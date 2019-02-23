Eimear Considine of Ireland
Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy & Ireland in a thriller

Watch: France v Scotland

Summary

  1. Kathryn Dane makes first start for Ireland as Adam Griggs makes one change
  2. Italy also make a change with Francesca Sgorbini coming in for Elena Serilli
  3. Italy looking for first ever win against Ireland in the Six Nations
  4. Use the play icon to watch live coverage

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Dane makes first Ireland start in Italy

    Kathryn Dane started on the bench against England and Scotland and makes her first start against Italy
    Image caption: Kathryn Dane started on the bench against England and Scotland and makes her first start against Italy

    Ireland make one change for the Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Parma on Saturday as Coach Adam Griggs has awarded scrum-half Kathryn Dane a first Test start in place of Ailsa Hughes.

  2. How did they get on in Round Two?

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations: Jasmine Joyce denied 'brilliant' try as Wales draw with Italy

    After starting their 2019 Six Nations campaign with a convincing bonus-point win in Scotland, Italy had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Wales in Lecce after Michela Sillari missed a penalty in the final moments of the game.

    Despite missing the chance to start their campaign with back-to-back wins, the Azzurre are unbeaten in this year’s competition and enter Round Three second in the Six Nations standings.

    They host an Ireland side which recovered from a heavy opening-day loss against England to kick-start their campaign with a 22-5 win over Scotland.

    Tries from Aoife McDermott, Leah Lyons, Alison Miller and Anna Caplice helped to ensure that Adam Griggs’ side came away from Scotstoun with both a win and a bonus point.

    You can catch-up with highlights from all of the matches from Round Two here.

    Video caption: Women's Six Nations 2019: Alison Miller scores try of the game as Ireland defeat Scotland
  3. How can I watch Italy v Ireland?

    You will be able to watch the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Ireland live on Connected TV, BBC iPlayer, or at the top of this page, with coverage starting at 18:20 GMT.

    You can also watch highlights of all of the weekend’s action from the women’s competition on BBC Two from 23:55 GMT on Sunday, 24 February.

  4. Are you allowed to tackle? The questions NOT to ask a women’s rugby player

    England players Natasha Hunt and Emily Scarratt reveal the most awkward questions regularly faced by women's rugby players.

    Video caption: Things not to say to women's rugby players
  5. Get Inspired: How to get into Rugby Union

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness and strength then rugby union is the sport for you.

    From scrummaging and tackling, to sprinting with the ball, rugby can be a high-intensity workout that will boost both your fitness and your strength.

    If the idea of traditional 15-a-side game seems intimidating, there are various versions of the game that you can test out, such as touch rugby, where tackling is banned, and a wheelchair version that proved a big hit at 2012 Paralympics in London.

    If you want to find out more about rugby union and how you can get involved, see our handy guide here.

    Video caption: Southport Ladies: ‘My other half said I couldn’t play rugby. I’m better than he is!’
