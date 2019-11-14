Watch: Papua New Guinea Orchids v England Women

Rugby league involves\ngreat strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer - so no\nmuddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights! There\nis no difference between the women’s and men’s versions, it’s just as energetic\nand physically demanding, so expect tough training sessions and even tougher\nmatches! There\nare currently more than 30 community clubs that have developed female sections\nand an increasing number of under 16s now taking part. Find\nyour local club by using the Rugby\nFootball League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England,\nyou can also visit the Women's Rugby League competition site.
