England set to announce 2019 World Cup squad - analysis and reaction

Eddie Jones is naming his squad this early in a bid to avoid weeks of selection speculation which - he believes - have adversely affected the preparation of England squads in the past.

Most of the 31 picks itself, but there are still some close calls. Jones will probably have to pick all nine front-rowers in camp, with none of his props able to convincingly play both sides of the scrum.

Elsewhere Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola are all certainties if fit, leaving a place for one more second row - surely Joe Launchbury - and then possibly a fifth lock in Charlie Ewels or perhaps the ultimate bolter in Lewis Ludlam, who did his case no harm whatsoever against Wales.

Ludlam looks made for Test rugby, and his energy and attitude could be a trump card in Japan. Then there is Brad Shields, earmarked for a place on the plane for the past year, but now struggling with injury.