General view of the Wigan Warriors crest outside the stadium

Watch: Challenge Cup - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 5 Live Rugby League Podcast: Tag Rugby

    Dave Woods and Kevin Brown are joined by Hull FC's Scott Taylor.

    BBC Sounds

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into rugby league

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!

    With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.

    Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.

    Playing rugby league has many benefits, including keeping fit, meeting new people and maybe even progressing to a higher level.

    Although rugby league shares similarities with rugby union, it is important to see them as different games, and as such, each has its own unique set of skills.

    Look at the rules to get a feel for the game.

    Video content

    Video caption: Leeds 14-18 Wigan highlights
