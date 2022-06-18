Relive wins for England men and women in Warrington double-header

The World Cup prep, for both sides, is going smoothly so far.
'England have a great understanding'
FT: England 18-4 All Stars
Combined Nations All Stars head coach Ellery Hanley on Sky Sports: "If you give 15 penalties away, you won't win the game.
"England were the better disciplined. We played some great footy but we weren't clinical enough. I am very proud of the boys, but you've got to be disciplined to win footy games.
"I thought the opposition were good. But hey, they know they have to brush up on things. They have to be disciplined, they also gave seven penalties away and you won't get away with that at the the highest level.
"They have a huge pool of players to pick from. They have a great understating and a great coach. Shaun Wane has done a marvellous job.
"But going back to my team, once again I am extremely proud of my players.
[On potentially becoming a full-time head coach]: "I would say definitely not. I am very fortunate in life, I am very privileged. The position I am in in life right now I am very happy."
'We'll nail the detail before the World Cup'
FT: England 18-4 All Stars
England head coach Shaun Wane on Sky Sports: "Overall there was more good than bad. There are areas we can improve on but the All Stars are a good team with a good coach.
"We deserved the win. We were a bit clunky in the second half but we're improving.
"George Williams is someone I trust and I thought he played really well. There were some outstanding performances and there are some that need to improve before the World Cup.
"I thought you could see things we've been talking about in meetings and that was satisfying. I thought our experienced players played well.
"We will enjoy the weekend, but we'll come back, work hard and nail the detail before the World Cup. There's a lot of hard work to do, some of our attack was very slick but there were a few things that really upset me."
Post update
FT: England 18-4 All Stars
Player of the match John Bateman on Sky Sports: "We weren't happy not winning last year and wanted to put that right.
"We've got the win we wanted, we're building to the World Cup and that's what it's all about."
Post update
FT: England 18-4 All Stars
Days until England's first World Cup match - 119.
It's getting closer and today was a big step forward.
Full time
England 18-4 All Stars
Great rugby. John Bateman back to his best. Jack Welsby starred, as did George Williams.
This squad is going places.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Amazing defence from Tommy Makinson who denies Rhyse Martin a certain counter-attacking try.
Daryl Clark had gone clear before Martin picked the ball up and headed for the corner. But a brilliant stop keeps the Leeds Rhino player from scoring.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Knocked on. The All Stars have a scrum with three minutes to go.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
England go from right to left and then back right again, not able to find an opening.
George Williams uses his great short kicking game to poke the ball through and win England a goal line drop out.
We go again.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
And now Ligi Sao is penalised for a late tackle on Michael McIlorum. England have a set restart five metres out.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Kelepi Tanginoa is penalised and England have another set inside 20 metres. Can the hosts finish with a flourish?
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
It's one try each in the second half.
A competitive period this, with All Stars stopping England's set before taking the ball to the halfway line.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Right then, 10 minutes to go.
Can England get one more score? They're on the attack.
Post update
Haha, that's class that!
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport at Halliwell Jones Stadium
Great celebrations in the stands after that try.
Not for the try itself but because the France women's side watching on have handed out boxes of pepperoni pizza to a bunch of local kids in front of them.
"Vive La France" shouts one of the dads.
Post update
England 18-4 All Stars
Shaun Wane looks very unhappy. He'd have wanted that clean sheet.
TRY - England 18-4 All Stars
Ken Sio
England are finally beaten and you can't say the All Stars haven't deserved this.
It's a smart set-play on the left as Shaun Kenny-Dowall offloads to Ken Sio who goes over with a fine finish in the corner.
The conversion is missed by Rhyse Martin.
Post update
England 18-0 All Stars
Mike Cooper is penalised for a high tackle to give the All Stars a penalty 10 metres away from the England line.
Post update
England 18-0 All Stars
And Paul McShane is offside, gifting the all Stars another set.
can they finally get some points on the board?
Post update
England 18-0 All Stars
England keep up their high pressure winning a scrum. But they mess up their strong position and the All Stars soon regain possession in their own half.
