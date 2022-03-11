Challenge Cup fifth round: Watch Barrow v Workington & commentary from all three ties
What is the Challenge Cup?
The Challenge Cup is a rugby league knockout organised by the Rugby Football League.
The 2022 iteration of the tournament marks the 126th year of the Challenge Cup with it's inaugural season coming in 1896.
St. Helens claimed their 13th title in last year's competition when they beat Castleford Tigers 26-16.
This is the last round of fixtures before the teams in the Super League join the competition later in March, in the sixth round.
How can I watch the Challenge Cup on the BBC?
Sunday's fifth-round tie between Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will be streamed live on BBC.
The fifth round brings us a Cumbrian derby between Barrow and Workington Town, a repeat of the 1955 final.
The game, which kicks off at 13:00 GMT, will be shown live on both BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
BBC Sport have again covered a tie from each round of the competition, starting with the first-round tie between Orrell St James and the British Army in January, and moving on to matches at Rochdale, Hunslet and Batley.
The fifth round is the last before the Betfred Super League clubs join the competition at the sixth round stage later this month.
How to get into rugby league
BBC Sport
Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.
Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.
Playing rugby league has many benefits, including keeping fit, meeting new people and maybe even progressing to a higher level.
Although rugby league shares similarities with rugby union, it is important to see them as different games, and as such, each has its own unique set of skills. Look at the rules to get a feel for the game.
You can also find out more on the RFL,Scotland Rugby League,Wales Rugby League and Rugby League Ireland websites.