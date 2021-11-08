Watch: Wheelchair rugby league - England v France

England face World Champions France in a two-test series that will act as warm-up and preparation for delayed World Cup, which will now take place across October and November 2022.
The first test takes place on Wednesday before the sides face each other again on Saturday, both at Medway Sports Park in Gillingham.
England head coach Tom Coyd has included three Leeds Rhinos players, James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, who clinched a domestic double winning both the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final.They also have further experience with former Great Britain captain and Wigan Warriors star Martin Norris, who returns to the fold after a seven year absence.
England Wheelchair RL Squad in full:Joe Coyd, James Simpson, Seb Bechara, Lewis King, Nathan Collins Tom Halliwell (C), Adam Rigby, Rob Hawkins, Declan Roberts, Nathan Mulhall, Fred Nye, Martin Norris, Freya Levy
BBC Coverage
All times are listed as GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of England’s two internationals against World Cup holders France across BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.
You can also catch-up on the action for 30 days here.
Wednesday 10 NovemberMatch one: England v France - 18:20-20:30 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus BBC Sport website and app
Saturday 13 NovemberMatch two: England v France - 15:50-18:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus BBC Sport website and app
How to get into wheelchair rugby league
BBC Sport
Wheelchair rugby league is one of the few sports that offers both disabled and able-bodied players of both genders the chance to compete with each other on a level playing field.
The game is instantly recognisable with tries, conversions and an extremely high competitive nature!
With five players on a team, tackles are made by taking the attached tag or flag and conversions are scored by punching the ball from a tee over mini-rugby posts.
Who’s in action for England?
Find your local club by using the Rugby Football League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England, you can also visit the Wheelchair Rugby League competition site.