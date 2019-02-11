Listen: Friday's Premiership commentaries
Play audio Gloucester v Exeter from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Gloucester Rugby v Exeter Chiefs from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Bristol Bears v Wasps from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bristol Bears v Wasps from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Summary
- Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs (19:45 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Gloucestershire
- Bristol Bears v Wasps (19:45 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Coventry & Warwickshire