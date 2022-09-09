Listen: Super League and Championship Rugby

    Betfred Super league

    Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (13:00) - BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester

    Betfred Championship

    Whitehaven v Newcastle Thunder (15:00) - BBC Radio Cumbria

