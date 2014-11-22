Autumn internationals as they happened

Best team performance: For 68 minutes Wales were tremendous, but this will have to go to Ireland after they took a second southern hemisphere scalp inside a month.

Best individual performance: I'm going to give this to George Ford, Yes, it was 'only' Samoa, and yes, it was not perfect. But he showed enough in his first start to suggest he is the future for England at fly-half.

Biggest (ruled to be legal) hit: Filo Paulo on George Ford

Most resilient tackle bag: George Ford (see above)

Best try: Tommy Bowe's gem of an interception for Ireland against Australia

Most impressive team in history: The All Blacks, perhaps?