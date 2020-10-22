Watch: Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Italy

The BBC will have extensive coverage from the remainder of the Women's Six Nations.

Five of the remaining six games will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with two of the matches available on BBC Red Button.

All of the games will also be available to catch-up for 30 days after the event here.

Saturday 24 October

18:20-20:30 BST - Ireland v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online

Sunday 25 October

14:10-16:20 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online

Sunday 1 November

13:20-15:30 - France v Ireland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and online

16:05-18:15 - Wales v Scotland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and online

23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights - BBC One

Sunday 6 December

Italy v Scotland (17:20) - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website