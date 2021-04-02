Listen: Saturday's European Champions Cup & Challenge Cup commentaries

  1. Leicester v Connacht (Sat)

    Ben Youngs

    Team news as Leicester Tigers host Connacht in Saturday's Challenge Cup fixture fixture at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20:00 BST).

  3. Exeter v Lyon (Sat)

    Sam Simmonds

    Sam Simmonds, Stuart Hogg, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie all return as Exeter make sweeping changes against Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup last 16.

