Listen: Saturday's rugby union

  1. 15:00 BST: Harlequins v Bath - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Bristol
  2. 15:00 BST: Worcester v Newcastle - BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Newcastle
  3. 15:00 BST: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks - BBC Radio Devon
  4. 15:00 BST: Northampton Saints v Saracens - BBC Radio Northampton
  5. 15:00 BST: Ealing Trailfinders v Yorkshire Carnegie - BBC Radio Leeds