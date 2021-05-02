Champions Cup semi-final: La Rochelle v Leinster

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ronan O'Gara caught up with BBC Northern Ireland's Michael Morrow this week to talk about the philiosophy he has brought to La Rochelle.

"In France, in the past there may have not been an environment where you encouraged your front five players to pass and play with the ball," he said.

"For me that's non-negotiable, they have to be confident. But if they've been told in the past just to clean rucks and push in the scrum, I don't know how enjoyable their daily work was going to be.

"For me when I came in it was like, OK, everyone has to be able to back left-to-right and right-to-left, we've got to practise and train it."

So far, so good. As well as a first Champions Cup semi-final, La Rochelle are riding high at second in the Top 14.