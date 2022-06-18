Relive wins for England men and women in Warrington double-header

Women's report

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Joe Rindl

All times stated are UK

  1. Double-header delight

    England beat France
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Well that's us just about done today.

    It started with a crushing win for England women who beat France 36-10.

    And then England men got revenge on the Combined Nations All Stars with an 18-4 victory.

    The World Cup prep, for both sides, is going smoothly so far.

    By the way, you can keep up with all things Rugby League by following our page right here.

    In the meantime, take care!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'England have a great understanding'

    FT: England 18-4 All Stars

    Combined Nations All Stars head coach Ellery Hanley on Sky Sports: "If you give 15 penalties away, you won't win the game.

    "England were the better disciplined. We played some great footy but we weren't clinical enough. I am very proud of the boys, but you've got to be disciplined to win footy games.

    "I thought the opposition were good. But hey, they know they have to brush up on things. They have to be disciplined, they also gave seven penalties away and you won't get away with that at the the highest level.

    "They have a huge pool of players to pick from. They have a great understating and a great coach. Shaun Wane has done a marvellous job.

    "But going back to my team, once again I am extremely proud of my players.

    [On potentially becoming a full-time head coach]: "I would say definitely not. I am very fortunate in life, I am very privileged. The position I am in in life right now I am very happy."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'We'll nail the detail before the World Cup'

    FT: England 18-4 All Stars

    England head coach Shaun Wane on Sky Sports: "Overall there was more good than bad. There are areas we can improve on but the All Stars are a good team with a good coach.

    "We deserved the win. We were a bit clunky in the second half but we're improving.

    "George Williams is someone I trust and I thought he played really well. There were some outstanding performances and there are some that need to improve before the World Cup.

    "I thought you could see things we've been talking about in meetings and that was satisfying. I thought our experienced players played well.

    "We will enjoy the weekend, but we'll come back, work hard and nail the detail before the World Cup. There's a lot of hard work to do, some of our attack was very slick but there were a few things that really upset me."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    FT: England 18-4 All Stars

    Player of the match John Bateman on Sky Sports: "We weren't happy not winning last year and wanted to put that right.

    "We've got the win we wanted, we're building to the World Cup and that's what it's all about."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    FT: England 18-4 All Stars

    Days until England's first World Cup match - 119.

    It's getting closer and today was a big step forward.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Full time

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Great rugby. John Bateman back to his best. Jack Welsby starred, as did George Williams.

    This squad is going places.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Amazing defence from Tommy Makinson who denies Rhyse Martin a certain counter-attacking try.

    Daryl Clark had gone clear before Martin picked the ball up and headed for the corner. But a brilliant stop keeps the Leeds Rhino player from scoring.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Knocked on. The All Stars have a scrum with three minutes to go.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    England go from right to left and then back right again, not able to find an opening.

    George Williams uses his great short kicking game to poke the ball through and win England a goal line drop out.

    We go again.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    And now Ligi Sao is penalised for a late tackle on Michael McIlorum. England have a set restart five metres out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Kelepi Tanginoa is penalised and England have another set inside 20 metres. Can the hosts finish with a flourish?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    It's one try each in the second half.

    A competitive period this, with All Stars stopping England's set before taking the ball to the halfway line.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Right then, 10 minutes to go.

    Can England get one more score? They're on the attack.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Haha, that's class that!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Shamoon Hafez

    BBC Sport at Halliwell Jones Stadium

    Great celebrations in the stands after that try.

    Not for the try itself but because the France women's side watching on have handed out boxes of pepperoni pizza to a bunch of local kids in front of them.

    "Vive La France" shouts one of the dads.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    England 18-4 All Stars

    Shaun Wane looks very unhappy. He'd have wanted that clean sheet.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. TRY - England 18-4 All Stars

    Ken Sio

    England are finally beaten and you can't say the All Stars haven't deserved this.

    It's a smart set-play on the left as Shaun Kenny-Dowall offloads to Ken Sio who goes over with a fine finish in the corner.

    The conversion is missed by Rhyse Martin.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    England 18-0 All Stars

    Mike Cooper is penalised for a high tackle to give the All Stars a penalty 10 metres away from the England line.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    England 18-0 All Stars

    And Paul McShane is offside, gifting the all Stars another set.

    can they finally get some points on the board?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    England 18-0 All Stars

    England keep up their high pressure winning a scrum. But they mess up their strong position and the All Stars soon regain possession in their own half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page
Back to top