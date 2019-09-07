England wrap up four-try win over Italy

Small Man Peaky: If Cipriani had made that pass for Watson's try, everyone would be losing their minds. Still not overly convinced by England's ability to deal with pressure, mind...
'We are in great shape physically'
FT: England 37-0 Italy
England scrum-half Ben Youngs told Sky Sports: "I haven't played a lot of rugby, but as a team, we have been pretty good for the last four weeks. We worked hard in Italy and put in a performance tonight but the main stuff starts now.
"Physically the team are in great shape. We tried to play upbeat tonight but it was hard and it didn't go all our way. We had a good debrief at half time and came out much better. Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler were brilliant.
"This place is awesome and it was nice to give them something to cheer in the second half."
'Our execution could be better'
FT: England 37-0 Italy
Speaking to Sky Sports, England captain Owen Farrell said: "I thought our attitude and the way we stuck at it was brilliant. Our execution could be much better so there is still more to come from us. The squad is in a good place.
"Everybody has added to this group and everybody's attitude has been brilliant. We are looking forward to getting out there now. It is a fantastic stadium and it was a brilliant atmosphere."
'England have the players to get them into the knockout stages'
FT: England 37-0 Italy
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 Live
I don't think England's midfield worked and Ruaridh McConnochie never got the ball in space.
But England have got a blend of players who can get them into the knockout stages and then anything can happen.
FT: England 37-0 Italy
England will be more than satisfied with the second half which yielded four tries.
Eddie Jones will be pleased with three wins from four warm-up games and his players have shown their strength in depth.
Full-time - England 37-0 Italy
The England winger kicks the ball dead, and with the clock in the red, the referee blows the final whistle.
England 37-0 Italy
Italy chip the ball forward but Joe Cokanasiga collects the loose ball and that will be that.
England 37-0 Italy
Italy go through the phases but England are still flying up to make those tackles in the final minute.
Eddie Jones will be pleased with his side's fitness.
England 37-0 Italy
The crowd are willing England forward straight from the restart and they are nearly in again before they knock on.
Tommaso Allan clears the danger as Italy look to get on the scoreboard in the final few minutes.
England 37-0 Italy
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 Live
That was brilliant stuff from Anthony Watson, a lovely-timed arcing run to pop up on the shoulder and go through the hole.
Converted try - England 37-0 Italy
Anthony Watson (con Owen Farrell)
England are running at and around very tired Italian bodies now as Anthony Watson strolls in for try number four.
Owen Farrell delays his pass before popping the ball off to the full-back who runs straight through the gap to dot down.
Farrell adds the conversion.
England 30-0 Italy
Guglielmo Palazzani looks to clear with a boxkick but Kyle Sinckler charges down as England turnover possession.
This looks ominous...
England 30-0 Italy
As we tick into the final 10 minutes, the Italians look exhausted.
England have been far from their best but they are cruising to victory now after an improved second-half.
Get Involved
#bbcrugby and 81111 on text
Josh Verrills on Twitter: England always look far too over reliant on Johnny May to produce a moment of magic or make a break. He was the only bright spark against Italy during the first half.
Matt Briddick on Twitter: As much as I want this World Cup, England can't win it with Ben Young's and George ford. To slow..and to small..in that order.
England 30-0 Italy
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 Live
Does it bode well for England's forwards that they needed the backs help to push the driving maul over the line?
Converted try - England 30-0 Italy
Ellis Genge (con Owen Farrell)
The ball is collected in the line-out and the crowd urge England over the line.
Ellis Genge obliges as he is pushed over by almost the entire XV on the field.
That was a cohesive effort and Owen Farrell makes no mistake from out wide with the conversion.
England 23-0 Italy
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at St James’ Park
They've not played Sweet Caroline at St James' Park yet but the crowd is singing it anyway.
You can take the rugby fans out of Twickenham...
England 23-0 Italy
England have the line-out and it's moved off the top for George Ford to utilise.
The substitute fly-half feeds Anthony Watson and the winger shows nimble feet but he is hauled down inside the Italian 22.
Italy concede the penalty and England kick for the corner once more.
