Watch: Challenge Cup first-round draw

Fancy giving rugby league a go yourself? There are so many different versions of the sport, so there\nis something to suit everyone, regardless of your age, gender or ability. Visit our Get Inspired Activity Guide to find out how you\ncan get started and our Activity Finder to get into rugby league near you. Find your local club by using the RFL's club finder .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Get involved in rugby league
BBC Sport
Fancy giving rugby league a go yourself?
There are so many different versions of the sport, so there is something to suit everyone, regardless of your age, gender or ability.
Visit our Get Inspired Activity Guide to find out how you can get started and our Activity Finder to get into rugby league near you.
Find your local club by using the RFL's club finder.