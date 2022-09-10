Listen: Betfred Championship, League One & Women's Super League - commentary and score
Play audio Bradford v Widnes Vikings from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio York City Knights v Workington Town from BBC Radio York
Play audio Barrow Raiders Ladies v Featherstone Ladies from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Rochdale Hornets v Oldham from BBC Radio Manchester
