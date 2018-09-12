Listen: Saturday's rugby union
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Ealing Trailfinders v Yorkshire Carnegie from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL
Summary
- 15:00 BST: Harlequins v Bath - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Bristol
- 15:00 BST: Worcester v Newcastle - BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Newcastle
- 15:00 BST: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks - BBC Radio Devon
- 15:00 BST: Northampton Saints v Saracens - BBC Radio Northampton
- 15:00 BST: Ealing Trailfinders v Yorkshire Carnegie - BBC Radio Leeds