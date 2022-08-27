Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 commentary

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches start at 15:00 BST

    Super League

    Hull FC v Toulouse - BBC Radio Humberside

    Championship

    Whitehaven v London Broncos - BBC Radio London

    Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio Merseyside

    Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls - BBC Radio Leeds

    League 1

    Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders - BBC Radio Leeds

