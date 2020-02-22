Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

England
What happened in the last round of games?
England tightened their grip on the Six Nations Championship with a crushing 53-0 victory over Scotland at a freezing Murrayfield.
The defending champions ran over eight tries in spite of snow flurries and bitter cold as they kept up their Grand Slam charge.
The result left Scotland and Wales as the only winless teams remaining in the competition and Scotland have a tough task ahead in Legnano, although Italy did lose 45-10 in France two weeks ago.
In the other game, Ireland also had to battle through dreadful weather to secure a bonus-point win over Wales.
What to expect from the Women’s Six Nations
England are favourites to win a second successive Grand Slam and started this tournament with an away win over France.
But the Six Nations may not be top priority for some teams with Ireland, Italy and Scotland set to compete in a World Cup qualification tournament in September.
In the meantime, we’ve got a guide containing everything you need to know about each team in the tournament, as well as predictions from the hosts of new women's episodes of BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast: Sara Orchard and Philippa Tuttiett.
You can see how Sara and Philippa see the action unfolding here.
BBC coverage
The BBC will be bringing you live video and radio coverage throughout the Women’s Six Nations.
You can watch Italy v Scotland live on the BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all of the action again on catch-up.
Earlier in the day we also have live radio and text commentary from England v Ireland.
Sunday 23 February
England v Ireland
14:45-17:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & online text commentary
Italy v Scotland
17:00-19:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
How to get into rugby union
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Search for your local club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.