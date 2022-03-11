Watch: Women's Challenge Cup - Barrow Raiders v St Helens

The Women's Challenge Cup is a rugby league knockout competition organised by the Rugby Football League.
The 2022 tournament is the 10th staging of the competition, and will follow a new format for the first time.
Sixteen teams will be involved and they were drawn into four groups of four in December. Each side will play three games in the group, with the top-placed side earning a home quarter-final. A draw will then be done to decide which second-placed side they will face.
The group stage takes place until 3 April, with the quarter-finals on 9/10 April, semi-finals on 23/24 April before the final at Elland Road on 7 May.
What are the groups?
Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, British Army
Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC
Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Moor
Group D: Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, Oulton Raidettes
Steve Miller PhotographyCopyright: Steve Miller Photography
How can I watch the Women's Challenge Cup on the BBC?
The opening
game of St Helens' defence of the Women's Challenge Cup will be streamed live
on BBC Sport.
Saints,
who beat York City Knights in the 2021 final, visit Barrow Raiders Ladies in
the revamped event's group-stage opener on Saturday.
The
game, which kicks off at 14:00 GMT, will be shown live on both BBC iPlayer and
the BBC Sport website.
The
2022 competition features a group stage, with four pools of four teams, for the
first time in its history.
Saints'
trip to Barrow begins a domestic season that ends with England hosting the
Women's World Cup this autumn, running alongside the equivalent men's and
wheelchair competitions.
"Women's
Rugby League comes back stronger than ever in 2022 - and this announcement of live
coverage on BBC Sport of St Helens launching their defence of the Challenge Cup
at Barrow is a great start," said Rugby Football League's head of growth
Thomas Brindle.
Challenge
Cup group games will be played throughout March and April, with the final, also
live on the BBC, being held at Elland Road on Saturday, 7 May.
How to get into rugby league
BBC Sport
Rugby
league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and
skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet
training nights!
With
so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be
part of it.
Whatever
your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of
rugby league that will suit you.
Playing
rugby league has many benefits, including keeping fit, meeting new people and
maybe even progressing to a higher level.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Steve Miller PhotographyCopyright: Steve Miller Photography
- Saints
to face Warrington Wolves in Women's Challenge Cup group
- Elland
Road to host Challenge Cup triple-header
What is the Women's Challenge Cup?
The Women's Challenge Cup is a rugby league knockout competition organised by the Rugby Football League.
The 2022 tournament is the 10th staging of the competition, and will follow a new format for the first time.
Sixteen teams will be involved and they were drawn into four groups of four in December. Each side will play three games in the group, with the top-placed side earning a home quarter-final. A draw will then be done to decide which second-placed side they will face.
The group stage takes place until 3 April, with the quarter-finals on 9/10 April, semi-finals on 23/24 April before the final at Elland Road on 7 May.
What are the groups?
Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, British Army
Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC
Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Moor
Group D: Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, Oulton Raidettes
How can I watch the Women's Challenge Cup on the BBC?
The opening game of St Helens' defence of the Women's Challenge Cup will be streamed live on BBC Sport.
Saints, who beat York City Knights in the 2021 final, visit Barrow Raiders Ladies in the revamped event's group-stage opener on Saturday.
The game, which kicks off at 14:00 GMT, will be shown live on both BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
The 2022 competition features a group stage, with four pools of four teams, for the first time in its history.
Saints' trip to Barrow begins a domestic season that ends with England hosting the Women's World Cup this autumn, running alongside the equivalent men's and wheelchair competitions.
"Women's Rugby League comes back stronger than ever in 2022 - and this announcement of live coverage on BBC Sport of St Helens launching their defence of the Challenge Cup at Barrow is a great start," said Rugby Football League's head of growth Thomas Brindle.
Challenge Cup group games will be played throughout March and April, with the final, also live on the BBC, being held at Elland Road on Saturday, 7 May.
How to get into rugby league
BBC Sport
Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.
Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.
Playing rugby league has many benefits, including keeping fit, meeting new people and maybe even progressing to a higher level.
Although rugby league shares similarities with rugby union, it is important to see them as different games, and as such, each has its own unique set of skills. Look at the rules to get a feel for the game.
You can also find out more on the RFL, Scotland Rugby League, Wales Rugby League and Rugby League Ireland websites.