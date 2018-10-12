Listen: European Rugby Champions Cup

Live scores; Results; Pools

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Gloucester v Castres (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live
  2. Lyon v Cardiff Blues (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Wales
  3. Glasgow v Saracens (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland
  4. Toulon v Newcastle (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Newcastle