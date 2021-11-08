England's Nathan Collins

Watch: Wheelchair rugby league - England v France

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who’s in action for England?

    England's Joe Coyd
    Copyright: swpix
    Image caption: England beat Wales 102-22 in an international match in June

    England face World Champions France in a two-test series that will act as warm-up and preparation for delayed World Cup, which will now take place across October and November 2022.

    The first test takes place on Wednesday before the sides face each other again on Saturday, both at Medway Sports Park in Gillingham.

    England head coach Tom Coyd has included three Leeds Rhinos players, James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, who clinched a domestic double winning both the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final.They also have further experience with former Great Britain captain and Wigan Warriors star Martin Norris, who returns to the fold after a seven year absence.

    England Wheelchair RL Squad in full:Joe Coyd, James Simpson, Seb Bechara, Lewis King, Nathan Collins Tom Halliwell (C), Adam Rigby, Rob Hawkins, Declan Roberts, Nathan Mulhall, Fred Nye, Martin Norris, Freya Levy

  2. BBC Coverage

    All times are listed as GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of England’s two internationals against World Cup holders France across BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch-up on the action for 30 days here.

    Wednesday 10 NovemberMatch one: England v France - 18:20-20:30 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus BBC Sport website and app

    Saturday 13 NovemberMatch two: England v France - 15:50-18:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer plus BBC Sport website and app

  3. How to get into wheelchair rugby league

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Goz & Ross take on wheelchair rugby league

    Wheelchair rugby league is one of the few sports that offers both disabled and able-bodied players of both genders the chance to compete with each other on a level playing field.

    The game is instantly recognisable with tries, conversions and an extremely high competitive nature!

    With five players on a team, tackles are made by taking the attached tag or flag and conversions are scored by punching the ball from a tee over mini-rugby posts.

    Find your local club by using the Rugby Football League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England, you can also visit the Wheelchair Rugby League competition site.

