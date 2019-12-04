Watch: Challenge Cup round one draw

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

44 teams go into the hat at the first-round stage of the Challenge Cup, including teams representing the armed services and community clubs from around the country.

One of the biggest names in the draw are Thatto Heath Crusaders from St. Helens, who went on a remarkable run all the way to the fifth round last season.

There is also representation from around the British Isles and Ireland, with Ireland's Longhorns being joined by Edinburgh Eagles and two Welsh sides - Rhondda Outlaws and Torfaen Tigers.

1 Ashton Bears 2 Barrow Island 3 Bedford Tigers 4 Bentley 5 British Army 6 Dewsbury Moor 7 Distington 8 East Hull 9 Edinburgh Eagles 10 Featherstone Lions 11 Great Britain Police 12 Hammersmith Hills Hoists 13 Hunslet Club Parkside 14 Ince Rose Bridge 15 Jarrow Vikings 16 Leigh Miners Rangers 17 Lock Lane 18 London Chargers 19 Longhorns 20 Milford 21 Normanton Knights 22 Oulton Raiders 23 Pilkington Recs 24 RAF 25 Rhondda Outlaws 26 Rochdale Mayfield 27 Royal Navy 28 Saddleworth Rangers 29 Siddal 30 Sherwood Wolf Hunt 31 Skirlaugh 32 Stanningley 33 Thatto Heath Crusaders 34 Thornhill Trojans 35 Torfaen Tigers 36 Underbank Rangers 37 Upton 38 West Bank Bears 39 West Bowling 40 West Hull 41 Wests Warriors 42 Wigan St Judes 43 Wigan St Patricks 44 York Acorn