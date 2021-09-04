Listen: Sunday's Super League Magic Weekend, Championship & League One commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Batley Bulldogs v Whitehaven RLFC from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Widnes Vikings v Oldham from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Leigh Centurions v Hull KR from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Leigh Centurions v Hull KR from BBC Radio Humberside
RTL