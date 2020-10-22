Watch: Women's Six Nations - Scotland v France

The BBC will have extensive coverage from the remainder of the Women's Six Nations. Four of the remaining five games will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with today's match also available on BBC Red Button. All of the games will also be available to catch-up for 30 days after the event here . Sunday 25 October 14:10-16:20 - Scotland v France -\nBBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online Sunday 1 November 13:20-15:30 - France v Ireland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and\nonline 16:05-18:15 - Wales v Scotland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and\nonline 23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights - BBC One Sunday 6 December Italy v Scotland (17:20) - live\nstreaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How can I watch the Women's Six Nations?
The BBC will have extensive coverage from the remainder of the Women's Six Nations.
Four of the remaining five games will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with today's match also available on BBC Red Button.
All of the games will also be available to catch-up for 30 days after the event here.
Sunday 25 October
14:10-16:20 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online
Sunday 1 November
13:20-15:30 - France v Ireland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and online
16:05-18:15 - Wales v Scotland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and online
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights - BBC One
Sunday 6 December
Italy v Scotland (17:20) - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How can I get involved in rugby?
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Women’s rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.
Find out more about rugby and how to get involved here.