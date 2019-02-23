Live
Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy & Ireland in a thriller
Summary
- Kathryn Dane makes first start for Ireland as Adam Griggs makes one change
- Italy also make a change with Francesca Sgorbini coming in for Elena Serilli
- Italy looking for first ever win against Ireland in the Six Nations
Dane makes first Ireland start in Italy
Ireland make one change for the Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Parma on Saturday as Coach Adam Griggs has awarded scrum-half Kathryn Dane a first Test start in place of Ailsa Hughes.
How did they get on in Round Two?
After starting their 2019 Six Nations campaign with a convincing bonus-point win in Scotland, Italy had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Wales in Lecce after Michela Sillari missed a penalty in the final moments of the game.
Despite missing the chance to start their campaign with back-to-back wins, the Azzurre are unbeaten in this year’s competition and enter Round Three second in the Six Nations standings.
They host an Ireland side which recovered from a heavy opening-day loss against England to kick-start their campaign with a 22-5 win over Scotland.
Tries from Aoife McDermott, Leah Lyons, Alison Miller and Anna Caplice helped to ensure that Adam Griggs’ side came away from Scotstoun with both a win and a bonus point.
You can catch-up with highlights from all of the matches from Round Two here.
How can I watch Italy v Ireland?
You will be able to watch the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Ireland live on Connected TV, BBC iPlayer, or at the top of this page, with coverage starting at 18:20 GMT.
You can also watch highlights of all of the weekend’s action from the women’s competition on BBC Two from 23:55 GMT on Sunday, 24 February.
