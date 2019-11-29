Listen: Sunday's Premiership & Championship commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bristol Bears v London Irish from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Bristol Bears v London Irish from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Cornish Pirates v Nottingham from BBC Radio Cornwall
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Bristol v London Irish (Sun)
Team news as Bristol host London Irish in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Ashton Gate (15:00 GMT).Read more
Harlequins v Gloucester (Sun)
Team news as Harlequins host Gloucester Irish in Saturday's Premiership fixture at The Twickenham Stoop (15:00 GMT).Read more