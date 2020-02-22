Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

Video content Video caption: Women's Six Nations: Abby Dow tries in treacherous Murrayfield conditions Women's Six Nations: Abby Dow tries in treacherous Murrayfield conditions

England tightened their grip on the Six Nations Championship with a crushing 53-0 victory over Scotland at a freezing Murrayfield.

The defending champions ran over eight tries in spite of snow flurries and bitter cold as they kept up their Grand Slam charge.

The result left Scotland and Wales as the only winless teams remaining in the competition and Scotland have a tough task ahead in Legnano, although Italy did lose 45-10 in France two weeks ago.

In the other game, Ireland also had to battle through dreadful weather to secure a bonus-point win over Wales.