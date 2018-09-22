Pro14: Southern Kings v Glasgow as it happened

After the depressing news surrounding injuries to Stuart Hogg and Zander Fagerson during the week, this was hardly the fillip Glasgow were looking for from what, on paper at least, should have been the easier of their two games in South Africa.

But rugby, clearly, isn't played on paper and a fired-up Kings gave Dave Rennie's squad plenty to think about as they lick their wounds, and nurse a few bruised egos, on the long flight home.

Next Saturday they host the Dragons, the only other team to have lost to the Kings in the Pro14, and then Zebre - on Friday, 6 October - before opening their European Champions Cup campaign against Saracens the following weekend.

So two home games that Glasgow will certainly be expected to win. But after today's experience, two assignments they might approach slightly differently now.