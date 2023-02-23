Watch: Challenge Cup - Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield

Video content Video caption: Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants to win 20th title in dramatic final Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants to win 20th title in dramatic final

Wigan Warriors are the reigning Challenge Cup champions after beating Castleford 26-12 to secure a record-extending 20th title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Super League sides will not enter the competition until the sixth round.

The second round sees the ten League One teams enter the competition, plus ten from the Premier Division of the National Conference League. The final will taking place at Wembley on 12 August.

National Conference League side Rochdale Mayfield make the long journey south to face semi-pro side Cornwall at Penryn RFC's Memorial Ground.

Recently-formed Cornwall will make their debut in the Challenge Cup this year after deciding to opt out of the competition in 2022. The club finished second from bottom in their first ever season and are looking to register their first win of the 2023 season in Saturday's fixture.

The visitors, Rochdale Mayfield, will hope to seal passage to the third round for the second time in three seasons, after being given a bye to the second round as one of the elite community teams in the National Conference League.