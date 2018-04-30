Listen: Saturday's rugby union - final day of Premiership season

Summary
- Bath v London Irish - BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Berkshire
- Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Devon
- Newcastle Falcons v Wasps - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Newcastle and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
- Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors - BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Hereford & Worcester
- Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers - BBC Radio Leicester
- Saracens v Gloucester - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Gloucestershire
- All games kick-off at 16:00 BST
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Bath 63-19 London Irish
Matt Banahan ends his 12-year Bath career with a hat-trick as they thrash London Irish to qualify for the European Champions Cup.Read more
Sale Sharks 13-35 Leicester Tigers
George Ford ensures Leicester qualify for the European Champions Cup, scoring 20 points in their victory at Sale.Read more
Northampton 32-24 Worcester
Worcester centre Will Butler scores twice in the first 12 minutes of his debut, but Warriors lose at Northampton.Read more
Saracens 62-12 Gloucester
Saracens warm up for the Premiership play-offs as they scored nine tries in a bonus-point victory over Gloucester.Read more
Newcastle 22-39 Wasps
Rampant Wasps seal third place in the Premiership with a bonus-point victory over Newcastle at Kingston Park.Read more
Harlequins 17-41 Exeter
Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs prepare for the play-offs with six tries in a bonus-point win at Harlequins.Read more