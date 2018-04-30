Listen: Saturday's rugby union - final day of Premiership season

Live scores available here

Summary

  1. Bath v London Irish - BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Berkshire
  2. Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Devon
  3. Newcastle Falcons v Wasps - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Newcastle and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
  4. Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors - BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Hereford & Worcester
  5. Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers - BBC Radio Leicester
  6. Saracens v Gloucester - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Gloucestershire
  7. All games kick-off at 16:00 BST

Bath 63-19 London Irish

Matt Banahan

Matt Banahan ends his 12-year Bath career with a hat-trick as they thrash London Irish to qualify for the European Champions Cup.

Sale Sharks 13-35 Leicester Tigers

George Ford runs in a try for Leicester

George Ford ensures Leicester qualify for the European Champions Cup, scoring 20 points in their victory at Sale.

Northampton 32-24 Worcester

Will Butler is congratulated by Wales international wing Josh Adams

Worcester centre Will Butler scores twice in the first 12 minutes of his debut, but Warriors lose at Northampton.

Saracens 62-12 Gloucester

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits is tackled by Gloucester forward Tom Savage

Saracens warm up for the Premiership play-offs as they scored nine tries in a bonus-point victory over Gloucester.

Newcastle 22-39 Wasps

Danny Cipriani was on the scoresheet with a try and a conversion in his final appearance for Wasps in a regular Premiership season fixture

Rampant Wasps seal third place in the Premiership with a bonus-point victory over Newcastle at Kingston Park.

Harlequins 17-41 Exeter

Jack Nowell and Joe Simmonds celebrate a try for Exeter

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs prepare for the play-offs with six tries in a bonus-point win at Harlequins.

