Challenge Cup fourth round: Watch Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy plus commentary from four other games

Video content Video caption: Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 12-26 St Helens Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 12-26 St Helens

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league competition held annually since 1896. It involves, amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs with the final normally being held at Wembley Stadium. Due to scheduling conflicts, and a need for the tournament to be concluded earlier this season, the final will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May.

Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning a record 19 times. The current holders are St Helens who beat Castleford 26-12 in the 2021 final.

Sunday's fourth-round tie sees Batley, who defeated St Helens at Headingley 10-3 on 24 April 1897 in the first ever Challenge Cup final, face the Royal Navy.

Their modern day equivalents Batley Bulldogs,having added to their name in 1996, are the hosts for the game and currently play in the Championship.

The Royal Navy are playing in the fourth round for the first ever time this weekend. They have already overcome Bridgend Blue Bulls, British Army & York Acorn to reach round four.

The draw for the fifth round - which sees five ties, before the Super League teams enter in the sixth round - will take place on Monday evening, after the final game between Leigh Centurions and Widnes Vikings.