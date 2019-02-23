England's Hannah Botterman scored in the win over France

Women's Six Nations: Wales v England - radio & text

Scores; Wales team news; England team news

Summary

  1. Wales v England kick-off 12:30 GMT at Cardiff Arms Park
  2. Wales make five changes - Alex Callender makes full debut
  3. England make seven changes - Abbie Scott captains the side
  4. Wales lost 52-0 to England when the two teams last met in the competition
  5. England top of the table after two big wins, Wales have yet to win
  6. Use the play icon to listen to live coverage