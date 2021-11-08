Watch: Wheelchair rugby league - England v France

swpix Copyright: swpix England beat Wales 102-22 in an international match in June Image caption: England beat Wales 102-22 in an international match in June

England face World Champions France in a two-test series that will act as warm-up and preparation for delayed World Cup, which will now take place across October and November 2022.

The first test takes place on Wednesday before the sides face each other again on Saturday, both at Medway Sports Park in Gillingham.

England head coach Tom Coyd has included three Leeds Rhinos players, James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, who clinched a domestic double winning both the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final.They also have further experience with former Great Britain captain and Wigan Warriors star Martin Norris, who returns to the fold after a seven year absence.

England Wheelchair RL Squad in full:Joe Coyd, James Simpson, Seb Bechara, Lewis King, Nathan Collins Tom Halliwell (C), Adam Rigby, Rob Hawkins, Declan Roberts, Nathan Mulhall, Fred Nye, Martin Norris, Freya Levy