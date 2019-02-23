Women's Six Nations: Wales v England - radio & text
Summary
- Wales v England kick-off 12:30 GMT at Cardiff Arms Park
- Wales make five changes - Alex Callender makes full debut
- England make seven changes - Abbie Scott captains the side
- Wales lost 52-0 to England when the two teams last met in the competition
- England top of the table after two big wins, Wales have yet to win
