England set to announce 2019 World Cup squad - analysis and reaction

What are you predicting today?

Any unexpected choices? Anyone you think England can't win without?
All the tries from England v Wales
England Rugby World Cup squad announcement
The perfect way to kill time until the squad announcement. Let's relive all the tries from Sunday's match.
England Rugby World Cup squad announcement
Chris Jones
BBC rugby union correspondent
Eddie Jones is naming his squad this early in a bid to avoid weeks of selection speculation which - he believes - have adversely affected the preparation of England squads in the past.
Most of the 31 picks itself, but there are still some close calls. Jones will probably have to pick all nine front-rowers in camp, with none of his props able to convincingly play both sides of the scrum.
Elsewhere Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola are all certainties if fit, leaving a place for one more second row - surely Joe Launchbury - and then possibly a fifth lock in Charlie Ewels or perhaps the ultimate bolter in Lewis Ludlam, who did his case no harm whatsoever against Wales.
Ludlam looks made for Test rugby, and his energy and attitude could be a trump card in Japan. Then there is Brad Shields, earmarked for a place on the plane for the past year, but now struggling with injury.
England Rugby World Cup squad announcement
That noise was perhaps loudest during England's 33-19 World Cup warm-up win against Wales on Sunday.
It was a last opportunity for players to stake their claim on a place in the side for Japan 2019 and it showed in the energy England brought to the match.
Jones' side got off to a fast start at Twickenham, with early tries from Billy Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga, and solid kicking from George Ford ensured they came away with a comfortable victory.
England Rugby World Cup squad announcement
World Rugby's deadline for squad submissions isn't actually until September 8.
So why is Jones going so early?
The 59-year-old said he's hoping to "take a lot of the noise away about selection".
Welcome
Eddie Jones joked he would use "red wine" and "advice from his dog" to help decide the 31-man Rugby World Cup squad he will announce today.
Whatever the method, the England head coach should have made his decisions by now.
By Becky Grey
The announcement is set to happen at 13:00 BST.