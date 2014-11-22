Autumn internationals as they happened

Next week there are two crackers to finish off the autumn Tests as England host Australia and Wales take on South Africa.
Both matches kick off at 14:30 GMT, see you then.
Ken Smith: 3 tries scored and none of them involved Farrell or Barritt....coincidence? Robshaw can tackle but what else..NOT A 7!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Awards of the day
Best team performance: For 68 minutes Wales were tremendous, but this will have to go to Ireland after they took a second southern hemisphere scalp inside a month.
Best individual performance: I'm going to give this to George Ford, Yes, it was 'only' Samoa, and yes, it was not perfect. But he showed enough in his first start to suggest he is the future for England at fly-half.
Biggest (ruled to be legal) hit: Filo Paulo on George Ford
Most resilient tackle bag: George Ford (see above)
Best try: Tommy Bowe's gem of an interception for Ireland against Australia
Most impressive team in history: The All Blacks, perhaps?
Schadenfreude corner
For those needing a little boost after a trying day, can I just point out that France are losing 15-3 to Argentina at half-time.
Full-time reaction
England 28-9 Samoa
More from England coach Stuart Lancaster, speaking on Sky Sports: "I thought Samoa were very, very good in the intensity they brought to the contact area.
"When we look back there were one or two opportunities to score there at the end that we didn't take.
"We've got to make sure we finish well for this series as Australia will be a big game for us next week."
England 28-9 Samoa
England coach Stuart Lancaster speaking on Sky Sports: "It feels good to get a win and it has been a long time.
"There's still areas we need to improve on and I think we recognise that."
England 28-9 Samoa
More from England fly-half George Ford speaking to Sky Sports: "We had some good meetings in the week and worked hard on where we needed to.
"There was some OK stuff from me out there today, but there's a lot I need to improve on still.
"I think we'll get better the more we train and the more we work together.
"It was massive for us to get a win today coming off the back of two losses.
"It will be another big week and we'll work hard again as it'll be a huge test against Australia next week."
England 28-9 Samoa
England fly-half George Ford speaking on Sky Sports: "I think we got there in the end.
"Samoa are a very physical side and came out flying and I don't think we coped with that to start."
James Standen: Lovely scene post game with both sets of players and prayers #respect
John M Butt: Lancaster lost. England needs an experienced International coach. Have done for 11 years, Set up to fail in my view.
Samoa captain David Lemi speaking on Sky Sports: "We learned a lot from this game today.
"I think the scoreboard reflected our discipline and I'm really proud of the effort the boys put in today.
"We came here on this tour to work hard and put in some preparation ahead of next year's World Cup."
More from England captain Chris Robshaw on Sky Sports: "We still feel we left a couple of opportunities out there.
"But, a lot of stick has come our way in the last week so credit to the guys for keeping it together.
"It will be a step-up next week and a very expansive game and Australia will make for a great game."
England captain Chris Robshaw on Sky Sports: "We want to thank the Samoan guys for the way they played, it made for a lovely spectacle.
"It's great to get a win, it's a very results-based industry. It was great to play a game here at night."
Michael Bairstow: I think that the BBC sport website need to reopen that rugby vote. Suprised to see England going the furthest...
Charlie Rhodes: Well done George Ford! May and Watson also lively, Twelvetrees looked good off the bench.
Full-time score summary
England 28-9 Samoa
England:
Tries: May (2), Brown
Cons: Ford (2)
Pens: Ford (3)
Samoa:
Pens: T Pisi (3)
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Stuart Lancaster will be happy England won and ended a losing run.
"In terms of the performance, there were some bright points. Samoa played some enterprising rugby and put England under pressure.
"England had a chance to really rack up some points in the second half, but they didn't approach it with an attacking mindset."
England 28-9 Samoa
And that's that.
Good and bad from England, but they won comfortably enough against a competitive Samoa side.
George Ford looked good on his first start at fly-half and the usual suspects grafted hard, while the scrum and line-out were as dominant as expected and Jonny May confirmed he can most definitely finish.
But Owen Farrell must have left the pitch with a heavy heart - will he start against the Wallabies next Saturday?
England 28-9 Samoa
Here comes the final play... and England win a scrum against the head.
Oh, agonies for England!
They go left then right and George Ford shows his superb footwork and uncanny ability to manipulate space as he dances through the Samoa defence, but the thundering Davie Attwood cannot take the scoring pass.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"A nightmare scenario for Samoa having put every player in the line-out.
"It was then an overthrow from the hooker.
"But Marland Yarde dithered there on the break-away and England should have scored."
Charlie Rhodes: Satisfied that a win is guaranteed, but England still lacking the clinical nature they showed in the Six Nations.
England 28-9 Samoa
England have the chance to go coast to coast after stealing a Samoa attacking line-out, but Marland Yarde holds on too long and his pass to Mike Brown goes forward. You sense the All Blacks would have scored that.
Australia too probably - they're up next week for England by the way.
England 28-9 Samoa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This game is subsiding like a poorly cooked souffle, certainly from England's perspective.
Samoa are actually looking quite lively but England's defence is holding firm.
Paul Simpson: play like this against the Aussies and we will be put to the sword
England 28-9 Samoa
Good advice Grace (Grayse?) because Samoa have a throw-in five metres out, but they (almost inevitably) knock on and England will clear their lines after a brutal scrum rumbles forwards for 10 metres.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is practice for England now. Giving away penalties gives away possession.
"They've got an opportunity to practice the things they do in training in reality.
"Just stop kicking the ball away."
England 28-9 Samoa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chris Robshaw far out in front with 19 tackles for England, Brad Barritt second with 11, but it's hardly revelatory, we knew that pair is good in defence.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Owen Farrell, out of form at fly-half for the last two weeks, gets pushed to inside centre and has a moderate afternoon.
"George Ford has done what's been asked of him and he'd be very disappointed if he didn't get another go at 10 next week."
England 28-9 Samoa
A brilliant take by Mike Brown from George Ford's booming high kick, but the position is wasted as Richard Wigglesworth elects to kick - something he is renowned for - but sends the ball dead.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Beautiful passage of play.
"Samoa drove towards the line and through the heart of England but Leiua couldn't quite get his offload away as he was still sliding on the floor.
"They opened up England all too easily there."
England 28-9 Samoa
Unlucky Samoa. Lovely stuff from the Pacific Islanders as Maurie Fa'asavalu's offload frees Ken Pisi.
The Northampton player makes 20 metres before feeding Wasps winger Alapati Leiua, who gets within five metres before the ball goes loose as he tries to find his support.
Grant Dommen: Wales must be fit, looks like they're playing Samoa at Twickenham as well
England are playing in their red change strip today. Nope, no idea why as Samoa play in blue. Well, I do have an idea but probably best not to say.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"It's not been a brilliant hour for Owen Farrell. Some things have not gone his way in attack and defence.
"He's certainly not had an influence on the game."
England 28-9 Samoa
England have new props on the pitch in Kieran Brookes and Matt Mullan, and they are promptly penalised at a scrum.
Also on is scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth and Billy Twelvetrees, who is in for Owen Farrell at 12.
England 28-9 Samoa
Bad miss by England there, although good scrambling defence by Samoa. A sweeping move sees Brad Barritt get to within a couple of feet but England lose control at the ruck and the visitors clear.
England 28-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"George Ford has been very tidy.
"Some of the things you'd recognise from him are carrying the ball to the line, not being afraid of taking an opportunity.
"All round, it's looked very accomplished."
England 28-9 Samoa
A promising England attack loses momentum as Owen Farrell's pass fails to find George Ford on the wraparound, and Anthony Watson's attempt to reinvigorate the move ends only with the ball landing in Ken Pisi's hands for a mark in the Samoa 22.
David Staines: try to be objective about Ford. Good player, but stop the hype. We're playing Samoa- most top 6 Prem teams would beat them
Nick in London: Farrell needs to come off soon for his own good. He's playing badly, has no confidence and we cant have him shot for 6 nations and WC.
Greg Pearson: Can someone tell David Wilson he's not playing fly half #getintheruck
Northampton and England winger Ben Foden tweets: Don't think it was a yellow, fair play @George_Fordy gets straight back up and on with the game! #ENGvSAMOA
Sean Cansell: Surely that was just a shoulder barge? Fair play to Ford for standing straight back up!
Jonathan Chase: That yellow seems harsh, looked like a hard but legitimate tackle to me.
Cliff B: England as always benefitting from biased replays on the big screen - high tackle but not a yellow
England 28-9 Samoa (May, missed con Ford)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Lovely score from England as the forwards do their job before the backs take over.
England drive well from a line-out to fracture Samoa's defence and then good hands from forwards Chris Robshaw, Joe Marler and David Attwood enable Mike Brown to send Jonny May striding over.
George Ford misses the conversion from wide out.
England 23-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's not worth a yellow card. So go back for the original penalty and play on.
"There were no swinging arms. George Ford's 5ft 6in maximum and has got up immediately with no distress.
"I can't see any sense in sending him to the sin bin."
England 23-9 Samoa
George Ford must be made of some sort of weapons-grade material composed of carbon nano-tubes, because he gets absolutely levelled by Jonny Leota but picks himself up as though nothing happened.
Leota is ruled to have tackled Ford high and he gets 10 minutes in the bin - perhaps harshly.
England 23-9 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"I wish England would stop kicking the ball away.
"They're on the attack with Brad Barritt on the outside and a third of the pitch in front of him. There's no need to kick it away."
England 23-9 Samoa (T Pisi)
Bad spell for Owen Farrell. First he is far too easily brushed off by Ken Pisi and then he immediately concedes a penalty at the breakdown by blatantly coming in from the wrong side.
Tusi Pisi punishes the errors and Farrell is not doing himself any favours out there.
England 23-6 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was such a good kick from Ford.
"It becomes like a pass when it's kicked at that height, the ball was like a bullet from the boot to Anthony Watson."
England 23-6 Samoa (Brown, con Ford)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England have a line-out 20m from the Samoa line - can they drive over from here?
They don't need to. Samoa infringe and, with advantage being played, George Ford's precise kick-pass is claimed by Anthony Watson.
The Bath youngster steps inside two men and then makes the right decision to feed Mike Brown, who plunges over.
Ford converts and England are now well clear.
England 16-6 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"What Samoa can't really afford to do is lose their discipline.
"They were very composed in the first half.
"They can't let England get a run of penalties otherwise the game will get away from them."
England 16-6 Samoa (Ford)
Samoa promptly infringe at the breakdown - failing to release after the tackle - and George Ford should extend the lead.
He does, and England are edging away.
Post update
Ready for the final 40 of the day? Fair play if you've watched every minute so far.
George Ford belts it deep and here we go.
Post update
England 13-6 Samoa
I'd like to see England come out, work the corners through George Ford and Owen Farrell, make Samoa attack from deep and pressurise them into mistakes.
It's not the day for champagne rugby so England should tighten up and play to their strengths.
Earlier we asked you who will go furthest at the 2015 Rugby World Cup…
You can see the results at the right hand side of this page.
So 43.5% of you think England will be the most successful home nation at next year's tournament, although a healthy 36.8% fancy Ireland. Wales drew 13.2% of the vote, with Scotland getting just 6.5%. We'll just have to wait a few months and see...
Beaven: Same old story. They can play for 80 minutes. We can't.
Charlie Rhodes: Though on a positive, whenever George Ford touches the ball, good things happen!
Dai Wynee-Jones: RWC2015. So many England fans living in delusion. Ireland will get furthest, prob SF. QF for England going on the Autumn matches
Nick Hughes: would former league players be the answer to England's lack of creativity in the backs? Eastmond with Burgess or Burgess on wing?
Martin Star: who will go furthest in next year's world cup out of the home teams? I'd say England to win it outright and I'm a welshman
England 13-6 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
PACopyright: PA
"If George Ford kicks all his goals and answers all the questions asked of him that could see Owen Farrell out of the team."
Half-time score summary
England 13-6 Samoa
PACopyright: PA
England:
Try: May
Con: Ford
Pens: Ford (2)
Samoa:
Pens: T Pisi (2)
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half
Will Wales make it through the pool stage at next year's World Cup?
"Wales should have beaten South Africa this summer. If they turn up, then they've got a chance. I think Australia will go through their group, and then it's one other."
Pool A is made up of Australia, Wales, England, Fiji and Uruguay. Two will go through to the knockout stages.
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half
Loved watching Ireland today. Thought @KearneyRob was tremendous. #realthreatforRWC
Simon Williams: Lee-Lo deserved yellow but Barritt was blatantly offside and took out defender
England 13-6 Samoa
Further notable points from England's first-half performance.
i) Brad Barritt has a future career as a blocker in the NFL ii) Ben Morgan has done well at number eight iii) Twickenham should have a roof.
BBC Rugby union forum
Does the great north-south divide still exist?
Former New Zealand lock Ali Williams: "In New Zealand, whatever position you are in, you have to be able to do every skill. That doesn't happen here."
Tom Stanyon: Can't understand why Farrell is at 12. Offers little, with much better players available there. Lancaster starting to look stubborn
Former England international Austin Healey tweets: Have to say not overly inspired by the Eng performance #understatement
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre
Does the great north-south divide still exist?
"The All Blacks have been doing the simple things well for so long. They all play the same rugby from junior level. Here, everybody plays differently. Bath play differently to Northampton. The regions here probably play differently. There's a big difference in the skill level."
Join Guscott, Jonathan Davies and Ali Williams now on the red button.
England 13-6 Samoa
Not the best 40 minutes of rugby you'll ever see, especially if you're an England fan.
George Ford has looked accomplished at 10, Owen Farrell less so at 12.
England started poorly but improved a little and have taken the lead based on a) their upper hand at the scrum and b) Jonny May's jet shoes.
England 13-6 Samoa
Double infringement by Samoa at a ruck after George Ford's neat inside pass to Bath colleague David Attwood.
Ford will go for goal... but misses a long-range but straight effort.
England 13-6 Samoa
If you like scrum technicalities you'll be loving this. Thrilled by the sight of a loose-head being penalised for boring in? Then this is the game for you.
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
Wales coach Warren Gatland, speaking to BBC Sport's Sonja Mclaughlan: "I'm really proud of the commitment and performance. All from little kicks in terms of the bounce of the ball. It's disappointing but I can't fault the effort. They're the best team in the world because they played for 80. That's the next step for us.
"They've probably kicked 50% more than we have, and that's the way they play. Their kicking game was excellent.
"When you're number one, as they are, you know you're going to come under pressure - but they play for 80 minutes to get themselves out of trouble."
Asked if he is under pressure: "You always feel under a bit of pressure, but I'm proud of that display. You're always under pressure in international sport. It's a good question for you to try to put me under a bit of pressure as well."
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
Wales captain Sam Warburton, speaking to BBC Sport: "If we turn out with the same energy next week, we'll get a win. You've got to give New Zealand credit. They rocked up when they needed to and that's why they're the best in the world. The most important part of a Test match is those last 10 minutes, and that's where we need to improve."
England 13-6 Samoa
AFPCopyright: AFP
Pretty scrappy out there as the rain - that sort of half-fog, half-drizzle that England seems to specialise in at this time of year - turns the ball into the cliched bar of soap.
After the intensity of the Aviva and Millennium earlier this afternoon, this game is some way short of matching the standards set in those matches.
Graham Cartmell: if Owen Farrell isn't place kicking, why on earth is he playing?
England 13-6 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Nice little play there round the back of the line-out.
"Brad Barritt ran a blocking line to open a hole and England got away with it, but Mike Brown was just unable to hold on.
"George Ford makes defenders make mistakes by pointing them where he thinks he's going to run and then having a quick change of feet."
Post update
England 13-6 Samoa
England looking to play in Samoan territory through George Ford's boot - they seem to have settled down a touch.
Ford then makes a lovely slashing break but Mike Brown cannot take the pass. Initially promising, ultimately disappointing. Samoa none to happy with Brad Barritt's blocking to open the hole for Ford either.
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, speaking to BBC Sport: "You've got to keep believing. It wasn't as if we were under the pump. We just had to hold the ball. Once we did that, we managed to get on top. It was important to finish off the year with a performance that we can sit back for a month and be proud of. I'm proud every time I get to lead this team."
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
PACopyright: PA
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen, speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think that we wriggled off the hook. Games played for 80 minutes and you've got to play for 80. I'm proud of the boys. We haven't always played the best but we've found a way to win. The players have a lot of pride in themselves and collectively as a group. We put them under a lot of pressure in training and they're used to that.
"The World Cup will be a totally different tournament. It's a one-off game when you get to the knockout stages. We'll prepare for the World Cup and hope that we qualify for the quarter-finals."
England 13-6 Samoa
Samoa put 13 men in the line-out but can make nothing of it. Unusual, and ineffective.
England 13-6 Samoa
Greasy conditions at Twickenham and England knock on at the restart. Fortunately that means another scrum, although this time Samoa win the penalty!
That's about as unlikely a result as Wales beating New Zealand...
England 13-6 Samoa (Ford)
Tit for tat penalties after England march forward at a scrum again - clear home dominance, as expected, in that area of the game.
England 10-6 Samoa
Paul Grayson
Former England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's been an interesting 25 minutes for England.
"They've had one good bit of play through the backs leading to Jonny May's try, but they really need to work through those phases.
"George Ford has had two good bits of tactical kicking and one huge hit on him too."
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
PACopyright: PA
Wales centre and man of the match Jamie Roberts, speaking on BBC Two: "We played very well for 65-70 minutes and in the last 10 minutes they just got away from us. They attack kicked very well and just caught us napping.
"They've scored some lovely tries. We knew their attacking kicking game. We've got to keep working. There's no one more disappointed than the players. We've got to take the positives. We played really well for 70 minutes. In the last 10 minutes, the bounce of the ball killed us. But I don't want to take anything away from New Zealand. They're a great team."
England 10-6 Samoa (T Pisi)
Another simple penalty for Tusi Pisi as England again infringe in their own 22.
England 10-3 Samoa
Time to draw breath after one of the more complicated tries.
What I can tell you is that a) Jonny May is stupidly quick b) Reynold Lee-Lo should probably have been yellow carded for a dump tackle on Mike Brown which the officials somehow missed (or ignored) and c) Owen Farrell's tap tackle nearly denied May.
Michael Slavin: After not getting any ball vs SA but out pacing NZ backs previously Jony May gets the ball again & scores. World cup plan? Sorted
Wales 16 -34 New Zealand
This script has been recycled more times than Rocky.
Wales again get within a sniff of victory against the southern hemisphere and come away with a clutch of "what-ifs" rather than the big "W".
Wales have lost 22 straight matches against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, a run that goes back to their win over the Wallabies in November 2008.
Wales 16 -34 New Zealand
Wales: 16
Tries: Webb
Cons: Halfpenny
Pens: Halfpenny (3)
New Zealand: 34
Tries: Savea, Kaino, Barrett (2), Read
Con: Barrett, Slade (2)
Pens: Barrett
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
"It's a difficult one to analyse. There were a raft of chances for Wales around the 60-minute mark, and they became a bit disjointed after that."
England 10-3 Samoa (May, con Ford)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Try or no try as England come to life?
Jonny May goes racing over from 30m but there's a hint of both crossing and a forward pass.
The TMO decides Brad Barritt was onside all the time and that Mike Brown's pass was not clearly forward, so the try is given and George Ford adds the conversion.
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
That kind of sums up the game. Mike Phillips crabs sideways and, while he works out the angles, Brodie Retallick picks his pocket, ripping the ball back into Black hands.
More streetwise, more alert and just better.
Jonathan Chase: England have taken the complaints about dull rugby a little too much to heart. Now we run from everywhere and kick nowhere.
England 3-3 Samoa (Ford)
Joe Marler and co get dominance at the scrum and England win a penalty as Samoa crumple.
Finally England get the chance to score some points and George Ford sends his penalty straight down the middle.
Wales 16-34 New Zealand
Eddie Butler
BBC Sport rugby union commentator
"What a response by New Zealand. They are the best team in the world. They were under pressure, but how they have responded. Nineteen unanswered points. What a team. Questions were asked again, and they have come up with all the answers. They are brilliant."
England 0-3 Samoa
Strong words from England captain Chris Robshaw at a break in play. Let's see if they have an effect - more control needed.
Charlie Rhodes: Shocker start from England. Need to get some territory, then start playing some rugby.
Wales 16-34 New Zealand - Beauden Barrett (missed conversion: Colin Slade)
After being pumped full of hope and belief, this is the ugliest of comedowns from Wales.
Colin Slade kicks crossfield, Ben Smith soars over Alex Cuthbert and taps the ball down for Beauden Barrett to collect and dive over the final two yards.
England 0-3 Samoa
England struggling to deal with high kicks from Samoa at the moment and being charged down or turned over at will when they do get the ball.
George Ford calms things down with a perceptive kick to the corner.
The Millennium Stadium has the air of 70,000 people returning home to a burglary scene.
Their side lead on 67 minutes and six minutes later find themselves 13 points adrift and stranded.
Shocked silence all around.
Gareth at Twickers: This is dreadful. Fifteen people who have never met before are wearing England shirts. Dreadful.
Michael Slavin: England like a team who've over thought, over practiced and it's all a little over wrought. Relax into it, play your natural game
Wales 16-29 New Zealand
Eddie Butler
BBC Sport rugby union commentator
"The game was in the balance five minutes ago, and now it's New Zealand's."
Wales 16-29 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"One bit of individual brilliance and one bit of tenacity have undone Wales. It's a very simple try. But Kieran Reed has put the work in."
England 0-3 Samoa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jonny May goes off with blood pouring from his head for a stitch or two, Marland Yarde is on as a blood replacement.
Mike Brown and Tusi Pisi square up for a moment after England concede a penalty - James Haskell overly keen to make an impression you suspect as he is pinged for a second time. Pisis to go for goal... and he misses.
Big let-off for England.
England 0-3 Samoa
How will George Ford cope with the physicality of the Samoans? Well, he just got smashed by the 6ft 7in, 19st 3lb Filo Paulo as the Samoa second row decided not to buy a dummy, and bounced up like nothing happened.
Rather him than me.
Wales 16-29 New Zealand - Kieran Read (conversion: Colin Slade)
That is surely good night, lights out and goodbye to Wales' chances of victory.
Mike Phillips takes a fraction of a second too long over a box-kick and Kieran Read charges down and looks up to find the ball bobbling obligingly over the whitewash for him to flop over and score.
Colin Slade with a beauty of a conversion as well.
Wales 16-22 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"Wales don't need to panic. Ten minutes is plenty of time. They can force a penalty, get a drop goal, and get back within range. What they don't want to do is force passes and knock the ball on, because the All Blacks will just keep the ball."
Wales 16-22 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"You've got to give a lot of credit to Beauden Barrett. There's a lot of intuitive skill there. You can't blame Leigh Halfpenny. He didn't get the bounce of the ball."
England 0-3 Samoa (T Pisi)
A first glimpse of the slashing breaks Anthony Watson will surely make for England for the next decade. The 20-year-old Bath winger makes 20m as England shows signs of adventure.
Try
Wales 16-22 New Zealand - Beauden Barrett (conversion: Colin Slade)
And the momentum swings again.
Beauden Barrett has been looking for that chip all day and finally he gets one right. He gets a good slice of luck as a side order as well as the bounce totally wrong-foots Leigh Halfpenny and gives him a stroll under the posts.
Wales need a converted score for victory, Or three very quick penalties.
Wales 16-15 New Zealand - Leigh Halfpenny
Thirteen minutes to hang on.
Richie McCaw come in the side door and Wayne Barnes blows long and hard.
Leigh Halfpenny rifles it straight through the middle.
Wales 13-15 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"It's a lovely run by Dane Coles for the try. The thing is that he runs dead straight. He doesn't drift. He pulls the full-back in, which makes the overlap, which eventually makes the crucial ground."
England 0-3 Samoa (T Pisi)
England go offside in their own 22, should be first blood Samoa.
And Tusi Pusi duly gets the scoreboard ticking over as he pops over a simple penalty.
Vote - Which of the home nations will go furthest at the 2015 Rugby World Cup?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who will go furthest at the 2015 Rugby World Cup - England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland?
You can choose on the right hand side of this page - the vote will close at 19:50 and we'll bring you the result soon after - full terms and conditions are available here.
England 0-0 Samoa
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
BBC Radio 5 live producer Ed Marriage tweets: Eng-Sam just started. There's commentary on @bbc5live w/ Ian Robertson & @paulgrayson10 straight after Wal v NZ...
England 0-0 Samoa
AFPCopyright: AFP
Ready? This will be physical - how will the comparatively diminutive George Ford handle things? We'll know soon enough as Tusi Pisi gets the game under way.
Wales 13-15 New Zealand - Jerome Kaino (missed conversion: Beauden Barrett)
That is a bitter kick in the teeth for Wales.
George North is knocked unconscious as he attempts to stem an all Black attack down the right. New Zealand stampede on regardless and although Richie McCaw is denied by some last-ditch tackling there is too much space and too many black shirts.
Beauden Barrett's kicks crossfield, finds Conrad Smith who offloads for Jerome Kaino to flop over.
Wales 13-10 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"There's no reason why Wales should not go on to win this game. If they're disciplined, they can do it. It won't be good enough to turn round later on and say: 'We got close.' This is their chance."
Wales 13-10 New Zealand
Luke Charteris and Justin Tipuric are on with Jake Ball and Dan Lydiate off.
Wales 13-10 New Zealand
Dan Biggar has been been a defensive rock. Another bone-shaking tackle from the fly-half.
Charlie Rhodes: It took an enormous amount of patriotism to switch off the brilliant #WalesvNZ match to watch #ENGvSAM
I hear you Charlie.
I hear you Charlie.
England v Samoa (kick-off 19:00 GMT)
At scrum-half for Samoa Northampton's Kahn Fotuali'i is world class while the massive Census Johnston and ferocious Maurie Fa'asavalu give the Pacific Island team plenty of punch up front.
Samoa go into game in the midst of an on-going argument with their national union about financial issues - they will be keen to show they are worth every penny at Twickenham today.
Wales 13-10 New Zealand
Richard Hibbard has the ball ripped from his grasp by Conrad Smith and New Zealand have some prize turnover ball.
That is a waste though. Beauden Barrett's poor game continues as he clumps his chip long and dead.
Right then, if you can beat to tear yourselves away from the Wales v New Zealand thriller, England take on Samoa shortly.
After five defeats in a row, Stuart Lancaster's men could do with a convincing victory to get back on track.
Wales 13-10 New Zealand
Former New Zealand lock Ali Williams on BBC Two: "I think it's just a case of fatigue in defence for both sides. More and more opportunities are opening up. But it's a great game to watch."
Penalty
Wales 13-10 New Zealand - Leigh Halfpenny
New Zealand's Sam Whitelock gets caught on the wrong side as he trys to regain possession from a Dan Biggar hoof. Penalty to the hosts and Leigh Halfpenny steps up to split the sticks and put Wales back in front.
Half an hour away from righting half a century of history
Jonathan Chase: And that's why, when you tackle someone, you bring them down. Webb left standing and New Zealand pay.
Wales 10-10 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"I don't know why the crowd are booing. There was never going to be a card there."
Wales 10-10 New Zealand
End-to-end stuff as Wales find themselves camped on their own line again.
Dan Biggar, who has had a great game so far, does brilliantly to haul Aaron Smith to the deck and earns penalty as the All Black scrum half tries to get to his feet while still tackled.
Then the handbags come out as Dane Coles, always quick to take offence, rushes in to defend his nine against nothing.
Coles' grab at Rhys Webb's shirt moves the penalty ten metres further from the Wales line.
Wales 10-10 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
"Great work by Rhys Webb. Wales backed themselves to go for the try rather than the three points, and they've got their reward. It was so important to get that score. If New Zealand had got two scores in front, it would have been so difficult to get back. But they're well back in this now, Wales."
Wales 10-10 New Zealand - Rhys Webb (coversion: Leigh Halfpenny)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
And the Millennium Stadium believes again!
Wales strike straight back as Taulupe Faletau rumbles though a hole around the fringes and turns to find the sniping Rhys Webb right in his pocket for the off-load.
"Dan Biggar's defended brilliantly tonight but that's a mismatch, one-on-one against Savea. Wales haven't really done anything wrong, but they're behind."
Try
Wales 3-10 New Zealand - Julian Savea (coversion: Beauden Barrett)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New Zealand come flying out of the blocks and have Wales pinned in their own 22 metre.
The hosts look to have saved themselves as they turn the ball over, but then inexplicably Leigh Halfpenny picks and goes straight into the talons of Kieran Reed.
The ball is stripped, recycled and thrown wide in a twinkle by the All Blacks. Alex Cuthbert attempts to snuff out the danger, but Conrad Smith gets an improvised pass out of his rush tackle and Julian Savea has the space to barge past Dan Biggar.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
A change for new Zealand as Joe Moody comes on for Wyatt Crockett.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Back under way via the boot of Beauden Barrett..
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Former New Zealand lock Ali Williams on BBC Two: "Sonny Bill Williams is probably trying to do a bit too much. He hasn't played a lot of rugby. I suspect New Zealand will be more direct in the second half.
"It's going to be one of those games that could be decided by one mistake."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Does the key to this match lie hidden on one of the two benches?
Wales have the energy of Luke Charteris and Justin Tipuric to inject into the forwards, the streetwise Mike Phillips and fast feet of Liam Williams to throw at the backline.
Let's see.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre on BBC Two
"The beauty of this game is how on top the defences are. There's been no great counter-attacking. When Wales lose the ball, they are quick to get back on it and snuff out any New Zealand opportunity."
Wales 3- 3 New Zealand
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Wales:
Pen: Halfpenny
New Zealand:
Pen: Barrett
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
BBCCopyright: BBC
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at the Millennium Stadium
"Errors aplenty, and the majority of them from the mighty All Blacks. Wales might be struggling in the scrum but they're shading the breakdown and have been ferocious in defence. You'd assume the All Blacks will find their magic groove in the second half - but, after 61 long years, opportunity is knocking for Gatland's men."
HALF-TIME
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC Two
PACopyright: PA
"Wales have stuck to their game plan. They don't have to be Harlem Globetrotters. Their kicking has been good, their line speed's been good. It's a great Test match. Wales are putting in a lot of tackles, and I wonder if they might tire."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
This has been a Test match in search of a defining moment.
It has been tight as a morning-after hamstring and a bit fragmented. One moment of quality, one clinical conversion of a half-break could be the difference.
John McEnerney: some game of rugby that was, credit 2 both sides for producing an entertaining & savage battle! Great series for Ireland!
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Ireland captain Paul O'Connell speaking on Sky Sports: "It's hard to say where this win ranks having only just come off the field.
"We'll be very disappointed with the second 20 minutes, so to let them back in was a real shame.
"Second half, we got out of the blocks a lot quicker and sharper, so to finish and hold them off was great."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Wales go off to a standing ovation. I suspect part of that is relief that they didn't concede. They have defended well. I just wonder if they will rue the chances they didn't take earlier in the half."
Half-time
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
George North halts the first wave of attack with a strong tackle on Charles Piutau out wide.
And then Sonny Bill Williams spills forward in the face of ferocious tackling.
The crowd roar with relief and the teams head down the tunnel without a point between them.
More from Jamie Heaslip: "Whatever confidence we have [coach] Joe Schmidt will probably take it apart come the Christmas camp.
"But we can be really proud of those three performances this autumn."
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Ireland's Jamie Heaslip speaking on Sky Sports: "One of the fastest games I've probably played in a long time.
"We got a great start and then let them back into the game.
"Australia have showed they're a fast tempo side, but lots of pressure from us to get in the right areas late and hold them off."
Ireland 26-23 Australia
paul mcmenemy: Ireland go 3 for 3 in #AutumnInternationals We've done our bit for #northernhemisphere
Some Body: YESSSS!!!! #Ireland beat #Aus 26-23 after beating #SAfrica. And there's room for improvement!
Michael Bairstow: Well played Ireland 6 nations champions in waiting. I fear for England next week. Australia very strong but not today
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"We're so near half-time. Wales have got to hold on here, because the pressure is starting to tell."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Right, 90 seconds of normal time left and a Dan Lydiate knock-on has given the All Blacks a scrum 20 metres out.
This feels like a important period of play.
Tremendous game, tremendous result for the Irish, and they add the scalp of the Wallabies to that of South Africa.
You don't often beat two of the three southern hemisphere giants and Ireland confirm they are a side to be feared by everyone.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Wales pack is under severe pressure, folding as the two sets of forwards lock horns in a scrum on the home side's 22 metre line.
Referee Wayne Barnes rules that Wyatt Crockett has got an unfair advantage by not pushing straight.
This half has had plenty for those who like to try and decipher the goings-on at the front-row coalface.
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland international on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Fantastic result for Ireland.
"The players are out on their feet and so are the Australians.
"At all stages, it was competitive and the defence from both sides was ferocious.
"Everyone here got a really, really exciting game of rugby."
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Ireland:
Tries: Zebo, Bowe
Cons: Sexton (2)
Pens: Sexton (4)
Australia:
Tries: Phipps (2), Foley
Con: Foley
Pens: Foley (2)
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
"I think the New Zealand are guilty of looking for the miracle ball, but it's great defensive work from Wales here."
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Heart and ferocity at the breakdown indeed, but it's a winger who steals the ball and secures victory.
Ulster's Tommy Bowe clamps onto an unfortunate Wallaby and that is the game.
Three wins out of three for the Irish, not a bad November's work.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Beauden Barrett does a flashy line in no-look offloads, but Dan Biggar reads his intentions and nabs possession.
Wales have upset Wayne Barnes though and the ball is delivered back into All Black hands.
Post update
Ireland 26-23 Australia
This is all about the heart and ferocity of the likes of Paul O'Connell now. He hammers a Wallaby back but they recycle and come again from deep, making yards with every carry...
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ireland lose both Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney - two big blows for the hosts, although Conor Murray is back on.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"The crowd are excited by these open breaks by Wales, but they have to be put away."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
The All Black sea parts suddenly in front of Sam Warburton and the Wales captain canters through the gap.
The support doesn't react as quickly to the break as quickly as Charles Piutau though who rushes up to make the tackle before Alun Wyn Jones can get on his skipper's shoulder.
Alex Cuthbert gets a little over-eager as the ball is recycled left, over-running Leigh Halfpenny and forcing the pass forward.
Ireland 26-23 Australia
The noise rumbles around the Aviva Stadium - it's just a constant roar now.
Again Australia attack, again they spill the pill and again Ireland clear their lines.
They just might do this...
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Here come the Aussies again, but there's a fumble and Ireland once more survive, but for how long?
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
AFPCopyright: AFP
"New Zealand haven't really got into their stride. But what you know is that they will have a period when they do put pressure on, and the chances are they're going to score. So when you get the chance, you really do have to move the scoreboard along."
Post update
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
The two front rows are rutting away and it is Paul James who is in trouble for a third time as the scrum nosedives into the turf.
"You have to fight to stay flat," Wayne Barnes warns him. Brian Moore believes it is a classic case of "hinging".
Answers on a postcard please.
John McEnerney: 3 points not enough with those 3 magicians that Aus have brought on. To the wire this one!
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Ireland win a penalty at a scrum inside their own 22 and can lift the siege they have been under. Real bravery from the hosts' pack, they would not yield.
Post update
Ireland 26-23 Australia
APCopyright: AP
After being on the back foot for 10 minutes Australia have now assumed control and these are dangerous times for Ireland.
The visitors have brought on the mighty 6ft 8in, 20-stone Will Skelton by the way - a bear with the handling skills of a watch maker.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Wales will be happy with the first 25 minutes. They've kicked well, and into the right areas. It's clearly a tactic to test Charles Piutau and Julian Savea, and it's worked really well."
Wales 3-3 New Zealand
Wales have been peppering the All Black wingers with bombs. That is the first one that has been recovered as Dan Biggar rips Rhys Webb's box-kick from Charles Piutau's grasp in the aerial contest.
Post update
Ireland 26-23 Australia
The Fields of Athenry rings round the Aviva Stadium as the home fans give the vocal chords a work out. A huge roar greets the end of the song which coincides with a scrum deep inside the Ireland 22.
Conor Murray has now been called off the pitch by the match doctor - I have to say I think that's the right decision - he may well have had the benefit of seeing a replay of the accident with Quade Cooper's knee.
Wales 3-3 New Zealand - Beauden Barrett
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A nerve-steadying shot of three points, please barkeep.
Beauden Barrett thumps over from distance to put his earlier miss behind him.
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Paul James is having a bit of bother at scrum-time. The prop is pinged for boring in and Beauden Barrett is going to take on another kick - this time from up near halfway.
Happy with a three-point lead with 10 to go Ireland fans?
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
"You could hear that hit all the way up here. But Sonny Bill Williams will be back for more."
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Sonny Bill Williams must have thought he was back in league as he scrapped his senses back together.
The All Black centre juggled the ball into contact and failed to spot the blonde shape of Richard Hibbard in his peripheral vision.
Williams takes a moment after being flattened by a nipple-high hit from the hooker.
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Conor Murray takes a blow to the head as Quade Cooper tries to fly-hack the ball on. Surely he will have to go off after that?
But no, he's allowed to play on. Not sure about that.
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Under the gaze of waterboy Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett screws his kick wide.
Creaky, very creaky....
Ireland 26-23 Australia
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland international on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"There's 15 minutes left, which is hard to believe.
"It's been nip and tuck all the way along with both sides trying to play rugby.
"You just sense it's there for someone to take the initiative."
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
George North scuttles backwards to claim Beauden Barrett's cross-kick, but Wayne Barnes calls play back for the original offence and the All Black points to the sticks.
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
New Zealand are crowbarring their way back into the game. Up to the Wales 22-metre line and now with a penalty advantage to play with...
Post update
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Alun Wyn Jones swats down Dane Coles' line-out throw to turn over the ball. Dan Biggar takes the chance to test Julian Savea's aerial skills with a booming up-and-under.
The All Black wing passes with merit, collecting under pressure from Alex Cuthbert before three men are required to shove him into touch.
Ireland 26-23 Australia (Sexton)
Ireland are back in front as Johnny Sexton slots a penalty.
Australia respond by bringing on the maverick's maverick, Quade Cooper, at fly-half for Bernard Foley.
Ireland 23-23 Australia
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland international on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It was one of those strange moments in rugby.
"Rob Kearney had so much time and the crowd were wondering if he would take the kick.
"It was a good 43-metre kick and it had the legs, but just hit the post."
Post update
Ireland 23-23 Australia
Rob Kearney has just hit the woodwork with a drop-goal from the 10m line (OK, I admit, I edited it. I got a little over-excited initially, it wasn't the halfway line after all. Still huge though).
Not just that, but he hit the post about two-third of the way up. Inches from giving Ireland the lead again.
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC Two
"Soccer's not George's forte. He won't want to see that again. But it's so far so good for Wales defensively."
Post update
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
George North is a clean fly-hack away from a score, but his footballing skills are more Diana Ross than Diego Maradona.
Sonny Bill Williams spills the ball in midfield up near the Wales 22, Jonathan Davies pokes a toe at the ball to put it into space behind the All Blacks and North has a clear lead on the chasing pack and acres in front of him as he swipes only thin air.
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"Wales are doing well so far. They're dominating territory. They just need to get more quick ball and see if they can find any space outside."
Get involved: Wales 3-0 New Zealand
#bbcrugby
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Grant Dommen: In case you were thinking Richie McCaw was participating in Movember, he isn't. He shaved yesterday. #allman
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
More strong stuff from Wales as Taulupe Faletau shrugs off Jerome Kaino from a pick-and-go from eight. Alun Wyn Jones then charges down Beauden Barrett's attempted dink over the rapidly advancing Wales defence.
New Zealand are probably not rattled, but they might just be ruffled by the hosts' fast start.
Ireland 23-23 Australia
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland international on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's got to that stage in the game where the last 10 minutes have been really tense.
"You just get the sense that someone is going to have to break it down."
Andrew Lavoipierre: #IREvAUS Great game by ref Jackson so far pity he was let down by shambles tmo in first half
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
New Zealand are menacing down the right wing as Beauden Barrett and Sonny Bill Williams off-load with telepathic understanding of the situation around them.
Jerome Kaino's pass is a lot more simple, but the flanker's attempt to find the hands of Dane Coles drifts forward. To mass Welsh relief.
That's your lot
