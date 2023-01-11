Watch: Rugby League Challenge Cup first-round draws

The Challenge Cup draws take place 12th January 2023 at 18:00 – 18:30 GMT on Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Women’s

The women’s Challenge Cup features 12 teams from the Women’s Super League plus four Championship sides. Those 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four with matches beginning on 23 April.

Teams: Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Cardiff Demons, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Oulton Raidettes, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Valkyrie.

Men’s

36 teams from the community game will enter the Men’s competition at Round One (11/12 February). The teams competing in the 18 Round One ties will then go forward into the Round Two draw, alongside 10 teams from Betfred League One and 10 more from the Impact Performance National Conference League Premier Division.

Teams: Impact Performance NCL - Featherstone Lions, Heworth, Hull Dockers, Ince Rose Bridge, Milford, Myton Warriors, Oulton Raiders, Saddleworth Rangers, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thornhill Trojans, West Bowling, Wigan St Patricks;

British Army, Great Britain Police, RAF, Royal Navy;

Ashton Bears, Bedford Tigers, Brentwood Eels, Distington, Doncaster Toll Bar, Dublin City Exiles, Edinburgh Eagles, Fryston Warriors, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Jarrow Vikings, London Chargers, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Rhondda Outlaws, Waterhead, Westgate Common, Wests Warriors.