Ireland v Wales - World Cup warm-up

The suitcases are packed, the travel plans have been made and the flight is about to be boarded. The four year wait is nearly over and Ireland and Wales are about to embark on their World Cup journeys... But there is just the little matter of a full-blooded test match to play before they set off. Kick off at the Aviva is at 14:00 BST.
Live Reporting
By Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
One last hurrah
Ireland v Wales (14:00 BST)
The suitcases are packed, the travel plans have been made and the flight is about to be boarded.
The four year wait is nearly over and Ireland and Wales are about to embark on their World Cup journeys...
But there is just the little matter of a full-blooded test match to play before they set off.
Kick off at the Aviva is at 14:00 BST.