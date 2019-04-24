Listen: Saturday's Premiership & Championship commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (14:00 BST) - BBC Radio Devon
  2. Leicester Tigers v Bristol (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Bristol
  3. Wasps v Saracens (16:30 BST)
  4. Championship: Yorkshire Carnegie v Hartpury RFC (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Leeds