Listen: Rugby League - Commentaries from four games
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All matches starts at 15:00 BST unless stated
Betfred Super League
Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers - BBC Radio Humberside
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - BBC Radio Leeds
Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves - BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio Merseyside
Betfred Championship
Newcastle Thunder v York City Knights (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio York