasgow

    Rhyno Smith

    Inside 40 seconds!

    Glasgow don't clear their lines perfectly, and Benetton's full-back Rhyno Smith steps round the first tackle, before collecting his own chip through to score. It's a top finish.

    Marin can't add the extras.

  5. Kick-off

    Benetton 0-0 Glasgow

    The players are out under blue skies in Treviso, and Leonardo Marin gets us underway...

  6. How it stands

    Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Here is the overall state of affairs in the URC. Glasgow suffered a disastrous 46-19 defeat the last time they travelled to the Stadio Monigo in April, but will be hoping for a vital away win today.

  7. 'A big game'

    Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has been speaking to Premier Sports ahead of kick off:

    "It's a big game for us after the break", he says. "The quicker we can gel, the better, but we're really motivated for this game - Treviso is always a tough place to come."

  9. Team news

    Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Scotland centre Sam Johnson captains Glasgow for the first time today, in the absence of Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown.

  10. Good afternoon

    Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Welcome to our coverage of the URC, which returns after the thrill of the Autumn internationals.

    We'll have live updates throughout the afternoon, as Glasgow travel to Treviso to face Benetton, before Edinburgh take on the Dragons.

