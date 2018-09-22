Pro14: Southern Kings v Glasgow as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Summary

  1. Full-time - Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow
  2. Tries from Grigg, Van der Merwe (2) & Brown for Warriors
  3. Tries from Penxe, Du Toit (2), Van Rooyen, Klaasen for Kings; 4 cons & pen from Banda
  4. Glasgow salvage late bonus-point but lose unbeaten record
  5. Only Kings' second ever Pro14 win
  6. Leinster v Edinburgh (19:35 BST)

Live Reporting

By Bryn Palmer

All times stated are UK

  1. Until later....

    FT: Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow

    We'll leave our live coverage there for now, but look out for reaction from Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie on this website shortly.

    In a few hours we'll have live Radio Scotland coverage and text commentary from my colleague Jamie Lyall as Edinburgh aim to upset reigning Pro14 and European champions Leinster in Dublin.

    That one kicks off at 19:35 BST. See you then...

  2. What next for Warriors?

    FT: Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow

    After the depressing news surrounding injuries to Stuart Hogg and Zander Fagerson during the week, this was hardly the fillip Glasgow were looking for from what, on paper at least, should have been the easier of their two games in South Africa.

    But rugby, clearly, isn't played on paper and a fired-up Kings gave Dave Rennie's squad plenty to think about as they lick their wounds, and nurse a few bruised egos, on the long flight home.

    Next Saturday they host the Dragons, the only other team to have lost to the Kings in the Pro14, and then Zebre - on Friday, 6 October - before opening their European Champions Cup campaign against Saracens the following weekend.

    So two home games that Glasgow will certainly be expected to win. But after today's experience, two assignments they might approach slightly differently now.

  3. 'Wretched day for Warriors'

    FT: Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow

    "Passive in defence, pitiful in attack, this was as poor an opening half as Glasgow have produced in living memory. The ball-handling was amateurish at best, and 15 turnovers conceded in 40 minutes of rugby tells its own story."

    DTH Van der Merwe, who scored two tries to bring up 50 for the club, was one of the few players to emerge with any credit.

    You can read Andy Burke's report on a chastening day for Glasgow Warriors here.

    DTH Van der Merwe carries the ball for Glasgow
    Copyright: Getty
    Image caption: DTH Van der Merwe scored two of Glasgow's four tries
  4. Full-time - Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow

    That's that then. Two tries in the last five minutes see Glasgow pick up a bonus point for scoring four tries.

    From a 24-0 half-time deficit, that may appear a decent outcome, but it would be a surprise to hear Dave Rennie accentuating the positives after that performance.

    It may not matter a great deal so early in the season, but Warriors would have expected to be taking five points home from this game.

  5. Try - Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow

    DTH Van der Merwe

    Glasgow have their bonus point, though how much consolation they will take from that is debatable.

    Warriors do the necessary from the scrum to work DTH Van der Merwe over in the left corner, bringing up the prolific wing's 50th try for the club.

    Adam Hastings lands the conversion from out wide.

  6. Post update

    Southern Kings 38-21 Glasgow

    Warriors have a penalty in front of the posts, as the clock goes into the red. They've opted for a scrum...

  7. Try - Southern Kings 38-21 Glasgow

    Fraser Brown

    Glasgow have their third try, Fraser Brown at the back of a line-out maul after Scott Cummings takes the throw.

    Adam Hastings swiftly adds the conversion.

    Is there enough time left for warriors to salvage a bonus point with a fourth try?

  8. Post update

    Southern Kings 38-14 Glasgow

    Bit of a hold-up while a Kings player is carried off on a stretcher. Struggling to see exactly who that is.

    We're into the last knockings now...

  9. Replacements for Glasgow

    Southern Kings 38-14 Glasgow

    All a bit redundant now, but prop Kevin Bryce is on for Warriors, and wing Robbie Nairn has come on for his Warriors debut.

    Not the sort of circumstances anyone would wish to be making their debut, to be fair.

    This has become a defeat of embarrassing proportions for Glasgow.

  10. Try - Southern Kings 38-14 Glasgow

    Martin Du Toit

    That should put the outcome beyond doubt, you'd think.

    A touch of good fortune with centre Berton Klaasen missing the initial pass, but fly-half Martin Du Toit pounces on the bouncing ball to dive over for his second try of the afternoon.

    Masixole Banda adds his fifth conversion of the afternoon.

  11. Hastings sparks Warriors

    Southern Kings 31-14 Glasgow

    Andy Burke

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Finally the real Glasgow Warriors have arrived at the party, but is it too late?

    Adam Hastings has brought exactly what was required for Warriors - tempo. He is giving the Kings defence something different to think about.

    That pass to DTH Van der Merwe for the try was an absolute beauty. The touchline conversion was just as important and impressive.

    If Warriors can find another seven-pointer in the next few minutes then the stage will be set for a grandstand finish.

  12. Post update

    Southern Kings 31-14 Glasgow

    More enterprising play from Warriors, but this time Adam Hastings' offload to Fraser Brown is a touch forward.

  13. Try - Southern Kings 31-14 Glasgow

    DTH Van der Merwe

    Lovely bit of play from Adam Hastings, who side-steps past his man in midfield and floats a looping pass into the arms of DTH Van der Merwe, who dives over in the left corner.

    Hastings adds the extras and suddenly there is hope for Warriors.

  14. Post update

    Southern Kings 31-7 Glasgow

    A chance goes begging as Ruaridh Jackson's pass eludes the onrushing Callum Gibbins, who can't hold on to it.

  15. Try - Southern Kings 31-7 Glasgow

    Nick Grigg

    With an hour of this game gone, Warriors finally have their first points on the board.

    Nick Grigg, who also had an earlier try disallowed, barrels his way over from close range, and Adam Hastings adds the extras.

    Is it too late, or can Glasgow find a way back into this game?

  16. No try - Jackson

    Southern Kings 31-0 Glasgow

    The television pictures are inconclusive, and Ruaridh Jackson's try won't count.

  17. Try review

    Southern Kings 31-0 Glasgow

    Ruaridh Jackson is over the line - but did he get the ball down?

    Over to the TMO...

  18. A touch of Klaasen

    Southern Kings 31-0 Glasgow

    Andy Burke

    BBC Sport Scotland

    That was a try of the highest quality from Harlon Klassen.

    Nick Grigg won't be happy once again with his first-up tackle, but once Klassen collected the off-load in his own half it was quality all the way.

    The pace, the chip over Ruaridh Jackson, it was all superb. He nearly blew one of the great tries by celebrating too early but managed to ride the last-ditch tackle to score.

    Glasgow look like they are already have one foot on the plane home.

  19. Sin-bin - Kings

    Southern Kings 31-0 Glasgow

    Kings flanker Henry Brandon Brown has earned himself 10 minutes in the bin. Not sure what the offence was there.

    Can Glasgow take advantage? They failed to score while Yaw Penxe was in the bin earlier.

  20. Replacement for Glasgow

    Southern Kings 31-0 Glasgow

    Great minds... Adam Hastings is indeed on, taking over from Pete Horne at fly-half.

