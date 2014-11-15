Autumn Tests as they happened

That's your lot for today I'm afraid, I'm off for my post-match warm-down.
I'll be back next week though for an action packed day of action which starts with Scotland v Tonga (kick-off 14:30), followed by Ireland v Australia (16:30), Wales v New Zealand (17:30) and rounded off by England v Samoa (19:00).
England will go into that match on the back of a five-match losing streak - surely they will get back to winning ways next weekend.
Until then, adios.
It's award time!
Performance of the day: The entire Scottish team, who gave it their all at Murrayfield.
Try of the day: David Wilson finishing off a spectacular driving maul under the posts for England.
Tackle of the day: Julian Savea's crunching hit on Scotland flanker Blair Cowan, whose bones are probably still rattling.
Villain of the day: Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu, whose two yellow cards led to his dismissal and ruined the visitors' chance of beating Wales.
Hero of the day: New coach Vern Cotter, for breathing life back into the Scotland team.
#bbcrugby
The All Blacks' official Twitter account is magnanimous in victory: "The brave and mighty Scots ensured the @AllBlacks were in a titanic Test in Edinburgh."
Post update
Review: Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
And finally, Scotland against New Zealand. With a record of 28 wins and two draws in 30 Tests against the Scots the visitors - even fielding a second-string side - were expected to win comfortably in Edinburgh.
But a youthful Scotland side, given freedom to play by new coach Vern Cotter, came out and gave it everything and could have taken the lead inside the last 20 minutes.
The world champions remain unbeatable, South Africa continue their dominance over England and Wales are too good for Fiji - on paper it looks as though everything went as expected this afternoon.
The truth, though, is a little different - in the latter two cases at least...
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Scotland are definitely moving forward. They did that against Argentina and although they didn't quite beat New Zealand, they took a step forward. I'm sure they will finish on a high against Tonga next weekend."
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre on Twitter
"Despite the loss Scotland looking good. Coach Vern Cotter has certainly got this group of players playing."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Now New Zealand go to Wales next weekend and it should be a great game. I think New Zealand will revert, by and large, to the XV which started at Twickenham. It will be a different New Zealand to the one we saw tonight and I expect them to beat Wales."
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Abdullah Mahmood: Easy to forget that Scotland have a lot of new faces who only made debuts in last 12-18 months. Cotter is building something.
Saidmadrid: Scottish performance tonight comes to prove that problem was the coaching. This Scottish side is full of talent and needed guidance.
Ali Clarke: Well played both teams, predictable result, but thanks for that one glimmer of hope for us Scots.
Pride in that performance is very much the order of the day.
Missed the England game? We've got you covered - just tune it to BBC Three or click the highlights section at the top of this page for our full highlights of this afternoon's match against the Springboks.
And I won't even tell you the score, although you're in the wrong place if you've been trying to avoid that, Likely Lads style.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
APCopyright: AP
Scotland's Greg Laidlaw speaking to Jill Douglas on BBC Two:
"All credit to the All Blacks but our boys played fantastic rugby at times, and we are bitterly disappointed. We have to take the positives, but we came up short. I hope the fans are proud of us, we gave 100% but we came up slightly short."
#bbcrugby
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It will be interesting to see what New Zealand coach Steve Hansen makes of this, because it wasn't like Scotland were clinging on.
"They were well in this game for long periods and we didn't expect Greig Laidlaw to miss that kick which would have put Scotland ahead.
"But it was a great performance by Scotland and when they have got over the disappointment of this defeat they will be encouraged. They were running the ball from their own 22 and can take confidence from that."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Man of the match Jeremy Thrush speaking on BBC Two:
"That was tough, they are a passionate bunch, and we knew they would come out strongly so it was good. Every time we put the jersey on it's a proud moment so we gave it our best."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"They find a way don't they, no matter what seems to happen. Had Greg Laidlaw kicked that penalty, it could have been different but not to be. They have got to get game management, and the All Blacks closed the game down in the third quarter. The bench made a difference and they played smarter."
Post update
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"That was a missed opportunity, Vern and the players will know that, but that's a good place to be compared to recent years."
Post update
You know the size of the task when you realise Wile E Coyote has a better record against Road Runner than Scotland have against the All Blacks.
But, like Mr Coyote, you know the Scots will be back for more.
Full time score summary
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
PACopyright: PA
Scotland:
Tries: Seymour
Cons: Laidlaw
Pens: Laidlaw (3)
New Zealand:
Tries: Vito, Thrush
Cons: Slade
Pens: Carter (3), Slade
H/T: 10-14
Full time
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Thirty matches, a 28th defeat, but pride, at least, for the Scots on this occasion.
A young Scottish side showed ambition, fight and more than a little skill, but ultimately they lacked the class to overcome an All Black side that bore little resemblance to the side that has bestrode the world for the past few years.
The All Black machine glides on unencumbered, but hope for Scotland that brighter times lie around the corner. Although probably not a future that includes ever beating the All Blacks.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will have learned that some of his reserve players are not quite there yet, which is a useful exercise."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
One day they might do it, but today is not going to be that day.
Plenty of pluck from the Scots but a last attack breaks down and with it goes any last glimmer of a hint of a chance.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"That was everything you expect from New Zealand. The only surprise is that it has taken them 74 minutes to find that breakthrough. Nonetheless it is a very well-worked try. Scotland couldn't get far enough from their try line and all the experience, angles and training-ground moves were used by the New Zealanders. There was plenty of relief on their faces."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"Thrush has been mightily impressive with his ball-carrying today, he has been one of the few to make sustained breaks over the gain line. But you still have to believe if you are in a Scottish jersey right now."
Converted try
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand (Thrush, con Slade)
Has Scotland's chance been and gone?
It looks like it has.
The visitors mount a powerful attack and second row Jeremy Thrush thunders onto Sam Cane's pass to score from close range.
Colin Slade converts and - finally - it looks as though there is only going to be one winner.
"Hearts in mouths here at Murrayfield. The prospect of an historic victory is tantalisingly within reach, but how costly will that Laidlaw penalty miss be? Scottish fans praying they get just one more chance."
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"It comes down to the crucial moments - miss a kick at goal, miss a pass out wide when not under pressure. You can also see the difference with the bench players for New Zealand like Savea, they are just a little bit sharper."
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Scotland are on the attack but Sean Maitland can't pick up a poor pass and Julian Savea belts the ball into the Scottish 22 to relieve the pressure on the All Blacks.
Gutting for the hosts.
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Steve Anderson: A throwback to the days of Gavin Hastings, David Sole etc. Great playing by Scotland.
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The great thing for Scotland is that the New Zealanders are not used to being in this situation with 10 minutes to go."
Missed penalty
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand (Laidllaw)
Oh Greig with an i, you can't afford to miss those.
The captain has kicked superbly, but that one drifts wide of the sticks and still New Zealand lead.
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
It seemed impossible, but then so did sequencing the human genome.
Lazy running from Wyatt Crockett and Scotland have a shot at goal - they couldn't win this could they?
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on Twitter
"Cmon Scotland. Hang in in there. Sneak a win."
Penalty
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
Oh not again. From the kick-off the team that has JUST scored immediately infringes, giving the opposition the chance to reply.
This time it's Greig Laidlaw on target and once again it's a one-point game.
Penalty
Scotland 13-17 New Zealand (Slade)
They were keeping possession, but Scotland are penalised at a scrum and Colin Slade edges the All Blacks into a slightly more substantial lead.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"If this is the way that Scotland play against New Zealand then I hope they continue to play in this way. If they have got the strength of character to play then I applaud what they're trying to do - but it shouldn't be a one off. Sometimes it is heart in the mouth stuff at times but they're keeping possession and that's the main thing."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"The team that is doing the most defending is the All Blacks, albeit in Scottish territory, but they will both be feeling the pain at the moment."
Post update
Julian Savea halts a Scottish counter-attack with a thumping tackle on Blair Cowand - like being hit with a pillow made of bricks that.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Scotland are surely taking far too many risks in their own 22 as they try to escape the vice New Zealand are beginning to apply, and an accidental offside gives the All Blacks the put-in at a scrum 15m from the Scottish line.
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Jason Fisher: Far too long since Scotland put in a performance like this. Taking me back to my youth.
Replacement
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Finn Russell off for the hosts, Duncan Weir on at fly-half for Scotland.
Meanwhile, New Zealand have brought on Sonny Bill Williams to join Savea in their backline.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
No wins in 30 games against the All Blacks - Scotland's record is so poor even Simon Cowell wouldn't release it - but they are on the attack, only for a charged down kick to halt their momentum.
John McEnerney: Waiting for the Scots to tire & NZ to kick into gear, intensity is the name of the game & NZ maintain the same level for 80 mins!
Replacement
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
It gets even better for the Scots, as all-time record Test points scorer Dan Carter goes off.
Except on comes "the new Jonah Lomu", Julian Savea, with Colin Slade switching from the wing to 10 for the world champions.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
APCopyright: AP
"It's nice to see New Zealand make mistakes occasionally. It shows the rest of the world that they are human. Scotland can be holding their heads up at how they have performed in the opening 50 minutes."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Surely the All Blacks will suddenly click into gear? Even this second-string side is expected to be laser-cut excellence, all shimmering movement and angles so acute you need a protractor to measure them, but it is just not happening for them at Murrayfield as this time TJ Perenara knocks on at a ruck to halt a promising attack.
"Scotland starting to find holes in the All Blacks' defence and the crowd are really responding. A one-point game just now and if the Scots are still within a score going into the closing stages, expect this 66,000 crowd to give their all for the cause along with the 15 on the pitch."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
To recap: Scotland have never beaten New Zealand in 29 meetings....
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"If Scotland can keep the ball in hand, keep being positive then they can keep the All Blacks on the back foot."
Penalty
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
The Scots back within one. The little rugby team that could?
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Brilliant from the Scots. Tommy Seymour sparking things with another interception and Stuart Hogg puts the cat among the pigeons with a fast-footed break.
Sean Maitland then has a crack, the All Blacks fall offside and Greig Laidlaw will go for goal.
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Aww, the PhilaeProbe has been in touch. I've been surprisingly emotional about the little interstellar adventurer.
If Europe can land a spaceship on a comet over 300m miles away, Scotland can beat the All Blacks, can't they?
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Alastair Eykyn: "One or two key moments, we didn't nail.
"That's probably the difference between ourselves at the moment as third or fourth in the world and those guys who are first and second.
"We've played South Africa and New Zealand five or six times now and on each occasion, we've come up a little short and that's the step we need to take."
Post-match reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
PACopyright: PA
More from England coach Stuart Lancaster: "I think this period is also about learning who can and who can't deliver at the highest level.
"I wouldn't say I was ruling people out, but I'm learning.
"That's what this series is about. It's about learning about who can and who can't deliver and also about building for that six nations and ultimately, 11-months time in the World Cup."
Post-match reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England have lost five games in succession for the first time since 2006.
England coach Stuart Lancaster told BBC Radio 5 live's Alastair Eykyn: "This period of games was always going to be a tough one for us.
"You can't sit back and look at the 'what ifs', the players we've got are good players and we've prepared well for this game. We've come up a bit short."
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Coach Vern Cotter will be mildly pleased with the way that his team has played, particularly defensively - although he won't tell his players that.
"You look at New Zealand's points and they have come from Scotland mistakes. That's what New Zealand do - force teams into errors and take advantage.
"Vern Cotter will really be impressing on Scotland's players at half-time that they have to be committed to every single tackle and do everything right in the second half."
Half-time score summary
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Scotland:
Tries: Seymour
Cons: Laidlaw (2)
New Zealand:
Tries: Vito
Pens: Carter (3)
Half-time
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand (Carter)
They couldn't, could they? A first win in 30 attempts?
Well there's only four points in it at the break - 40 minutes to make history lads.
Post update
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"There's no reason for Scotland to be downhearted, they have battled well, and matched New Zealand physically but I would like to see them more with the ball in hand."
Penalty
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand (Carter)
Jonny Gray's mishap did not matter as it was an advantage to Scotland, but at the resulting scrum the hosts are pinged and Dan Carter confirms he has recalibrated his sights with another penalty.
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"There's been a lot of handling mistakes, and one or two charge downs, which is a big area of the game these days. Scotland are being brave in attack and if they can keep this up the chances will come."
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
It was like Jonny Gray was suddenly struck by agoraphobia just then. New Zealand spilled the ball inside the Scottish 22 and when Gray picked up he had 80m of open space in front of him.
The second row made about three metres before the ball squirmed out his grasp like an agitated carp.
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
APCopyright: AP
"Never mind how Scotland have played in the past 36 or so minutes - it's these next three and a half minutes which could be crucial to this match. If Scotland can keep the score to this then they will feel very good about their first-half performance. They have got to keep the All Blacks out."
Penalty
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
The New Zealand line-out is falling apart and yet another turnover leads to a shot at goal for the hosts.
Up steps scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, over goes the kick and back to one point goes the lead.
Shame Geoff Cross immediately conceded a penalty at the kick-off for the hosts though - Dan Carter kicks it to the corner.
"The excitement of that Tommy Seymour try has subsided as the All Blacks have retaken the initiative and the lead, but perhaps more worryingly, some key men have been forced off with injuries. Can Scotland stay with the world champions until half-time?"
Post update
Scotland 7-11 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"Scotland when they get the ball need to go through a few phases, not kick the ball away, and keep the momentum."
Penalty
Scotland 7-11 New Zealand (Carter)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There's 10 minutes to the break, you feel this is the time New Zealand will lift the tempo.
Lo and behold, Scotland are turned over inside the New Zealand 22 and a minute later Dan Carter has a shot at goal. Inevitable.
Scotland have also lost Euan Murray, but Finn Russell is coming back onto the pitch after a knock.
Scotland 7-8 New Zealand
Tom and 20 others: This All Blacks team does make mistakes. Exploit that, whilst holding your nerve & shape, & you're in with a real chance.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I'm not sure about this red kit. If it's going to be a successful introduction then fine. But I'm a traditionalist and I like seeing Scotland in navy blue."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
New Zealand in their usual black, Scotland in their traditional... red?
We await the haka...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Chris Elseski: Scotland will get thumped, no chance of beating the All Blacks.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Keith Wood
Former Ireland hooker on BBC Two
"The atmosphere is as good as I've seen here at Murrayfield, but can they exploit it? New Zealand are ruthless when they get the chance."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Scotland field an unchanged, youthful line-up that features the huge Gray brothers in the second row.
Greig Laidlaw will once again orchestrate the Scots' back division alongside stand-off Finn Russell and a young midfield partnership of Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Right then, the teams are about to enter the darkened pitch at Murrayfield.
It's all black there at the moment, seems like a terrible omen for the hosts.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
England head coach Stuart Lancaster: "We need to learn which guys, when the white-hot pressure is on, can deliver.
Yes the All Blacks have made 13 changes, and yes, one of those involves calling up a hooker who wasn't initially in their squad and who expected to be celebrating his third wedding anniversary in Paris this weekend, rather than winning his first cap.
But when one of those changes involves brining back Dan Carter, the all-time record points scorer in Test history, it's hard to be too critical.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Former New Zealand scrum-half Justin Marshall speaking to Jill Douglas on BBC 2:
"There's been a little bit of debate about the disrespect factor back in New Zealand but 100%, the All Blacks respect this Scotland side."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen speaking to BBC Two: "We have to find out about some of these young players, we played most of them against the USA (when New Zealand won 74-6) and this is a step up. Anyone can cause us problems, if Scotland control the football like they did last week then they could do that, we will just have to put them under more pressure than Argentina did last week."
Can Scotland possibly toppled the All Blacks? Are there any England fans out there who think winning the World Cup is a realistic possibility? And have Welsh fans ever been less happy that after a Test win?
"Clearly New Zealand are targeting the Wales game next week with this team selection. New Zealand need to know their strength in depth.
"But it is the opposite for Scotland who are unchanged from the Argentina win. Last week's game was really encouraging with them scoring five tries but conceding those tries at the end kept everyone's feet on the ground.
"This is the ultimate test - Scotland have never beaten New Zealand."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Mils Muliaina
Former New Zealand international on BBC Two
Former All Black speaking on BBC Two about on the 13 changes to the All Black side from last week's win over England: "You need to test guys out, and guys coming back from injury can see if they are worth a place in the starting line up. I don't think there's been the thought of putting out a shadow team."
#bbcrugby England 28-31 South Africa
Ben Goodman: England make too many mistakes and poor decisions which cost them every time they play the big boys.
Andrew Lavoipiere: I am a Bok but still say Eng good bet for WC just got to get rid of Farrell too predictable and one dimensional
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
That All Blacks ghost for you...
Scotland have met New Zealand on 29 occasions, losing 27 times and drawing twice.
What's the definition of optimism? Being a Scottish fan and expecting to beat the All Blacks I guess.
Sian Annakin: Come on Scotland, you gave them the game originally, time to lay the All Black ghost to rest.
Player reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England full-back Mike Brown: "It was exactly the same as last week's defeat against New Zealand - the same sort of areas cost us. Discipline was poor, rucking wasn't good enough and we gave them easy points. It is not good enough if we want to dine at the top table of international rugby.
"If you keep giving away penalties, they're getting three, six, nine, 12 points and then you're chasing the game against the second best side in the world who have just beaten New Zealand."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
If the All Blacks are a Stradivarius, Scotland are a busker's fiddle.
Sure, they can whip up a decent foot-stomper of tune on their day, but they just don't have the ability to hit the heights the very best can manage.
Scotland will give it a lash, but even with 13 changes they should be no match for New Zealand this evening.
Post update
For newcomers to the sport, it's worth spelling out just how good New Zealand really are.
World champions and the number one ranked team in the world for the past five years, they have won 43 of their last 47 Tests, with two defeat and two draws.
Post update
Next up, Scotland v New Zealand. The Scots are showing signs of life under new coach Vern Cotter - himself a Kiwis, while the All Blacks are, well, just the All Blacks - the best side in the world by a distance.
We've got half an hour to kick off...
Stat attack
England 28-31 South Africa
Dylan Hartley is now on a list of seven players to have been sin-binned three times for England;. No player has been carded four times.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
"First genuine sense of England advancement under Lancaster regime having stalled. Big questions over 10, strategy, decisions under pressure."
Daniel Lewis: I confidently predict that Wales will put in an amazing performance against the Kiwis next week. Losing by one point obviously.
John Guy: If Wales play like today against NZ, can see NZ ripping them to pieces next week.
Pundit reaction
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC One
"Full-back Liam Williams was a shining light for Wales. Liam, as he has been for the last two years, was outstanding. He is such a brave player but he is also a very natural footballer.
"He enters the line well and has great skills. He was probably the only Wales players who did his reputation any good today."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Andy Robinson
Ex-England and Scotland coach on BBC 5 live
"There's every chance for Scotland against the All Blacks this afternoon.
"The set-piece is an area Scotland have developed well over the last year-and-a-half, so that's an area where they can attack them.
"New Zealand have to mix their side up for today so Steve Hansen can see what his squad have to offer, but whoever the All Blacks play against, they know it's going to be a tough game."
The scene is set...
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Conor McNamara
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Murrayfield
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Murrayfield awaits The All Blacks. I'm with Gavin Hastings for Scotland v New Zealand on @BBC5LSX at 17:30.
Post update
You did Schalk, you did.
We've got more live rugby as the Scots host world champions New Zealand, kick-off 17:30 GMT, but I'd suggest it's time for tea and crumpets - a smidge of Marmite and plenty of butter on mine please.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
More from Schalk Burger on Sky Sports: "Last week against Ireland we got outplayed so for us this was a bit of a dogfight.
"I think we fronted up.
"It might not have been that pretty, but we made it through."
Grant Michael Smith: Disappointing for England, hope they take this away and use it to strengthen for the World Cup.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
South Africa flanker and man of the match Schalk Burger speaking on Sky Sports: "We got off to a good start. Conditions were tricky to begin with, but at 20-6 up we felt we had the job 75% done.
"We needed to keep composure then sadly we got a yellow card and we were on the back foot.
"But, we huddled together and said, 'we've been here before' and that's what saw us through."
Coming up
England beaten by the Boks and Wales pushed close by a 14-man Fiji team - not the best of days for the home nations so far.
So then, Scotland to the rescue!
They're playing the All Blacks you say? Never beaten them in 29 attempts? Today's a good day to make history then!
Post update
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"It was a terrible game, stop and start with a lot of turnovers. There was no kind of structure or direction in the Welsh game, they should have put the Fijians away and it should have been an easy victory."
#bbcrugby
Jonathan Flowers: Not sure Wales' plan to lull NZ into false confidence is going to work.
Ben Lenyk: Both Wales and the match officials have been awful today. I'm dreading the visit of McCaw and company next week.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
England captain Chris Robshaw has also been talking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We didn't get our game out there as much as we wanted to.
"It's a big week for us now. We do get frustrated with getting close in these games and it's something you have to work on and it takes time.
"You get the near-misses, and of course we would've much preferred to have won that match by one or two points rather than losing it by that margin.
"We know what we need to go out and do, but we haven't been out there and executed it as a team on the pitch."
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
England captain Chris Robshaw speaking on Sky Sports: "We were a little bit reactive today.
"We allowed them to get ahead of us and then we were playing catch-up. We'll have to work hard and move forward next week.
"We didn't start as strongly as we would've liked. We got back into the game, but couldn't quite finish it."
Kaylan Geekie: Lancaster/Gatland combined results v #Springboks #AllBlacks #Wallabies is: P 50 W 5 L 44 D 1.
#bbcrugby
Nathan Davies: Wales didn't deserve to win that!
Peter Heal: As a rugby spectacle, today's Wales v Fiji game was not worth the time to watch it. Very very poor quality, School boy errors, dreadful.
Hugh in France: Lucky Wales. Should have done so so so much better. Clueless. Bring on the All Blacks!
Player reaction
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wales stand-in skipper Gethin Jenkins on BBC One: "We'll take a win but we are disappointed with our performance. We lacked basic skills and lost the ball too often. But all credit to Fiji, they came here and gave us a hell of a game.
"I'm just glad we got on the right side of the scoreboard. We weren't at the races but at least we got the win."
#bbcrugby
Alistair Lowe: Very disappointing from England again. Too reluctant to make changes from last week and during the game. Lacking against quality.
Harrison Taylor: Too late to change things and it's cost us the game. Drop Farrell and Vunipola for the next game
Full time score summary
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Wales
Tries: North, Cuthbert, Penalty Try
Cons: Priestland
Fiji
Try: Nadolo
Pens: Nadolo 2 Con: Nadolo
Half-time: 17-6
#bbcrugby
Injured England prop forward Alex Corbisiero tweets: Small margins, fair play to South Africa but brave fight from England. Still proud of the boys after that performance.
Post update
Firm words from England captain Chris Robshaw in the post-match huddle, but where do his team go from here?
Do they stick with the same plan and hope it comes good, or is it time to freshen things up?
Big questions for Stuart Lancaster to answer this week.
#bbcrugby
Michael Slavin: SA experience the difference. Eng unable to release the backs. Changes at half back and midfield needed. Reputations irrelevant.
Dara Gilligan: England doing exactly what Ireland didn't do. Too many penalties and too much indiscipline
Full-time score summary
England 28-31 South Africa
England (6)
Tries: Wilson, Morgan, Barritt
Pens: Farrell (2), Ford. Cons: Farrell (2)
South Africa (13)
Tries: Serfontein, Reinach, Burger
Pens: Lambie (3). Cons: Lambie (2) Drop goals: Lambie
Full time
Wales 17-13 Fiji
But Fiji - who have played almost half an hour with 14 men remember - nervously kick upfield as the seconds tick down, allowing Wales full-back Liam Williams to gather and see out the game. Wales are saved by the clock...
Post update
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Virtually silence inside the Millennium Stadium now. Fiji fancy this....
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Over the 80 minutes without question, South Africa had control of the game.
"England had a purple match when South Africa were down to 14 men and they scored two tries to level it at 20-20.
"But, South Africa showed the composure you need in these pressure situations."
No try & full time
England 28-31 South Africa
The final act of the match saw Willie Le Roux knock on as he was in the act of gathering a kick to score, but the Boks will not be concerned in the least.
England got back in touch with that late try, but they rarely looked like winning and that is now 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 matches against the Boks.
It's also their fifth Test defeat in a row, and if they want to compete with the very best - and they do - this defeat will be a hard blow to take.
Converted try
Wales 17-13 Fiji - Nemani Nadolo try and con
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Interception! Nemani Nadolo steals a loose Welsh pass and there is no stopping the powerful Fiji centre as he belts it from inside his own half. Fiji can't nick it - can they?
Try review
England 28-31 South Africa
England are turned over and that's the game, but have the Boks finished with a flourish?
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
A Fiji try now would tee up a nervy final five minutes for the Welsh. The visitors pound the try-line before a knock on by a white shirt lets Wales off the hook. Relief.
Then, there is another stoppage as the referee has to sort out another rumpus. Fiji lock Tevita Cavubati thumps the ball into the head of Wales debutant Nicky Smith while he drags himself off the turf. Welcome to Test rugby young man...
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
One last shot for England from deep.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Let's not hang around.
"England should be sprinting back to the halfway line.
"England may well get one more possession to give themselves a sniff of a drop-goal."
Try
England 28-31 South Africa (Barritt)
Fair play, there's no doubting their fighting spirit.
Brad Barritt plunges over to finish off a sustained attack but George Ford cannot convert from wide out.
#bbcrugby
James Standen: That's the game done! Had a brilliant chance at 20-20 but have lost our way since that try!
Drop-goal
England 23-31 South Africa (Lambie)
England will look back on their mistakes today and curse themselves.
South Africa work their way into drop-goal territory and Pat Lambie pops over the three points that surely settles the match.
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"A little bit disappointing - again that ill-discipline from England.
"I don't know the penalty count, but I'm sure England have given far too many away today."
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Poor again from England. They hold off at a line-out, enabling South Africa to sack the man at the back of the attempted maul. The Boks kick to the corner and will go for the jugular.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"That's two minutes of my life I won't get back."
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Boos ringing around the Millennium Stadium tell you what the TMO's decision is. No try for Toby Faletau. No try for Wales. The officials rule that the tackle on Liam Williams was completed in the build up to Faletau's gallop. Cue incredulous reaction from Jonathan Davies...
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Poor from England. When their driving maul is halted they shovel it into midfield and Brad Barritt's laboured carry sees him isolated and turned over - where was the England support though? - not the Saracens centre's fault that.
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
This has been a brutal, ugly train-wreck of a game, and utterly compelling.
England are back to 15 men and they have a throw-in inside the Boks 22.
Try review
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Toby Faletau marches the Fiji line through almost unopposed to lift the Cardiff gloom. Momentarily at least. Because was Wales full-back Liam Williams held in the build-up? Over to the TMO...
Wales 17-6 Fiji
James Payne: Wales have been awful today, no confidence. New Zealand will put 40 points on us next week.
What do you think of Wales' performance and what changes do you think should be made for the game against the All Blacks? Get involved #bbcrugby or via mobile on 81111 (UK only)
#bbcrugby
George Wayman: Farrell acting like a petulant child there refusing to come off. Tops it off with a terrible telegraphed inside ball
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Gareth Roberts
BBC Sport Wales at the Millennium Stadium
"That 14-year age gap between Gethin Jenkins and Nicky Smith may provide a reason for the departing British and Irish Lion to have a moment of quiet reflection on an outstanding career when he celebrates his 34th birthday on Monday."
Penalty
England 23-28 South Africa (Ford)
Good news for Matt Dawson as Bismarck Du Plessis, on as replacement hooker for the Boks, immediately gives George Ford a fairly simple shot at the sticks...
...and the replacement England fly-half makes no mistake. Back within a score...
Replacement
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Gethin Jenkins' work is done for the day. The Wales stand-in skipper, who has stretched his cap record to 109 today, glances over to the touchline to see uncapped Osprey Nicky Smith ready to take over at loose-head. Huge cheer of encouragement for the 20-year-old new boy.
Post update
England 20-28 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Different dynamic to the game now England are more than seven points behind.
"They've got to get in to South African territory to give themselves any chance.
"They need a try and a penalty now."
Penalty
England 20-28 South Africa (Lambie)
New half-backs, more invention? We won't be able to tell yet as David Attwood gifts the visitors a penalty as he takes out Bakkies Botha at a line-out. This time the visitors will go for goal - lesson learned from five minutes ago...
...and Pat Lambie bisects the sticks with the tricky kick.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"If you don't turn pressure into points, you are going to get caught out. And Wales aren't doing that.
"Fiji are a man short, Wales should be working the overlap but I've not seen a dummy runner since the first try."
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Little over 15 minutes left for Wales to use their extra man wisely and pile on the points. But it just isn't happening at the moment as the home side look devoid of confidence and attacking ideas. And the All Blacks are turning up in Cardiff next week remember...
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Here are the changes and not before time.
"What a great opportunity now for George Ford and Ben Youngs.
"I used to love coming on in a game when England were behind as that's the challenge you relish."
Replacements
England 20-25 South Africa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Dreadful from England. You could tell Owen Farrell was going to pass it back inside to Anthony Watson at least three seconds before he did so, and if I can spot it you can guarantee the slavering beasts in the Boks back row were not going to miss it.
Farrell is promptly replaced along with half-back partner Danny Care - on come George Ford and Ben Youngs.
Ouch!
England 20-25 South Africa
Owen Farrell looks to be in some trouble. He aims for a high kick but slices it badly and limps afterwards. Is this it for him today?
#bbcrugby
Louis Strong: Farrell and Care haven't connected today. Need a fresh pairing - Ford and Youngs should come on with more energy
#bbcrugby
Edson Charikinya: A clear stamping on the man on the ground there, it should be a yellow for England. Good call Steve Walsh again.
James Standen: Dylan Hartley lets England down last week and does this week!! Muppet.
Sin-bin
England 20-25 South Africa
The TMO suggests referee Steve Walsh looks at a replay of Dylan Hartley at a ruck. The hooker makes contact with a South African leg on the ground with his boot and he is sin-binned.
There is an immediate let-off for the hosts as South Africa decide to kick to touch and instead launch it dead - but a man down and five points behind, this does not look good for England.
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji
To use Phillip Matthews' words (see below)...the Fijians are going more nuts than a pack of dry roasted. They throw the ball around like the Harlem Globetrotters, working it out to the right where Waisea Nayacalevu is ready to pounce. The winger goes over the line - but not after he had been shoved into touch by Liam Williams.
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Owen Farrell grimaces after kicking a penalty to touch but looks set to continue. South Africa win a kickable penalty as England infringe at a line-out.
Gareth in Watford: There is no point picking an intuitive, ball playing inside centre like Kyle Eastmond if you have stodge on either side of him. Farrell is standing so deep at fly and Barritt is positionally awful at outside centre. The result is that Eastmond's outstanding distribution abilities are wasted and he becomes international rugby's smallest (ergo least effective) battering ram 12. Pointless.
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
AFPCopyright: AFP
No worries about power outages at Twickenham now - just hook up these two packs and you could generate enough wattage to light up London for a month.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Phillip Matthews
Former Ireland captain on BBC One
"With my experience of Fiji, it's going to go one of two ways. They are either going to give up or they are going to go nuts."
#bbcrugby
Michael Louw: Lancaster's position should be being questioned. His team selection is consistently poor & tactics are stale. Come back Sir Clive!
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"Fiji should be another man short because their man came in from the side when the try was disallowed."
Red card
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Campese, what have you done? Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu was sin-binned in the first half and he receives another yellow card for tugging at Bradley Davies in the line-out.
Two strikes and you're out my friend. Ma'afu doesn't exit with the speed of his Australian namesake though - he saunters down the Millennium Stadium tunnel with the speed of an annoyed front-rower...
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"England did very well with the initial nudge there.
"But, then South Africa just regrouped really well there and used their experience to find the corner for the try."
#bbcrugby
Ell Purds: This England game highlights why you need top referees. He warned both teams about collapsing and stuck to his word! Great stuff!
Ed Stevens: Ben Morgan - Take a bow son! Not many England players can say they smashed four South Africa players to get to the try line.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"I think that's the wrong decision, it's a side entry so it should be a yellow card for the number three (Saulo). That was a shambles."
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji - Dan Lydiate
Clear daylight for Wales. Oh, at least the home players thought it was. The home pack drives forward as a wall of white Fijian shirts crumble quicker than a digestive biscuit. Bodies are piled all over the try line and referee Pascal Gauzere goes to his mate in the stands to get a video decision. Most think Dan Lydiate legally reaches out for the line - except for the officials. No try.
Try
England 20-25 South Africa (Burger, Lambie missed con)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This is turning into a brutal encounter.
The Boks are still down to 14 men but they win an attacking line-out, launch the latest in a series of driving mauls and score when veteran flanker Schalk Burger bursts over in the corner.
Pat Lambie cannot convert from the touchline, but what a 10 minutes of play at Twickenham.
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
There can be fewer sights more viscerally thrilling than a driving maul in world sport. This time it is South Africa, who drive to within a few metres before England infringe.
They kick the penalty to the corner...
#bbcrugby
England back row forward James Haskell tweets: Come on England!! Great work Davey Wilson and @Ben_J_Morgan8
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"What a brilliant driving maul that was. They mixed it up and kept the pace, shifted it from left to right.
"When it did break up that was when Ben Morgan realised he was up against a broken field of South African defenders."
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
Now then. England, 14 points down a minute after half-time, drive-maul their way to parity within five minutes. Game turned on its backside.
Converted try
England 20-20 South Africa (Morgan, con Farrell)
PACopyright: PA
Wow.
England once again maul South Africa to pieces, driving 30m from a line-out before Big Ben Morgan, on for Billy Vunipola at number eight, breaks off and powers over the line.
The Boks down to 14, England rampant thanks to the driving power of their pack - this is anyone's.
#bbcrugby
Michael Slavin: Old school rumble by the big men gets us back in touch. Scored by the biggest man - go on Davie Wilson my son! 13-20
Post update
England 13-20 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"That's more like it from England.
"The kick up the backside they needed came with that try on the restart and I just hope they keep showing the same resolve and intent now."
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"It's poor at the moment, the management will not be very happy. Wales are very deep, Fiji can just drift on them. There are no dummy runners, and the forwards should be taking it on more to suck the defence in."
What do you think Wales need to do? Get involved #bbcrugby, or via text on 81111 (UK only)
Post update
The All Blacks' official Twitter account is magnanimous in victory: "The brave and mighty Scots ensured the @AllBlacks were in a titanic Test in Edinburgh."
Review: Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
And finally, Scotland against New Zealand. With a record of 28 wins and two draws in 30 Tests against the Scots the visitors - even fielding a second-string side - were expected to win comfortably in Edinburgh.
But a youthful Scotland side, given freedom to play by new coach Vern Cotter, came out and gave it everything and could have taken the lead inside the last 20 minutes.
In the end it was not to be as the world champions eventually asserted themselves, but brighter days surely lie ahead for a developing Scottish team.
Review: Wales 17-13 Fiji
Despite tripping up against Fiji in the past, Wales were expected to brush the Pacific Islanders aside at the Millennium, but after a promising start it did not work out like that.
Wales boss Warren Gatland uttered the word 'frustration' at least a dozen times when he faced the media after the uninspiring 17-13 victory over Fiji in Cardiff. So it's fair to say he was very frustrated.
"We probably weren't clinical enough behind, and we had too many turnovers that allowed them to stay in the game. It was a bit of a dogfight," says Gatland.
Review: England 28-31 South Africa
The big game of the day was England against South Africa, the 2003 world champions against the 1995 and 2007 World Cup winners.
But the past few years have not been kind to England in this fixture and they have now gone 12 matches without a victory against the Boks.
They were level at 20-20 with half an hour to play, but the Boks drew inexorably away and it took a late try to make it look closer than it was, for the second week in a row - Tom Fordyce was our man watching on at Twickenham.
Post update
The world champions remain unbeatable, South Africa continue their dominance over England and Wales are too good for Fiji - on paper it looks as though everything went as expected this afternoon.
The truth, though, is a little different - in the latter two cases at least...
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Scotland are definitely moving forward. They did that against Argentina and although they didn't quite beat New Zealand, they took a step forward. I'm sure they will finish on a high against Tonga next weekend."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"It would be a stretch to suggest that Scotland deserved to win the match, but it may still feel like one that got away. The roof would've come off Murrayfield had Greig Laidlaw - who was superb again incidentally - managed to knock that kick over to nudge Scotland ahead with less than 10 minutes remaining. Alas, we'll never know how the All Blacks would have reacted. One thing is sure, they'll know they've been in a game and the Scots can take great heart from that."
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre on Twitter
"Despite the loss Scotland looking good. Coach Vern Cotter has certainly got this group of players playing."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Now New Zealand go to Wales next weekend and it should be a great game. I think New Zealand will revert, by and large, to the XV which started at Twickenham. It will be a different New Zealand to the one we saw tonight and I expect them to beat Wales."
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Abdullah Mahmood: Easy to forget that Scotland have a lot of new faces who only made debuts in last 12-18 months. Cotter is building something.
Saidmadrid: Scottish performance tonight comes to prove that problem was the coaching. This Scottish side is full of talent and needed guidance.
Ali Clarke: Well played both teams, predictable result, but thanks for that one glimmer of hope for us Scots.
Pride in that performance is very much the order of the day.
BBC coverage - England v South Africa highlights
Missed the England game? We've got you covered - just tune it to BBC Three or click the highlights section at the top of this page for our full highlights of this afternoon's match against the Springboks.
And I won't even tell you the score, although you're in the wrong place if you've been trying to avoid that, Likely Lads style.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Scotland's Greg Laidlaw speaking to Jill Douglas on BBC Two:
"All credit to the All Blacks but our boys played fantastic rugby at times, and we are bitterly disappointed. We have to take the positives, but we came up short. I hope the fans are proud of us, we gave 100% but we came up slightly short."
#bbcrugby
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It will be interesting to see what New Zealand coach Steve Hansen makes of this, because it wasn't like Scotland were clinging on.
"They were well in this game for long periods and we didn't expect Greig Laidlaw to miss that kick which would have put Scotland ahead.
"But it was a great performance by Scotland and when they have got over the disappointment of this defeat they will be encouraged. They were running the ball from their own 22 and can take confidence from that."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Man of the match Jeremy Thrush speaking on BBC Two:
"That was tough, they are a passionate bunch, and we knew they would come out strongly so it was good. Every time we put the jersey on it's a proud moment so we gave it our best."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"They find a way don't they, no matter what seems to happen. Had Greg Laidlaw kicked that penalty, it could have been different but not to be. They have got to get game management, and the All Blacks closed the game down in the third quarter. The bench made a difference and they played smarter."
Post update
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"That was a missed opportunity, Vern and the players will know that, but that's a good place to be compared to recent years."
Post update
You know the size of the task when you realise Wile E Coyote has a better record against Road Runner than Scotland have against the All Blacks.
But, like Mr Coyote, you know the Scots will be back for more.
Full time score summary
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Scotland:
Tries: Seymour
Cons: Laidlaw
Pens: Laidlaw (3)
New Zealand:
Tries: Vito, Thrush
Cons: Slade
Pens: Carter (3), Slade
H/T: 10-14
Full time
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Thirty matches, a 28th defeat, but pride, at least, for the Scots on this occasion.
A young Scottish side showed ambition, fight and more than a little skill, but ultimately they lacked the class to overcome an All Black side that bore little resemblance to the side that has bestrode the world for the past few years.
The All Black machine glides on unencumbered, but hope for Scotland that brighter times lie around the corner. Although probably not a future that includes ever beating the All Blacks.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will have learned that some of his reserve players are not quite there yet, which is a useful exercise."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
One day they might do it, but today is not going to be that day.
Plenty of pluck from the Scots but a last attack breaks down and with it goes any last glimmer of a hint of a chance.
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"That was everything you expect from New Zealand. The only surprise is that it has taken them 74 minutes to find that breakthrough. Nonetheless it is a very well-worked try. Scotland couldn't get far enough from their try line and all the experience, angles and training-ground moves were used by the New Zealanders. There was plenty of relief on their faces."
Post update
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"Thrush has been mightily impressive with his ball-carrying today, he has been one of the few to make sustained breaks over the gain line. But you still have to believe if you are in a Scottish jersey right now."
Converted try
Scotland 16-24 New Zealand (Thrush, con Slade)
Has Scotland's chance been and gone?
It looks like it has.
The visitors mount a powerful attack and second row Jeremy Thrush thunders onto Sam Cane's pass to score from close range.
Colin Slade converts and - finally - it looks as though there is only going to be one winner.
Post update
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"Hearts in mouths here at Murrayfield. The prospect of an historic victory is tantalisingly within reach, but how costly will that Laidlaw penalty miss be? Scottish fans praying they get just one more chance."
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"It comes down to the crucial moments - miss a kick at goal, miss a pass out wide when not under pressure. You can also see the difference with the bench players for New Zealand like Savea, they are just a little bit sharper."
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Scotland are on the attack but Sean Maitland can't pick up a poor pass and Julian Savea belts the ball into the Scottish 22 to relieve the pressure on the All Blacks.
Gutting for the hosts.
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Steve Anderson: A throwback to the days of Gavin Hastings, David Sole etc. Great playing by Scotland.
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The great thing for Scotland is that the New Zealanders are not used to being in this situation with 10 minutes to go."
Missed penalty
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand (Laidllaw)
Oh Greig with an i, you can't afford to miss those.
The captain has kicked superbly, but that one drifts wide of the sticks and still New Zealand lead.
Post update
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
It seemed impossible, but then so did sequencing the human genome.
Lazy running from Wyatt Crockett and Scotland have a shot at goal - they couldn't win this could they?
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on Twitter
"Cmon Scotland. Hang in in there. Sneak a win."
Penalty
Scotland 16-17 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
Oh not again. From the kick-off the team that has JUST scored immediately infringes, giving the opposition the chance to reply.
This time it's Greig Laidlaw on target and once again it's a one-point game.
Penalty
Scotland 13-17 New Zealand (Slade)
They were keeping possession, but Scotland are penalised at a scrum and Colin Slade edges the All Blacks into a slightly more substantial lead.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"If this is the way that Scotland play against New Zealand then I hope they continue to play in this way. If they have got the strength of character to play then I applaud what they're trying to do - but it shouldn't be a one off. Sometimes it is heart in the mouth stuff at times but they're keeping possession and that's the main thing."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"The team that is doing the most defending is the All Blacks, albeit in Scottish territory, but they will both be feeling the pain at the moment."
Post update
Julian Savea halts a Scottish counter-attack with a thumping tackle on Blair Cowand - like being hit with a pillow made of bricks that.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Scotland are surely taking far too many risks in their own 22 as they try to escape the vice New Zealand are beginning to apply, and an accidental offside gives the All Blacks the put-in at a scrum 15m from the Scottish line.
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Jason Fisher: Far too long since Scotland put in a performance like this. Taking me back to my youth.
Replacement
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Finn Russell off for the hosts, Duncan Weir on at fly-half for Scotland.
Meanwhile, New Zealand have brought on Sonny Bill Williams to join Savea in their backline.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
No wins in 30 games against the All Blacks - Scotland's record is so poor even Simon Cowell wouldn't release it - but they are on the attack, only for a charged down kick to halt their momentum.
John McEnerney: Waiting for the Scots to tire & NZ to kick into gear, intensity is the name of the game & NZ maintain the same level for 80 mins!
Replacement
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
It gets even better for the Scots, as all-time record Test points scorer Dan Carter goes off.
Except on comes "the new Jonah Lomu", Julian Savea, with Colin Slade switching from the wing to 10 for the world champions.
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's nice to see New Zealand make mistakes occasionally. It shows the rest of the world that they are human. Scotland can be holding their heads up at how they have performed in the opening 50 minutes."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Surely the All Blacks will suddenly click into gear? Even this second-string side is expected to be laser-cut excellence, all shimmering movement and angles so acute you need a protractor to measure them, but it is just not happening for them at Murrayfield as this time TJ Perenara knocks on at a ruck to halt a promising attack.
Post update
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"Scotland starting to find holes in the All Blacks' defence and the crowd are really responding. A one-point game just now and if the Scots are still within a score going into the closing stages, expect this 66,000 crowd to give their all for the cause along with the 15 on the pitch."
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
To recap: Scotland have never beaten New Zealand in 29 meetings....
Post update
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"If Scotland can keep the ball in hand, keep being positive then they can keep the All Blacks on the back foot."
Penalty
Scotland 13-14 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
The Scots back within one. The little rugby team that could?
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Brilliant from the Scots. Tommy Seymour sparking things with another interception and Stuart Hogg puts the cat among the pigeons with a fast-footed break.
Sean Maitland then has a crack, the All Blacks fall offside and Greig Laidlaw will go for goal.
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Aww, the PhilaeProbe has been in touch. I've been surprisingly emotional about the little interstellar adventurer.
If Europe can land a spaceship on a comet over 300m miles away, Scotland can beat the All Blacks, can't they?
We're back under way at Murrayfield.
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Ann Bridges: Game on! Keep them on their toes.
PhilaeProbe: Can literally see this new Scotland jersey from outer space.
What do you make of the first half, and Scotland's natty red shirts? Let us know at #bbcrugby, or via mobile on 81111 (UK only)
Post update
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Dan Carter was flawless here two years ago. But today he looks like he's been a year out of rugby. He's made more mistakes in that half than he has in his previous 100 caps."
Player reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
South Africa skipper Jean De Villiers was relieved to see his side edge past England after a "tough" battle at Twickenham.
"We probably got points on the board at the right times, we left a lot out there, but we could have conceded a couple more," he says.
"It was definitely not the perfect game once again, but you got to give credit to our opposition and you can only play as well as they allow you to."
Post-match reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
Some more reaction here from England head coach Stuart Lancaster following England's fifth defeat in a row.
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Alastair Eykyn: "One or two key moments, we didn't nail.
"That's probably the difference between ourselves at the moment as third or fourth in the world and those guys who are first and second.
"We've played South Africa and New Zealand five or six times now and on each occasion, we've come up a little short and that's the step we need to take."
Post-match reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
More from England coach Stuart Lancaster: "I think this period is also about learning who can and who can't deliver at the highest level.
"I wouldn't say I was ruling people out, but I'm learning.
"That's what this series is about. It's about learning about who can and who can't deliver and also about building for that six nations and ultimately, 11-months time in the World Cup."
Post-match reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
England have lost five games in succession for the first time since 2006.
England coach Stuart Lancaster told BBC Radio 5 live's Alastair Eykyn: "This period of games was always going to be a tough one for us.
"You can't sit back and look at the 'what ifs', the players we've got are good players and we've prepared well for this game. We've come up a bit short."
Post update
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Coach Vern Cotter will be mildly pleased with the way that his team has played, particularly defensively - although he won't tell his players that.
"You look at New Zealand's points and they have come from Scotland mistakes. That's what New Zealand do - force teams into errors and take advantage.
"Vern Cotter will really be impressing on Scotland's players at half-time that they have to be committed to every single tackle and do everything right in the second half."
Half-time score summary
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand
Scotland:
Tries: Seymour
Cons: Laidlaw (2)
New Zealand:
Tries: Vito
Pens: Carter (3)
Half-time
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand (Carter)
They couldn't, could they? A first win in 30 attempts?
Well there's only four points in it at the break - 40 minutes to make history lads.
Post update
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"There's no reason for Scotland to be downhearted, they have battled well, and matched New Zealand physically but I would like to see them more with the ball in hand."
Penalty
Scotland 10-14 New Zealand (Carter)
Jonny Gray's mishap did not matter as it was an advantage to Scotland, but at the resulting scrum the hosts are pinged and Dan Carter confirms he has recalibrated his sights with another penalty.
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"There's been a lot of handling mistakes, and one or two charge downs, which is a big area of the game these days. Scotland are being brave in attack and if they can keep this up the chances will come."
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
It was like Jonny Gray was suddenly struck by agoraphobia just then. New Zealand spilled the ball inside the Scottish 22 and when Gray picked up he had 80m of open space in front of him.
The second row made about three metres before the ball squirmed out his grasp like an agitated carp.
Post update
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Never mind how Scotland have played in the past 36 or so minutes - it's these next three and a half minutes which could be crucial to this match. If Scotland can keep the score to this then they will feel very good about their first-half performance. They have got to keep the All Blacks out."
Penalty
Scotland 10-11 New Zealand (Laidlaw)
The New Zealand line-out is falling apart and yet another turnover leads to a shot at goal for the hosts.
Up steps scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, over goes the kick and back to one point goes the lead.
Shame Geoff Cross immediately conceded a penalty at the kick-off for the hosts though - Dan Carter kicks it to the corner.
Post update
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"The excitement of that Tommy Seymour try has subsided as the All Blacks have retaken the initiative and the lead, but perhaps more worryingly, some key men have been forced off with injuries. Can Scotland stay with the world champions until half-time?"
Post update
Scotland 7-11 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"Scotland when they get the ball need to go through a few phases, not kick the ball away, and keep the momentum."
Penalty
Scotland 7-11 New Zealand (Carter)
There's 10 minutes to the break, you feel this is the time New Zealand will lift the tempo.
Lo and behold, Scotland are turned over inside the New Zealand 22 and a minute later Dan Carter has a shot at goal. Inevitable.
Scotland have also lost Euan Murray, but Finn Russell is coming back onto the pitch after a knock.
Scotland 7-8 New Zealand
Tom and 20 others: This All Blacks team does make mistakes. Exploit that, whilst holding your nerve & shape, & you're in with a real chance.
Tatty Falarious: Scotland defending well under pressure.
Paul McMenemy: New Zealand blocking, tackling ahead, lying offside and interfering as usual but Scotland well in this. Come on.
Post update
Scotland 7-8 New Zealand (Carter)
Whoops. Dan Carter spills a pass but manages to recover and clear to touch. A long way from his best the All Blacks fly-half at the moment.
Penalty
Scotland 7-8 New Zealand (Carter)
TJ Perenara is not awarded the try but Dan Carter lines up the penalty and the visitors are back in front.
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
It's like the All Blacks have just woken up to the fact they're losing.
The visitors pounce on a Scottish error, move it through the hands and TJ Perenara tries to burrow over - the TMO will make the decision, and the ABs have a penalty coming anyway.
If Perenara has got that down it's an amazing finish as he was on his back and held by about five Scottish defenders.
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Scotland are giving New Zealand something to think about. They are mixing it up, have been competitive and New Zealand know they are in a game."
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"I don't mind seeing this ambition from Scotland, they will not beat the All Blacks playing a conventional game, man for man - take them on."
Stat attack
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Scotland's Tommy Seymour has scored in consecutive Test games for the first time and now has three tries in his last five games.
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Midway through the half and Scotland more than holding their own.
Scotland's Kiwi-born back rower Blair Cowan has the most remarkably glossy curls I've ever seen on a flanker by the way.
Not sure what former Scots flanker John Jeffrey would make of that, he was more used to sheep dip than conditioner.
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Scotland looking lively, New Zealand some way short of their best at the moment.
I feel like this will immediately inspire some All Black magic...
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Andy Land: McCaw out of position, Carter rusty. This is the night Scotland make history!
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
After Richie McCaw throws an interception, Dan Carter almost immediately knocks on.
What next - Jeremy Clarkson failing to offend an entire nation?
Matt Hickman: You're a wizard Tommy!
Saidmadrid: Delighted to see Scotland playing with no fear against the All Blacks.
Replacement
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Bad news for Scotland though as Mark Bennett is forced off with what looks to be a knee injury. Sean Lamont comes on in his place.
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Chris Paterson
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Two
"That was very well read by Tommy Seymour, he does that week in, week out for Glasgow Warriors."
Post update
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC Two
"The most unlikely of gifts from Richie McCaw, well anticipated and a fantastic score for Scotland."
Converted try
Scotland 7-5 New Zealand (Seymour, Laidlaw)
Well, that's a turn-up for the books.
New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, of all people, throws a poor pass and Scotland winger Tommy Seymour picks it off before galloping clear to score.
Post update
Scotland 0-5 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"That was an extraordinary run from Vito. But it's very poor defence from Scotland. You've got to commit to the tackle against the All Blacks and not hang off them."
Try
Scotland 0-5 New Zealand (Vito)
Dan Carter has played less than one and a half matches since returning from nearly a year out with a broken leg.
And he'll get another shot at goal after Victor Vito rampages 40 metres to score the opening try of the match.
A simple missed tackle from Alex Dunbar gives the number eight a glimpse of the line and there's no stopping him, despite Stuart Hogg's despairing tackle.
Carter has 1,448 Test points but he'll not add to them with that conversion attempt as he goes nought for two on the night.
Williamhunter: Nice thing about getting up at 6am is watching the rugby. Feeling a bit of Celtic Pride after that Scottish pre-game ceremony.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Scotland force the turnover but New Zealand are so adept at getting over the ball. It just shows what talent they have because they looked very dangerous in their first opportunity to attack.
"But Scotland have given as good as they have got in the first 10 minutes."
Post update
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
Scottish fly-half Finn Russell produces a big hit on James Parsons to knock the ball free and Richie Gray picks up, but Dan Carter gets over the ball and wins a kickable penalty...
...which he promptly misses.
Stat attack
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
The All Blacks' unbeaten run against Scotland (won 29, drawn two) is the longest ever of its kind in tier one Test rugby.
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
Jason Fisher: Unfortunately New Zealand would have to play Carter at 7 and McCaw at 10 for Scotland to have a chance here.
Post update
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
At the second scrum the All Blacks front row collapses and Scotland can clear their lines deep into visiting territory.
Post update
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"Scotland fans responded to the Haka with a rendition of the 'Bonny Banks of Loch Lomond' followed by huge chants of "SCOTLAND, SCOTLAND". Pure theatre!"
Post update
Scotland 0-0 New Zealand
New Zealand kick off and promptly knock on...
At the scrum the ball sits unhooked in the middle of the tunnel as both packs grunt and groan but can go nowhere before the scrum collapses.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland at Murrayfield
"A cool, crisp evening in Edinburgh and perfect conditions for running rugby. Scottish fans are in buoyant mood after last week's entertaining victory over Argentina. Today is a huge step up against the world champions, but with 13 changes to the All Blacks starting line-up, a little sliver of hope has crept into the Scottish hearts. Murrayfield was plunged into darkness for a pre-match light display. The Scots are hoping their chances don't disappear in an All Black onslaught."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I'm not sure about this red kit. If it's going to be a successful introduction then fine. But I'm a traditionalist and I like seeing Scotland in navy blue."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
New Zealand in their usual black, Scotland in their traditional... red?
We await the haka...
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Chris Elseski: Scotland will get thumped, no chance of beating the All Blacks.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Keith Wood
Former Ireland hooker on BBC Two
"The atmosphere is as good as I've seen here at Murrayfield, but can they exploit it? New Zealand are ruthless when they get the chance."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Scotland field an unchanged, youthful line-up that features the huge Gray brothers in the second row.
Greig Laidlaw will once again orchestrate the Scots' back division alongside stand-off Finn Russell and a young midfield partnership of Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Right then, the teams are about to enter the darkened pitch at Murrayfield.
It's all black there at the moment, seems like a terrible omen for the hosts.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
England head coach Stuart Lancaster: "We need to learn which guys, when the white-hot pressure is on, can deliver.
"We'll not panic or lose our nerve."
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
BBC Radio 5 live
Before we focus on Scotland v New Zealand, here's the first bit of reaction coming in from England head coach Stuart Lancaster.
He told BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alastair Eykyn: "I believe in the coaches, I believe in the players, and I believe in what we're doing.
"But it hurts."
You can hear that interview in full during half-time of England v Slovenia in the football around 17:45 on BBC Radio 5 live.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"There is a sense of expectation inside the stadium that Scotland might be able to cause a few problems for this inexperienced All Blacks side."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Conor McNamara
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Murrayfield
"Murrayfield right now"
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Yes the All Blacks have made 13 changes, and yes, one of those involves calling up a hooker who wasn't initially in their squad and who expected to be celebrating his third wedding anniversary in Paris this weekend, rather than winning his first cap.
But when one of those changes involves brining back Dan Carter, the all-time record points scorer in Test history, it's hard to be too critical.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Former New Zealand scrum-half Justin Marshall speaking to Jill Douglas on BBC 2:
"There's been a little bit of debate about the disrespect factor back in New Zealand but 100%, the All Blacks respect this Scotland side."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen speaking to BBC Two: "We have to find out about some of these young players, we played most of them against the USA (when New Zealand won 74-6) and this is a step up. Anyone can cause us problems, if Scotland control the football like they did last week then they could do that, we will just have to put them under more pressure than Argentina did last week."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
Andy Nicol
Former Scotland scrum-half on BBC Two
"Clearly New Zealand are targeting the Wales game next week with this team selection. New Zealand need to know their strength in depth.
"But it is the opposite for Scotland who are unchanged from the Argentina win. Last week's game was really encouraging with them scoring five tries but conceding those tries at the end kept everyone's feet on the ground.
"This is the ultimate test - Scotland have never beaten New Zealand."
Line-ups
Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Bennett, Dunbar, Seymour; Russell, Laidlaw; Dickinson, Ford, Murray, R Gray, J Gray, Harley, Cowan, Ashe.
Replacements: F Brown, Reid, Swinson, Beattie, Cusiter, Weir, Lamont.
New Zealand: B Smith; Slade, Fekitoa, Crotty, Piutau; Carter, Perenara; Moody, Parsons, Faumuina, Thrush, Bird, McCaw, Cane, Vito.
Replacements: Coles, Crockett, B Franks, Romano, Messam, Pulu, Williams, Savea.
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Mils Muliaina
Former New Zealand international on BBC Two
Former All Black speaking on BBC Two about on the 13 changes to the All Black side from last week's win over England: "You need to test guys out, and guys coming back from injury can see if they are worth a place in the starting line up. I don't think there's been the thought of putting out a shadow team."
#bbcrugby England 28-31 South Africa
Ben Goodman: England make too many mistakes and poor decisions which cost them every time they play the big boys.
Thanojan Sakthiruban: So close but yet so far #ENGvRSA World Cup 10 months away...
Andrew Lavoipiere: I am a Bok but still say Eng good bet for WC just got to get rid of Farrell too predictable and one dimensional
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
That All Blacks ghost for you...
Scotland have met New Zealand on 29 occasions, losing 27 times and drawing twice.
What's the definition of optimism? Being a Scottish fan and expecting to beat the All Blacks I guess.
Sian Annakin: Come on Scotland, you gave them the game originally, time to lay the All Black ghost to rest.
Player reaction
England 28-31 South Africa
England full-back Mike Brown: "It was exactly the same as last week's defeat against New Zealand - the same sort of areas cost us. Discipline was poor, rucking wasn't good enough and we gave them easy points. It is not good enough if we want to dine at the top table of international rugby.
"If you keep giving away penalties, they're getting three, six, nine, 12 points and then you're chasing the game against the second best side in the world who have just beaten New Zealand."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick off 17:30 GMT)
If the All Blacks are a Stradivarius, Scotland are a busker's fiddle.
Sure, they can whip up a decent foot-stomper of tune on their day, but they just don't have the ability to hit the heights the very best can manage.
Scotland will give it a lash, but even with 13 changes they should be no match for New Zealand this evening.
Post update
For newcomers to the sport, it's worth spelling out just how good New Zealand really are.
World champions and the number one ranked team in the world for the past five years, they have won 43 of their last 47 Tests, with two defeat and two draws.
Post update
Next up, Scotland v New Zealand. The Scots are showing signs of life under new coach Vern Cotter - himself a Kiwis, while the All Blacks are, well, just the All Blacks - the best side in the world by a distance.
We've got half an hour to kick off...
Stat attack
England 28-31 South Africa
Dylan Hartley is now on a list of seven players to have been sin-binned three times for England;. No player has been carded four times.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
"First genuine sense of England advancement under Lancaster regime having stalled. Big questions over 10, strategy, decisions under pressure."
Daniel Lewis: I confidently predict that Wales will put in an amazing performance against the Kiwis next week. Losing by one point obviously.
John Guy: If Wales play like today against NZ, can see NZ ripping them to pieces next week.
Pundit reaction
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain on BBC One
"Full-back Liam Williams was a shining light for Wales. Liam, as he has been for the last two years, was outstanding. He is such a brave player but he is also a very natural footballer.
"He enters the line well and has great skills. He was probably the only Wales players who did his reputation any good today."
Post update
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Andy Robinson
Ex-England and Scotland coach on BBC 5 live
"There's every chance for Scotland against the All Blacks this afternoon.
"The set-piece is an area Scotland have developed well over the last year-and-a-half, so that's an area where they can attack them.
"New Zealand have to mix their side up for today so Steve Hansen can see what his squad have to offer, but whoever the All Blacks play against, they know it's going to be a tough game."
The scene is set...
Scotland v New Zealand (kick-off 17:30 GMT)
Conor McNamara
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Murrayfield
Murrayfield awaits The All Blacks. I'm with Gavin Hastings for Scotland v New Zealand on @BBC5LSX at 17:30.
Post update
You did Schalk, you did.
We've got more live rugby as the Scots host world champions New Zealand, kick-off 17:30 GMT, but I'd suggest it's time for tea and crumpets - a smidge of Marmite and plenty of butter on mine please.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
More from Schalk Burger on Sky Sports: "Last week against Ireland we got outplayed so for us this was a bit of a dogfight.
"I think we fronted up.
"It might not have been that pretty, but we made it through."
#bbcrugby
Ryan Knight: Ben Morgan England's best player by a mile
Grant Michael Smith: Disappointing for England, hope they take this away and use it to strengthen for the World Cup.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
South Africa flanker and man of the match Schalk Burger speaking on Sky Sports: "We got off to a good start. Conditions were tricky to begin with, but at 20-6 up we felt we had the job 75% done.
"We needed to keep composure then sadly we got a yellow card and we were on the back foot.
"But, we huddled together and said, 'we've been here before' and that's what saw us through."
Coming up
England beaten by the Boks and Wales pushed close by a 14-man Fiji team - not the best of days for the home nations so far.
So then, Scotland to the rescue!
They're playing the All Blacks you say? Never beaten them in 29 attempts? Today's a good day to make history then!
Post update
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"It was a terrible game, stop and start with a lot of turnovers. There was no kind of structure or direction in the Welsh game, they should have put the Fijians away and it should have been an easy victory."
#bbcrugby
Jonathan Flowers: Not sure Wales' plan to lull NZ into false confidence is going to work.
Ben Lenyk: Both Wales and the match officials have been awful today. I'm dreading the visit of McCaw and company next week.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
England captain Chris Robshaw has also been talking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We didn't get our game out there as much as we wanted to.
"It's a big week for us now. We do get frustrated with getting close in these games and it's something you have to work on and it takes time.
"You get the near-misses, and of course we would've much preferred to have won that match by one or two points rather than losing it by that margin.
"We know what we need to go out and do, but we haven't been out there and executed it as a team on the pitch."
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
England captain Chris Robshaw speaking on Sky Sports: "We were a little bit reactive today.
"We allowed them to get ahead of us and then we were playing catch-up. We'll have to work hard and move forward next week.
"We didn't start as strongly as we would've liked. We got back into the game, but couldn't quite finish it."
Kaylan Geekie: Lancaster/Gatland combined results v #Springboks #AllBlacks #Wallabies is: P 50 W 5 L 44 D 1.
#bbcrugby
Nathan Davies: Wales didn't deserve to win that!
Peter Heal: As a rugby spectacle, today's Wales v Fiji game was not worth the time to watch it. Very very poor quality, School boy errors, dreadful.
Hugh in France: Lucky Wales. Should have done so so so much better. Clueless. Bring on the All Blacks!
Player reaction
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Wales stand-in skipper Gethin Jenkins on BBC One: "We'll take a win but we are disappointed with our performance. We lacked basic skills and lost the ball too often. But all credit to Fiji, they came here and gave us a hell of a game.
"I'm just glad we got on the right side of the scoreboard. We weren't at the races but at least we got the win."
#bbcrugby
Alistair Lowe: Very disappointing from England again. Too reluctant to make changes from last week and during the game. Lacking against quality.
Harrison Taylor: Too late to change things and it's cost us the game. Drop Farrell and Vunipola for the next game
Full time score summary
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Wales
Tries: North, Cuthbert, Penalty Try
Cons: Priestland
Fiji
Try: Nadolo
Pens: Nadolo 2 Con: Nadolo
Half-time: 17-6
#bbcrugby
Injured England prop forward Alex Corbisiero tweets: Small margins, fair play to South Africa but brave fight from England. Still proud of the boys after that performance.
Post update
Firm words from England captain Chris Robshaw in the post-match huddle, but where do his team go from here?
Do they stick with the same plan and hope it comes good, or is it time to freshen things up?
Big questions for Stuart Lancaster to answer this week.
#bbcrugby
Michael Slavin: SA experience the difference. Eng unable to release the backs. Changes at half back and midfield needed. Reputations irrelevant.
Dara Gilligan: England doing exactly what Ireland didn't do. Too many penalties and too much indiscipline
Full-time score summary
England 28-31 South Africa
England (6)
Tries: Wilson, Morgan, Barritt
Pens: Farrell (2), Ford. Cons: Farrell (2)
South Africa (13)
Tries: Serfontein, Reinach, Burger
Pens: Lambie (3). Cons: Lambie (2) Drop goals: Lambie
Full time
Wales 17-13 Fiji
But Fiji - who have played almost half an hour with 14 men remember - nervously kick upfield as the seconds tick down, allowing Wales full-back Liam Williams to gather and see out the game. Wales are saved by the clock...
Post update
Wales 17-13 Fiji
Virtually silence inside the Millennium Stadium now. Fiji fancy this....
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Over the 80 minutes without question, South Africa had control of the game.
"England had a purple match when South Africa were down to 14 men and they scored two tries to level it at 20-20.
"But, South Africa showed the composure you need in these pressure situations."
No try & full time
England 28-31 South Africa
The final act of the match saw Willie Le Roux knock on as he was in the act of gathering a kick to score, but the Boks will not be concerned in the least.
England got back in touch with that late try, but they rarely looked like winning and that is now 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 matches against the Boks.
It's also their fifth Test defeat in a row, and if they want to compete with the very best - and they do - this defeat will be a hard blow to take.
Converted try
Wales 17-13 Fiji - Nemani Nadolo try and con
Interception! Nemani Nadolo steals a loose Welsh pass and there is no stopping the powerful Fiji centre as he belts it from inside his own half. Fiji can't nick it - can they?
Try review
England 28-31 South Africa
England are turned over and that's the game, but have the Boks finished with a flourish?
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
A Fiji try now would tee up a nervy final five minutes for the Welsh. The visitors pound the try-line before a knock on by a white shirt lets Wales off the hook. Relief.
Then, there is another stoppage as the referee has to sort out another rumpus. Fiji lock Tevita Cavubati thumps the ball into the head of Wales debutant Nicky Smith while he drags himself off the turf. Welcome to Test rugby young man...
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
One last shot for England from deep.
Post update
England 28-31 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Let's not hang around.
"England should be sprinting back to the halfway line.
"England may well get one more possession to give themselves a sniff of a drop-goal."
Try
England 28-31 South Africa (Barritt)
Fair play, there's no doubting their fighting spirit.
Brad Barritt plunges over to finish off a sustained attack but George Ford cannot convert from wide out.
#bbcrugby
James Standen: That's the game done! Had a brilliant chance at 20-20 but have lost our way since that try!
Drop-goal
England 23-31 South Africa (Lambie)
England will look back on their mistakes today and curse themselves.
South Africa work their way into drop-goal territory and Pat Lambie pops over the three points that surely settles the match.
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"A little bit disappointing - again that ill-discipline from England.
"I don't know the penalty count, but I'm sure England have given far too many away today."
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Poor again from England. They hold off at a line-out, enabling South Africa to sack the man at the back of the attempted maul. The Boks kick to the corner and will go for the jugular.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"That's two minutes of my life I won't get back."
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Boos ringing around the Millennium Stadium tell you what the TMO's decision is. No try for Toby Faletau. No try for Wales. The officials rule that the tackle on Liam Williams was completed in the build up to Faletau's gallop. Cue incredulous reaction from Jonathan Davies...
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
Poor from England. When their driving maul is halted they shovel it into midfield and Brad Barritt's laboured carry sees him isolated and turned over - where was the England support though? - not the Saracens centre's fault that.
Post update
England 23-28 South Africa
This has been a brutal, ugly train-wreck of a game, and utterly compelling.
England are back to 15 men and they have a throw-in inside the Boks 22.
Try review
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Toby Faletau marches the Fiji line through almost unopposed to lift the Cardiff gloom. Momentarily at least. Because was Wales full-back Liam Williams held in the build-up? Over to the TMO...
Wales 17-6 Fiji
James Payne: Wales have been awful today, no confidence. New Zealand will put 40 points on us next week.
What do you think of Wales' performance and what changes do you think should be made for the game against the All Blacks? Get involved #bbcrugby or via mobile on 81111 (UK only)
#bbcrugby
George Wayman: Farrell acting like a petulant child there refusing to come off. Tops it off with a terrible telegraphed inside ball
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Gareth Roberts
BBC Sport Wales at the Millennium Stadium
"That 14-year age gap between Gethin Jenkins and Nicky Smith may provide a reason for the departing British and Irish Lion to have a moment of quiet reflection on an outstanding career when he celebrates his 34th birthday on Monday."
Penalty
England 23-28 South Africa (Ford)
Good news for Matt Dawson as Bismarck Du Plessis, on as replacement hooker for the Boks, immediately gives George Ford a fairly simple shot at the sticks...
...and the replacement England fly-half makes no mistake. Back within a score...
Replacement
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Gethin Jenkins' work is done for the day. The Wales stand-in skipper, who has stretched his cap record to 109 today, glances over to the touchline to see uncapped Osprey Nicky Smith ready to take over at loose-head. Huge cheer of encouragement for the 20-year-old new boy.
Post update
England 20-28 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Different dynamic to the game now England are more than seven points behind.
"They've got to get in to South African territory to give themselves any chance.
"They need a try and a penalty now."
Penalty
England 20-28 South Africa (Lambie)
New half-backs, more invention? We won't be able to tell yet as David Attwood gifts the visitors a penalty as he takes out Bakkies Botha at a line-out. This time the visitors will go for goal - lesson learned from five minutes ago...
...and Pat Lambie bisects the sticks with the tricky kick.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"If you don't turn pressure into points, you are going to get caught out. And Wales aren't doing that.
"Fiji are a man short, Wales should be working the overlap but I've not seen a dummy runner since the first try."
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Little over 15 minutes left for Wales to use their extra man wisely and pile on the points. But it just isn't happening at the moment as the home side look devoid of confidence and attacking ideas. And the All Blacks are turning up in Cardiff next week remember...
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Here are the changes and not before time.
"What a great opportunity now for George Ford and Ben Youngs.
"I used to love coming on in a game when England were behind as that's the challenge you relish."
Replacements
England 20-25 South Africa
Dreadful from England. You could tell Owen Farrell was going to pass it back inside to Anthony Watson at least three seconds before he did so, and if I can spot it you can guarantee the slavering beasts in the Boks back row were not going to miss it.
Farrell is promptly replaced along with half-back partner Danny Care - on come George Ford and Ben Youngs.
Ouch!
England 20-25 South Africa
Owen Farrell looks to be in some trouble. He aims for a high kick but slices it badly and limps afterwards. Is this it for him today?
#bbcrugby
Louis Strong: Farrell and Care haven't connected today. Need a fresh pairing - Ford and Youngs should come on with more energy
#bbcrugby
Edson Charikinya: A clear stamping on the man on the ground there, it should be a yellow for England. Good call Steve Walsh again.
James Standen: Dylan Hartley lets England down last week and does this week!! Muppet.
Sin-bin
England 20-25 South Africa
The TMO suggests referee Steve Walsh looks at a replay of Dylan Hartley at a ruck. The hooker makes contact with a South African leg on the ground with his boot and he is sin-binned.
There is an immediate let-off for the hosts as South Africa decide to kick to touch and instead launch it dead - but a man down and five points behind, this does not look good for England.
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji
To use Phillip Matthews' words (see below)...the Fijians are going more nuts than a pack of dry roasted. They throw the ball around like the Harlem Globetrotters, working it out to the right where Waisea Nayacalevu is ready to pounce. The winger goes over the line - but not after he had been shoved into touch by Liam Williams.
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Owen Farrell grimaces after kicking a penalty to touch but looks set to continue. South Africa win a kickable penalty as England infringe at a line-out.
Gareth in Watford: There is no point picking an intuitive, ball playing inside centre like Kyle Eastmond if you have stodge on either side of him. Farrell is standing so deep at fly and Barritt is positionally awful at outside centre. The result is that Eastmond's outstanding distribution abilities are wasted and he becomes international rugby's smallest (ergo least effective) battering ram 12. Pointless.
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
No worries about power outages at Twickenham now - just hook up these two packs and you could generate enough wattage to light up London for a month.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Phillip Matthews
Former Ireland captain on BBC One
"With my experience of Fiji, it's going to go one of two ways. They are either going to give up or they are going to go nuts."
#bbcrugby
Michael Louw: Lancaster's position should be being questioned. His team selection is consistently poor & tactics are stale. Come back Sir Clive!
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"Fiji should be another man short because their man came in from the side when the try was disallowed."
Red card
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Campese, what have you done? Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu was sin-binned in the first half and he receives another yellow card for tugging at Bradley Davies in the line-out.
Two strikes and you're out my friend. Ma'afu doesn't exit with the speed of his Australian namesake though - he saunters down the Millennium Stadium tunnel with the speed of an annoyed front-rower...
Post update
England 20-25 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"England did very well with the initial nudge there.
"But, then South Africa just regrouped really well there and used their experience to find the corner for the try."
#bbcrugby
Ell Purds: This England game highlights why you need top referees. He warned both teams about collapsing and stuck to his word! Great stuff!
Ed Stevens: Ben Morgan - Take a bow son! Not many England players can say they smashed four South Africa players to get to the try line.
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"I think that's the wrong decision, it's a side entry so it should be a yellow card for the number three (Saulo). That was a shambles."
No try
Wales 17-6 Fiji - Dan Lydiate
Clear daylight for Wales. Oh, at least the home players thought it was. The home pack drives forward as a wall of white Fijian shirts crumble quicker than a digestive biscuit. Bodies are piled all over the try line and referee Pascal Gauzere goes to his mate in the stands to get a video decision. Most think Dan Lydiate legally reaches out for the line - except for the officials. No try.
Try
England 20-25 South Africa (Burger, Lambie missed con)
This is turning into a brutal encounter.
The Boks are still down to 14 men but they win an attacking line-out, launch the latest in a series of driving mauls and score when veteran flanker Schalk Burger bursts over in the corner.
Pat Lambie cannot convert from the touchline, but what a 10 minutes of play at Twickenham.
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
There can be fewer sights more viscerally thrilling than a driving maul in world sport. This time it is South Africa, who drive to within a few metres before England infringe.
They kick the penalty to the corner...
#bbcrugby
England back row forward James Haskell tweets: Come on England!! Great work Davey Wilson and @Ben_J_Morgan8
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"What a brilliant driving maul that was. They mixed it up and kept the pace, shifted it from left to right.
"When it did break up that was when Ben Morgan realised he was up against a broken field of South African defenders."
Post update
England 20-20 South Africa
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Twickenham
Now then. England, 14 points down a minute after half-time, drive-maul their way to parity within five minutes. Game turned on its backside.
Converted try
England 20-20 South Africa (Morgan, con Farrell)
Wow.
England once again maul South Africa to pieces, driving 30m from a line-out before Big Ben Morgan, on for Billy Vunipola at number eight, breaks off and powers over the line.
The Boks down to 14, England rampant thanks to the driving power of their pack - this is anyone's.
#bbcrugby
Michael Slavin: Old school rumble by the big men gets us back in touch. Scored by the biggest man - go on Davie Wilson my son! 13-20
Post update
England 13-20 South Africa
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"That's more like it from England.
"The kick up the backside they needed came with that try on the restart and I just hope they keep showing the same resolve and intent now."
Post update
Wales 17-6 Fiji
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales fly-half on BBC One
"It's poor at the moment, the management will not be very happy. Wales are very deep, Fiji can just drift on them. There are no dummy runners, and the forwards should be taking it on more to suck the defence in."
What do you think Wales need to do? Get involved #bbcrugby, or via text on 81111 (UK only)