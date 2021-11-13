Scotland 0-0 South Africa - hosts giving up penalties to world champions

Excellent work by Scotland, who steal the ball after solid maul defence. But a knock-on gives South Africa a scrum 7m out.
It's coming, you feel.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Eben Etzebeth is held up, Pierre Schoeman rips the ball from his grasp, but referee Angus Gardner had called for Scotland to release.
Yet another penalty - South Africa's fifth already - and they stick it in the corner. Maul time.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Another scrum penalty for South Africa following a knock-on into touch.
It's all a bit daunting. The visitors go for touch and are just outside Scotland's 22.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Sloppy from both sides. Stuart Hogg spills the first aerial bomb of the afternoon from South Africa.
But after the world champs win the scrum, Herschel Jantjies sticks his kick out on the full.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Scotland's defence holds put after a plenty of phases, but South Africa get another penalty as Grant Gilchrist gets done for not rolling away.
Maul incoming...or not as Scotland steal through Sam Skinner! Finn Russell thumps clear.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Penalty South Africa. Almost inevitably, with Zander Fagerson the man pinged at the scrum.
The visitors get themselves into Scotland's half, then the home side infringe at the ruck. A bit of pushing and shoving between Duane Vermeulen and Fagerson.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Willie Le Roux sliced his clearance and Scotland have an early lineout.
They win it, but there's an early knock on and so South Africa will have the first scrum. This should be interesting...
Kick-off
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
The rousing anthems are done and dusted. It's time.
Stuart Hogg lofts the ball into the Edinburgh skies...
Post update
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
One of Scotland's all time great players Tom Smith takes the match ball out on to the Murrayfield pitch.
He's receiving treatment for cancer, and is being inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame for his exploits as a player.
A poignant moment for a brilliant player and man.
Post update
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Vote time. Who's winning this?
Thumbs up for Scotland, thumbs down for South Africa.
Captains' stare
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Which man will be smiling at full-time etc?
Will SA come to play?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa eventually battered the British & Irish Lions into submission in the summer, but there have been some noises coming out of their camp that they are going to try to play a more expansive game going forward.
It's a beautiful day at Murrayfield with (for once) very little wind. If there's ever a day to chuck the ball around, this is it.
Scotland 'different team' since World Cup - Nienaber
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has also been speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of kick-off:
"Our discipline was poor last week, and when you look at the opportunities Scotland can create off the back of that, we have to be spot on today."
"If you look at Scotland since the World Cup, it's a different team. They've got probably the best defence in the Northern hemisphere, and then obviously they can create magic in attack."
Finn the mood?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland rugby reporter at Murrayfield
One of the indicators of Scotland's recent progress is that they are less reliant on the magic of Finn Russell to win matches, as evidenced by last week's gritty victory over Australia.
That said, you can't help but feel Russell will be key if Scotland are to upset the world champions today. He so nearly turned the Lions series in his side's favour in the summer and South Africa will be wary of him.
Speaking to Springboks legend Bryan Habana in the week, he identified Russell as the biggest threat to his countrymen, while former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings described him as "the best 10 in the world".
Can Russell open up the world's most fearsome defence?
Boks have history
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa have won the last six Tests against Scotland stretching back to 2010, when Dan Parks kicked all 21 points for a home win at Murrayfield.
The last meeting was in Edinburgh in 2018, a narrow 26-20 win for the tourists. Can Scotland get closer today?
Scotland have 'great opportunity' - Townsend
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking pre-match to Amazon Prime, and explained the changes to his side.
"There's a lot goes into selection", he said. "One is the bigger picture - we've got four tests in November, and we want to give players opportunities. Another is where we see players physically, given that six-day turnaround, and then another part is tactical, where we believe we can impose our game.
"Last week our bench showed they can make a big impact and win us the game. We're looking for the same this week."
On South Africa's physicality: "You've got to match what your opponents are doing. They're going to be direct, there's going to be a lot of kicks and a focus on set-piece.
"Then when you get the opportunity to play your game, you've got to put that in play. We're excited, it's a great opportunity."
SNSCopyright: SNS
Fans out in force
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Bolters to shine?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Rufus McLean was a surprise inclusion on the wing for the consistent Darcy Graham in Scotland's team selection.
He caught the eye with his two tries against Tonga on debut a fortnight ago. Will he shine against the brute force (and electric wingers) of the world champions?
Likewise, Nick Haining has surprisingly replaced Hamish Watson in the back row. The Edinburgh man will need a typically abrasive display this afternoon, you suspect.
The teams
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Scotland: Hogg (capt), McLean, Harris, Scott, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining, Ritchie, M Fagerson
Live Reporting
Thomas Duncan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS SNSCopyright: SNS
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Excellent work by Scotland, who steal the ball after solid maul defence. But a knock-on gives South Africa a scrum 7m out.
It's coming, you feel.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Eben Etzebeth is held up, Pierre Schoeman rips the ball from his grasp, but referee Angus Gardner had called for Scotland to release.
Yet another penalty - South Africa's fifth already - and they stick it in the corner. Maul time.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Another scrum penalty for South Africa following a knock-on into touch.
It's all a bit daunting. The visitors go for touch and are just outside Scotland's 22.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Sloppy from both sides. Stuart Hogg spills the first aerial bomb of the afternoon from South Africa.
But after the world champs win the scrum, Herschel Jantjies sticks his kick out on the full.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Scotland's defence holds put after a plenty of phases, but South Africa get another penalty as Grant Gilchrist gets done for not rolling away.
Maul incoming...or not as Scotland steal through Sam Skinner! Finn Russell thumps clear.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Penalty South Africa. Almost inevitably, with Zander Fagerson the man pinged at the scrum.
The visitors get themselves into Scotland's half, then the home side infringe at the ruck. A bit of pushing and shoving between Duane Vermeulen and Fagerson.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
Willie Le Roux sliced his clearance and Scotland have an early lineout.
They win it, but there's an early knock on and so South Africa will have the first scrum. This should be interesting...
Kick-off
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
The rousing anthems are done and dusted. It's time.
Stuart Hogg lofts the ball into the Edinburgh skies...
Post update
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
One of Scotland's all time great players Tom Smith takes the match ball out on to the Murrayfield pitch.
He's receiving treatment for cancer, and is being inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame for his exploits as a player.
A poignant moment for a brilliant player and man.
Post update
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Vote time. Who's winning this?
Thumbs up for Scotland, thumbs down for South Africa.
Captains' stare
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Which man will be smiling at full-time etc?
Will SA come to play?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa eventually battered the British & Irish Lions into submission in the summer, but there have been some noises coming out of their camp that they are going to try to play a more expansive game going forward.
It's a beautiful day at Murrayfield with (for once) very little wind. If there's ever a day to chuck the ball around, this is it.
Scotland 'different team' since World Cup - Nienaber
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has also been speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of kick-off:
"Our discipline was poor last week, and when you look at the opportunities Scotland can create off the back of that, we have to be spot on today."
"If you look at Scotland since the World Cup, it's a different team. They've got probably the best defence in the Northern hemisphere, and then obviously they can create magic in attack."
Finn the mood?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland rugby reporter at Murrayfield
One of the indicators of Scotland's recent progress is that they are less reliant on the magic of Finn Russell to win matches, as evidenced by last week's gritty victory over Australia.
That said, you can't help but feel Russell will be key if Scotland are to upset the world champions today. He so nearly turned the Lions series in his side's favour in the summer and South Africa will be wary of him.
Speaking to Springboks legend Bryan Habana in the week, he identified Russell as the biggest threat to his countrymen, while former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings described him as "the best 10 in the world".
Can Russell open up the world's most fearsome defence?
Boks have history
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
South Africa have won the last six Tests against Scotland stretching back to 2010, when Dan Parks kicked all 21 points for a home win at Murrayfield.
The last meeting was in Edinburgh in 2018, a narrow 26-20 win for the tourists. Can Scotland get closer today?
Scotland have 'great opportunity' - Townsend
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking pre-match to Amazon Prime, and explained the changes to his side.
"There's a lot goes into selection", he said. "One is the bigger picture - we've got four tests in November, and we want to give players opportunities. Another is where we see players physically, given that six-day turnaround, and then another part is tactical, where we believe we can impose our game.
"Last week our bench showed they can make a big impact and win us the game. We're looking for the same this week."
On South Africa's physicality: "You've got to match what your opponents are doing. They're going to be direct, there's going to be a lot of kicks and a focus on set-piece.
"Then when you get the opportunity to play your game, you've got to put that in play. We're excited, it's a great opportunity."
Fans out in force
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Bolters to shine?
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Rufus McLean was a surprise inclusion on the wing for the consistent Darcy Graham in Scotland's team selection.
He caught the eye with his two tries against Tonga on debut a fortnight ago. Will he shine against the brute force (and electric wingers) of the world champions?
Likewise, Nick Haining has surprisingly replaced Hamish Watson in the back row. The Edinburgh man will need a typically abrasive display this afternoon, you suspect.
The teams
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
Scotland: Hogg (capt), McLean, Harris, Scott, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining, Ritchie, M Fagerson
Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Watson, Horne, Hastings, Kinghorn
South Africa: Le Roux, Kriel, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi, E Jantjies, H Jantjies, Vermeulen, Smith, Kolisi (capt, Mostert, Etzebeth, Nyakane, Mbonambi, Ox Nche
Substitutes: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, De Jager, Wiese, Reinach, Pollard, Steyn.
Stage set
Scotland v South Africa (13:00)
It's a beautiful afternoon in the west of Edinburgh, and world champions South Africa are in town.
Are we about to see a barnstorming display of running rugby? Who knows, but I can't wait. We'll bring you all the action.