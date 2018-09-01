Pro 14: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors as it happened
Summary
- FT: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
- Kelleher & Bealham for Connacht
- Carty with four penalties for hosts
- Seymour, Turner, Wilson & Ashe for visitors
- Hogg drop goal secures Warriors' win
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Cheerio
FT: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Look out for reaction from the Glasgow camp on the BBC Scotland Sport website later on. It will be interesting to hear Dave Rennie's take on a madcap match.
Join us again next time and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
What next?
FT: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow are at home next Friday, with Munster the visitors. Johann van Graan's side are the pick of many pundits for the title this season, so that promises to be a cracker.
Edinburgh, who lost a disappointing match at Ospreys last night, will need a big improvement away to Ulster at the same time.
Post update
FT: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
What a start to the season for Glasgow Warriors. Five points for a bonus-point win when they looked dead and buried at 10 points behind and a man down.
Head coach Dave Rennie has work to do cutting down the error count but I'm sure he'll take that.
Connacht will be kicking themselves all week after that one.
'Glasgow character gets the job done'
FT: Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Colin Gregor
Former Scotland sevens captain on Radio Scotland
Full-time Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow start with a win, although I'm not really sure how they did it.
They made so many blunders and gave away so many daft penalties but their brilliance in attack got them out of jail, with Stuart Hogg leading the way late on.
It was the star full-back's drop-goal that nudged them to victory but he contributed so much more with a cameo at fly-half after Adam Hastings' yellow card.
Missed penalty
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Agony for Craig Ronaldson as his mighty kick clips the outside of the post.
Post update
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Oh my word. Penalty for Connacht with the clock in the red. Hands in the ruck. Craig Ronaldson has the chance to win it from long range.
Post update
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
What is he thinking? Craig Ronaldson goes for an outlandish drop-goal miles out and it falls well short, with Stuart Hogg mopping up. Surely that's it?
Post update
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Line-out to Glasgow in their own half. Gather it, keep the ball - simple, right? Nope, the ball is stolen. Is there time for some late drama?
Post update
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Connacht are desperately trying to make ground but can't get out of their own half.
Post update
Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Connacht need a second wind since the Glasgow replacements have really made a difference.
James Mitchell takes over from scrum-half Caolin Blade as the home side seek a way back in the last five minutes.
Shane Delahunt adds some grunt in place of Dave Heffernan.
Drop-goal Connacht 26-27 Glasgow Warriors
Stuart Hogg
Adam Hastings is back from the bin and Glasgow are on top here, probing for an opening. They have a penalty advantage as Stuart Hogg takes aim with a drop-goal and it flies right through the posts. Maybe he should stay at number 10?
Post update
Connacht 26-24 Glasgow Warriors
No dice for Glasgow after 28 phases, with Connacht fronting up impressively in front of their own posts.
Post update
Connacht 26-24 Glasgow Warriors
Aussie scrum-half Nick Frisby has got Glasgow going with some neat work and now Connacht are hanging on inside their own 22.
We're up to phase 25...
Try Connacht 26-24 Glasgow Warriors
Adam Ashe
Suddenly it's interesting again. Adam Ashe is just on and he's the man in the right place to burrow through from close range as Glasgow profit from the line-out.
Stuart Hogg thumps over the extras for the 14 men.
Post update
Connacht 26-17 Glasgow Warriors
Stuart Hogg is the man at fly-half for Glasgow now and he takes to the switch immediately with a thunderous kick up the park to get his side in at the corner. Can the visitors make something from this opportunity?
Adam Ashe is on for Ryan Wilson.
Post update
Connacht 26-17 Glasgow Warriors
After the bedlam of the first half, this second period has been something of a damp squib. Very stop-start, with Glasgow unable to gather any momentum. That's going to be even harder now they are a man down.
Post update
Connacht 26-17 Glasgow Warriors
Just before Adam Hastings was sent to the bin, Glasgow replaced his obvious replacement at fly-half, Peter Horne, with Alex Dunbar. It looks like being one of those days for Dave Rennie's side.
Missed penalty
Connacht 26-17 Glasgow Warriors
Jack Carty gets his angles wrong for the first time today.
Yellow card - Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)
Connacht 26-17 Glasgow Warriors
High tackle from Adam Hastings on Caolin Blade. Only one outcome. Jack Carty lines up the penalty...