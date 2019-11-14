Listen: European Champions Cup & Challenge Cup commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bath v Ulster from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Bath Rugby v Ulster from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Bristol Bears v Zebre from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Leicester Tigers v Pau from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Dragons v Castres from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Ospreys v Munster from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Bordeaux-Begles v Wasps from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
