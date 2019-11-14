Watch: Papua New Guinea Orchids v England Women

Rugby league involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer - so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!

There is no difference between the women’s and men’s versions, it’s just as energetic and physically demanding, so expect tough training sessions and even tougher matches!

There are currently more than 30 community clubs that have developed female sections and an increasing number of under 16s now taking part.

Find your local club by using the Rugby Football League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England, you can also visit the Women's Rugby League competition site.