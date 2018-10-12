Listen: European Rugby Champions Cup
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Gloucester v Castres from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Lyon v Cardiff Blues from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Lyon v Cardiff Blues from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Glasgow v Saracens from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Glasgow Warriors v Saracens from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio Toulon v Newcastle from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio RC Toulon v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
RTL
Summary
- Gloucester v Castres (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live
- Lyon v Cardiff Blues (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Wales
- Glasgow v Saracens (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland
- Toulon v Newcastle (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Newcastle