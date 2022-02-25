Challenge Cup fourth round: Watch Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy plus commentary from four other games
Everything you need to know
The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league competition held annually since 1896. It involves, amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs with the final normally being held at Wembley Stadium. Due to scheduling conflicts, and a need for the tournament to be concluded earlier this season, the final will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May.
Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning a record 19 times. The current holders are St Helens who beat Castleford 26-12 in the 2021 final.
Sunday's fourth-round tie sees Batley, who defeated St Helens at Headingley 10-3 on 24 April 1897 in the first ever Challenge Cup final, face the Royal Navy.
Their modern day equivalents Batley Bulldogs,having added to their name in 1996, are the hosts for the game and currently play in the Championship.
The Royal Navy are playing in the fourth round for the first ever time this weekend. They have already overcome Bridgend Blue Bulls, British Army & York Acorn to reach round four.
The draw for the fifth round - which sees five ties, before the Super League teams enter in the sixth round - will take place on Monday evening, after the final game between Leigh Centurions and Widnes Vikings.
How can I watch the Challenge Cup?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage of the 2022 Challenge Cup, all the way through from round one to the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May.
Our fourth-round tie sees an all-League One clash between Batley Bulldogs face Royal Navy.
Live coverage is on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Sunday, 27 February
12:50-15:00 - Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy
You can also catch up with the action on the BBC iPlayer.
