Scotland 0-0 South Africa - hosts giving up penalties to world champions

One of the indicators of Scotland's recent progress is that they are less reliant on the magic of Finn Russell to win matches, as evidenced by last week's gritty victory over Australia.

That said, you can't help but feel Russell will be key if Scotland are to upset the world champions today. He so nearly turned the Lions series in his side's favour in the summer and South Africa will be wary of him.

Speaking to Springboks legend Bryan Habana in the week, he identified Russell as the biggest threat to his countrymen, while former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings described him as "the best 10 in the world".

Can Russell open up the world's most fearsome defence?