Watch: Barbarians women v South Africa women

Live coverage from Twickenham as Barbarians women compete for the first time in two years, taking on a South Africa team gearing up for next year’s World Cup, which will be host in New Zealand in October and November 2022.

Barbarians women beat Wales 29-15 in their most recent match and are once again led by coaches Jo Yapp and Rachel Taylor for this encounter.

They will have a host of England talent to choose from, including there the country's most capped player Rochelle Clark, Simi Pam, Sonia Green, Natasha Hunt and Katie Mason, plus many more top players from around the globe.