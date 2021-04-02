Listen: Saturday's European Champions Cup & Challenge Cup commentaries

Posted at 17:0917:09Leicester v Connacht (Sat)Team news as Leicester Tigers host Connacht in Saturday's Challenge Cup fixture fixture at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20:00 BST).Read morenext
Dragons v Northampton Saints (Sat)
Team news as Dragons host Northampton in Saturday's European Challenge Cup fixture at Rodney Parade.Read more
Exeter v Lyon (Sat)
Sam Simmonds, Stuart Hogg, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie all return as Exeter make sweeping changes against Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup last 16.Read more
Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons (Sat)
Team news as Ospreys host Newcastle in Saturday's European Challenge Cup last-16 tie (15:00 BST).Read more
Wasps v Clermont Auvergne (Sat)
Team news as Wasps host Clermont Auvergne in Saturday's Champions Cup fixture at Ricoh Arena (12:30 BST).Read more